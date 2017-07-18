Amgen Receives CRL For Osteoporosis Drug: What's The Next Step?

Today, Amgen (AMGN) announced that it had received a Complete response letter -- CRL -- for its osteoporosis drug romosozumab also known as EVENITY. The BLA was established from positive clinical data in the phase 3 FRAME study. The biggest problem that the FDA had with the submission was that there was a lack of safety data. In other words, the FDA was looking for more safety data to determine if the risk-benefit profile is adequate enough for approval. More specifically, Amgen will have to address the cardiovascular issue associated with the drug. This news was also bad for Amgen's partner UC Berkeley -- UCB. In my opinion I still believe that Amgen is a good stock to invest in. This issue will be easily resolved with a resubmission package to the FDA. All the FDA asked for was safety data from two other trials. These trials in question are the ARCH and BRIDGE trials.

Phase 3 Study Data

The phase 3 FRAME study recruited 7,180 post menopausal women with osteoporosis. Patients in the study received either EVENITY or a placebo compound over a 12 month period. Although, both study groups were followed by denosumab treatment for a one year period thereafter through month 24. The results were that the trial was able to meet on the co-primary endpoints of reduction of vertebral fractures in postmenopausal women at months 12 and 24 respectively. At the end of the study, which was month 24, the drug provided a statistically significant reduction of verterbral fractures by 75%. That gave that primary endpoint a p-value of p < 0.001. In my opinion, this data is very good. Patients with osteoporosis are typically first given a drug known as bisphosphanates like Merck's Fosamax. The good part about Fosamax is that it is a cheaper drug. The downside is that Fosamax doesn't build bone density like the new class of drugs do such as Eli Lilly (LLY) Forteo. The problem is the data submitted to the FDA should have been enough. The FDA didn't believe it was. Especially, when in May of 2017 Amgen reported results from another one of its phase 3 trials known as the ARCH trial. This phase 3 trial recruited a total of 4,093 patients with osteoporosis. This time around EVENITY was compared to Merck (MRK) Fosamax drug. EVENITY met the primary and secondary endpoints of the trial compared to Fosamax, but the trial noted a significant risk. That risk was an increased rate of cardiovascular events for patients on EVENITY. That's why the FDA is now requesting data from all three phase 3 studies. There is one study that has not readout yet, but it is a phase 3 trial that has recruited 245 men with osteoporosis known as the BRIDGE trial. Once that trial is completed and reported Amgen and its partner UCB can resubmit the BLA to the FDA.

Competitor

What Amgen was trying to do was to get its drug approved this calendar year. With the setback of EVENITY it won't receive FDA approval until the coming year. That puts a big competitor, known as Radius Health (RDUS), to the forefront of osteoporosis treatment. That is because Radius has two distinct advantages. The first being that when Radius reported its results it not only had met the primary endpoint of the study, but it also met on the secondary endpoint as well. Amgen's drug EVENITY did not pass on such an endpoint. Radius had attained an improvement in patients' risk of non-vertebral fractures. That is just one advantage. The second advantage is that Radius' drug TYMLOS has already received FDA approval in April of 2017 for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. That means that Radius is already gearing up for launching the drug into the market. It has build up a sales force of 230 reps who are ready to sell the injectable TYMLOS to osteoporosis patients. On a side note Radius has announced today news that the CEO Bob ward has been replaced with Jesper Hoiland, who had crucial roles at Novo Nordisk. Amgen might be able to catch up, but that won't be known until EVENITY completes the BRIDGE trial. Then it must wait for the BLA submission to be accepted once again by the FDA.

Risks

The biggest risk for Amgen and UCB's EVENITY is that even with the new submission package from the BRIDGE study and other studies, there is no guarantee for FDA approval. If the cardiovascular effects are not dealt with I believe that that the FDA may not approve the drug. In that case, Amgen along with its partner will lose out on a huge market opportunity. That is because the osteoporosis market is expected to reach $16.3 billion by 2025. Another risk for EVENITY would be the already established FDA approval of Radius' TYMLOS. That is because if EVENITY receives FDA approval it will compete directly with it. That means that sales of EVENITY could be pressured greatly from a stronger drug.

Conclusion

The CRL from the FDA is not the end of the road for Amgen. I believe that once new data from the BRIDGE trial rolls in, it will be adequate enough for Amgen and UCB to refile the submission to the FDA for approval. The bad news is that it could take up to a year to complete. The good news is that the drug was not outright rejected by the FDA for efficacy concerns, which is a huge plus. That means that the cardiovascular safety risk might easily be addressed. The approval of Radius' drug TYMLOS will be waiting as a major competitor, and that could pose a problem for EVENITY.

