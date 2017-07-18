Another Golden Opportunity

First off an apology for not writing in some time, but if you get to know me I hope you might realize it is more about the quality than quantity or good timing I hope.

I want to present ideas when I believe the timing is right and if you look back I had good timing with gold in mid December 2016 at $1161. Then I believed gold might go a bit lower but was close enough to a bottom for me.

From the December low, gold rallied to about $1300.

Once again I see a good buying opportunity in gold from a way over sold position. The current correction looked like typical action we were seeing this year with a series of higher lows, but unable to crack the upside through $1300. On the chart below, note the bottom line of the rising up trend channel that was in play.

I was watching to see if this rising trend would hold with a reversal around $1235. However I was concerned because we were coming up to thin markets around the end of June, start of summer holidays and July 4th holiday. My concerns then - lets see where we were at after, on July 6th.

A mistake many gold analysts/followers make is not looking at the right aspects of the market. Fundamentals are not that important because physical supply/demand does not set price for gold.

Prices are set on the London and Comex markets that are paper markets with enormous leverage over physical. Estimates range from 100: 1 to 200: 1 paper ounces over physical. You have to understand how these markets can move and one of the best tools is the COT report, but it is delayed data and can be almost 2 weeks behind when looking at critical price points.

Many refer to patterns on Comex COT report as the 'wash and rinse' cycle. The longs that are mostly managed money get washed out of their positions with price declines and stop loss triggers, as the shorts, mostly the Commercials cover their short positions. As the gold price rises the managed money goes long again and the Commercials increase short positions. At some point the cycle repeats.

I watch the long positions of managed money and the Commercials short position. Whenever you see managed money's long position approaching zero and Commercials short position doing the same, the market is ripe for an extended rally.

There is no particular levels written in stone, but taken in the context of market action one can get a pretty good grip on it. The COT report comes out Friday and has data up to the proceeding Tuesday. Therefore we just seen the results of trading after July 4th holiday this past Friday.

I note that the managed money long position is down to just 23,222 contracts from almost 200,000 at the early June $1300 high and Commercial shorts down to 73,916 contracts. Although these could go lower and they might because of the reporting delayed time frame, it is the best set up on the COT report since the December 2015 lows in gold. The chart goes back one year and looking at the bottom graphs you can see the set up has not been this good in the past year. Pretty close in December 2016, but the Commercial short position was larger then.

Now when I take this in context of market action, this is what convinces me of a bottom. For whatever reasons most analysts will not talk about market intervention, manipulation etc., because they are afraid to be labeled 'conspiracy theorists'.

It is common knowledge that Central Banks have been intervening in currency markets since their creation. We have all heard about the Fed's strong dollar policy. Gold is money and CBs are concerned about their currency value to other currencies and gold, especially the US$ price.

Whether it is CBs, short raids, interventions, what ever your choice - it is occurring often in gold. I believe if your favorite analyst or market follower is not taking this into consideration they are doing a poor service for their readers.

Holidays and Sunday evenings/wee hours Monday morning are the favored times for these interventions or short raids because markets are thinnest at these times and selling pressure can influence the price more.

They also like to hit at technical levels on the chart because it can trigger stop/loss orders or Computer Bot actions. I was very concerned with an intervention or short raid as we were hitting the bottom of the down trend channel end of June and the July 4th holiday approaching.

Especially since we seen a bear raid June 26th (wee hours Monday) These things get labeled 'Fat Finger' trades or 'Flash Crashes', here is a typical description of June 26th.

More importantly this was just the first of three of these bear raids. When you see heavy selling in thin markets like Sunday evening/wee hours Monday or on holidays you know sellers/shorts are not trying to sell for best profit but to move the price down. That may however give them more profit in the over all short position. We have seen a short bash Sunday June 25th, Sunday July 2nd and Wednesday July 5th wee hours with the July 4th holiday.

The short bash July 5th from 3am to 6.30am was a complete failure because gold totally recovered.

The bash drove gold down from $1225 to under $1217 but it totally recovered and even went higher to $1226 by the end of the Comex session that day.

When I add my observation of price and market action with the COT report I am very confident that this recent correction is over. The Flash Crashes managed to break the bottom of the up trend channel but could not break the stronger support in the $1200 to $1220 area. When you consider that it took three bear raids in short order to achieve this, it tells me the underlying strength of the market is stronger than what most see on the surface.

Another important factor is - I am not the only one aware of this thin market manipulation that occurs, it is becoming more common knowledge, especially among gold traders so it is becoming less effective and probably why you seen the strong reversal with the July 4th holiday action. Many were just waiting to see if it would play out so they could buy low.

The next question is – how to play the coming rally?

Of course you can buy the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD)

When I see a market set up like this, I like to use more leverage. Call options on gold stocks is a good play and the premiums are currently quite low on the options with all the negative sentiment. I made a killing on these off the December 2015 lows and although I don't see such a huge opportunity now, one can still expect several 100% gains on the upside.

I don't think it will matter much if we see some lower gold prices below $1220, the gold stocks already have that priced in. I like the chart and price of options for Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), it has tested it's low of December 2016 around $16. I bought the Canadian January 2018 $17 Call about a week ago at $1.47 and it is still around this price level.

On the US$ price I would consider the January 2018 $14 Call around $0.90

I also like Yamana (NYSE:AUY) as it simply looks way over sold to me and cheap. The high volume could indicate a wash out and that was caused by the stock being deleted from a number of Canadian stock indexes. I bought the Canadian January 2018 $3 Call about a week ago at $0.47. Last traded at $0.50

On the US$ price I would consider the January US$2.50 Call around $0.30

Often you can get better leverage to the gold price with a mid tier producer rather than a larger producer, especially one that has solid fundamental performance and a good growth profile.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) fits that description

Shares outstanding 311.8 million

McEwen Mining is well know because of its founder, Rob McEwen, who was inducted into The Mining Hall of Fame this past January. Mr. McEwen founded Goldcorp Inc. in the 1990s, and is very well respected in the industry. After leaving Goldcorp, Mr. McEwen created McEwen Mining. The founder owns 25% of McEwen Mining shares and takes only $1 a year in salary.

McEwen has gold and silver production from their El Gallo mine in Mexico and a 49% interest in the San Jose mine in Argentina. El Gallo is reaching end of life and according to the company's Q1 2017 financial results are projecting production for 2017 to be 49,700 ounces of gold and 24,000 ounces of silver from the El Gallo mine and 50,000 ounces of gold and 3.3 million ounces of silver from the San Jose mine. Using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 for the year 2017, this represents projected consolidated production of 144,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Cost guidance

For 2017, total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs at the El Gallo mine are forecast to be $760 and $900 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively; and total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs at the San Jose mine are forecast at $780 and $990 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively. The company's guidance is based on an average silver to gold ratio of 75:1.

This slide from their May 2017 presentation gives a very good picture of the current production and growth profile. 2018 will be a transitional year for the company, but that lower projected production is probably already priced into the share price.





The Gold Bar mine in Nevada is projected to start production in late 2018.

The scope of the feasibility study is a conventional open pit mine with oxide gold heap leach recovery circuit, with key estimates including initial capital of $60 million; after-tax internal rate of return of 20% at $1,150/oz gold and of 36% at $1,300/oz gold; an average annual production of 65,000 ounces; and an estimated cash cost of $728 per ounce.

Another key factor of McEwen's growth profile is the acquisition of Lexam VG Gold Inc. that closed April 27th this year. This included four projects in the Timmins mining camp that adds substantially to the growth profile and also adds almost 1.5 million ounces of gold resources in the Measured and Indicated category, again a slide from company presentation.

Longer term their Los Azules copper project in Argentina could be a considerable world class copper producer.

The company is in good financial shape. Gold Bar has a low capex of $60 million and Q1 results as of March 31st, 2017 show $55.1 million in cash, investments and precious metals valued at the spot prices; and no debt. This compares to liquid assets of $58.8 million and no debt at the end of Q4 2016.

I maintain a spread sheet on approximately 30 smaller to mid tier gold producers and I estimate that McEwen has a value per Measured and Indicated ounces at about US$110 per ounce. This values it in the lower quartile among similar sized gold producers.

You can see on the stock chart that this is close to the lowest entry price we have seen since the rally from the 2015 gold market bottom. I see support just under $2.50 with three recent tests of that support in the past 2 months and a previous test was the late 2016 gold market lows.

Yukon Exploration heats up

Every year as summer arrives we see increased exploration activity in Alaska and Canada's Yukon. The Yukon is getting a much higher profile this season because in the past year, four majors have moved into the Yukon.

Kinross was already there when they grabbed the White Gold property in 2009 but after Goldcorp acquired Kaminak Gold in 2016, Agnico Eagle, Newmont and Barrick all acquired projects in the Yukon.

One of the most prominent plays is Victoria Gold's (OTCPK:VITFF) 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold project in central Yukon, Canada, approximately 375 kilometres north of the capital city of Whitehorse. The Eagle deposit at Dublin hosts 2.66 million ounces of reserves within a larger 6.3 million ounce resource project wide. When developed it will become the largest mine ever seen in the Yukon.

The stock mostly trades on TSX venture, symbol 'VIT" and has 516 million shares outstanding, approximate.

Some key points on the project:

Very good infrastructure and Fully Permitted

Post-tax NPV5% greater than $500M

200,000 oz gold production annually

Strip ratio less than 1

AISC less than US$650/oz

1 year construction period

Kinross (NYSE:KGC) is involved here too as they own 11% of Victoria Gold.

In April Victoria announced their phase 1 exploration program is budgeted at $6.2-million.

Approximately half will be focused on the rapidly developing Olive-Shamrock deposit, a high-grade satellite to the fully permitted and construction ready Eagle gold project. The company will continue step out and definition drilling at Olive-Shamrock with the intention of expanding the known, near-surface, minable tonnage along the mineralized shear zone. Additionally, five first order targets along the 13-kilometre plus Potato Hills trend will be tested during 2017 exploration activities. In addition to their geological potential, these targets are each proximal to Eagle and largely accessible by existing access roads.

June 5th they announced 21 metres of 2.1 g/t at a new target adjacent to the main Eagle deposit and have called it Eagle West. Not only were Eagle-style mineralized sheeted veins encountered in the Eagle West drilling program but a higher-grade, structurally controlled zone was defined on the northern contact margin of the intrusive.

June 9th they announced the first drill results from the Olive/Shamrock target that included an intersect of 20.7 metres of 1.6 g/t gold.

The Olive-Shamrock target is a primary focus of this season's exploration initiatives and was accessed early in the drill campaign. Initial drilling targeted stepout drill holes continuing from the 2016 drill limits in the northeast portion of the deposit testing the expansion potential of the Olive-Shamrock deposit. Current Olive-Shamrock drilling is concentrated on the North Shamrock quadrant where an offset of the on-surface, high-grade shear zone has been interpreted to exist.

So far exploration is looking very good to expand the size of this project, but there is something else going on here that very few are aware of and the impact it might have.

Below is a slide from Victoria's presentation. It will give you a good idea where these targets are relative to the Eagle deposit. Note the blue arrow marking the left to right trend.

Just under the word 'Nugget' is a brown shape and it highlights another one of these Gold Intrusive systems. It falls mostly outside the Dublin Gulch property boundary and it shows an obviously larger intrusive.

From my discussions with Geologists that know this area and these gold systems, including those that have worked at Victoria's Dublin Gulch (DG) all say the early exploration shows this target could be much better than Dublin Gulch.

The target is known as McConnells Jest (MJ) and there are a few main points the Geologist's make.

MJ is not eroded like DG: hence the center is potentially completely intact as are the sheeted veining in the Carapace and MJ has only been lightly explored, yet strong targets have been identified.

These systems have what they call Scorodite veins in the Carapace and the typical system or model will have one vein every 30 to 40 metres. At MJ, what is known as the Two/Four zone has one vein every metre so the density seems extremely high.

Junior Exploration stocks are high risk, Zonte Metals (OTC:EREPF) owns McConnells Jest, has been exploring it and about to start a drill program. If they hit similar or better grades than Victoria Gold it is going to enhance the whole appeal of this district and Victoria Gold.

Victoria probably does not want to be a miner and wants to sell the project, but at better prices no doubt. Success at MJ will likely entice a major to buy up both companies because they would see the obvious potential of a larger district play at work here.

Kinross already has their foot in the door with 11% of Victoria Gold, but does not mean for certain they will be the buyer. One thing for sure is it will be an interesting exploration season in the Yukon.

Victoria's stock has been beaten down like most of the gold stocks and looks like an attractive entry price to me. The stock has bounced off a good support level in the high C$0.40s and well off it's highs near C$0.75.