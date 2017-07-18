Market Volatility Bulletin: Currencies Are More Volatile Than Equities?

VIX contango is in the region that we believe is more conducive to short-vol spreads.

If you want to see market action, don't look to US equities. The US Dollar is experiencing a great deal of weakness, and making reasonably large daily moves.

The European bourses, at least according to CNBC, are experiencing difficulties stomaching the no-go status on GOP healthcare reform. We find it amusing that, as we prepare this piece for publication, the DAX is down by more than the VIX is up! So European equities are responding more to the failed health care proposal than are US equities (SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM)?

Equities had an extremely slow day on Monday. The best performing sector (XLU, shown in orange below) was up a grand total of .42%, while the worst performing sector (XLV, shown in blue) acted as a sort of mirror image. One can see that the S&P 500, in red, essentially traded sideways for the entire session.

To our minds it has been quite interesting that daily fluctuations in major currencies have been larger in magnitude on several days than US equities have been! The dollar continues to receive punishment. The suffering in the Dollar Index may lead to stronger US multinational earnings going forward.

The US Dollar Index (UUP) now trades at a one-year low. When President Trump was first elected, the Dollar initially rallied as the economy was going to strengthen. We see that more than 100% of that out-the-gate reaction has been rescinded.

We do believe that large dollar moves do at some point bleed into greater equity volatility, and not just for US indices. There are actually several reasons for this, which we hope to explore in the reasonably near future.

Thoughts on Volatility

The term structure is taking on a more typical shape in the sense that the largest contango appears at the front end of the curve, and gradually diminishes as we move further back.

The 14.9% contango for F1-F2 is really a non-issue: F1 expires today. The F2-F3 contract is what we should really be watching now, and at 8.62% this is certainly in the region where we tend to think having short-vol-spread exposure makes sense.

Our take is that when vol-spreads are in the middle-range, this has worked out pretty well for shorts. Too high, and the good times tend to be quite fleeting and reverse quickly. Too low, and you risk blow-outs as well as the threat of backwardation. To our view, the current "high but not too high" region where the currently quoted F2-F3 contango sits (8.62%) is the Goldilocks zone for short-spread traders and holders of ETPs such as XIV.

In line with this theme, the widely traded inverse-VIX product XIV experiences some harsh pullbacks, most notably back in mid May when the S&P 500 "crashed" over 1% for the day. Still, given how short-lived these dips are, the index pushes higher and higher.

Again, our contention is that mid-level F1-F2 levels promote these kinds of strong gains for short-VIX spread products and similarly themed ETPs.

The "Last Recorded Session IV" corresponds to Friday, not Monday (though there would have been little change given how range-bound both the S&P and VIX were).

We do see weekly vol higher, and monthly expiry notched up, though we are still dealing with some of the lowest monthly and quarterly vol figures on record.

Paying less than $100 for a straddle with 105 days on it is quite amazing - the October 20 straddle currently represents 3.94% of the current level in ES. We think buying an iron condor or something to that effect can make sense in the ES options chain.

Granted, we mentioned above that this is a "contango region" where we would favor going short VX spreads or lean toward adding some XIV-type exposure. We recognize the conflict.

But quarterly vol looks further out. This is sort of axiomatic given then nature of optionality, but we think there is a lot more potential upside (from a pure vega perspective) on a long quarterly-vol structure at these levels.

Tracking the Trade

Last week we checked in on a trade that had been suggested to us back in early June that have been monitoring every so often. We'll keep this segment very brief today, and feature just the pricing updates and the trade modification that we made. For a fuller explanation of the "roots" of the trade, please refer to the link above.

First, a quick explanation on what precipitated the trade to begin with:

This led to our initiation of the following position to monitor.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Pricing Update

Here is what the "baseline" looked like this morning with the ES around 2454:

At a mid of -$30, the baseline was down substantially from its highs put in a back in early June of about $35; the original mid that we initiated the trade was $12.25. Clearly, this trade is choppy, and has suffered from low vol and a great deal of theta.

Delta is quite flat at this point: the 50 Sep calls have a small positive delta, offset by the negative delta of the single short 2425-strike Sep call.

We find it worthy of mention that, since last week, theta has dialed up on this spread. Partly that is because the market has moved higher; another major factor is that we are getting closer to the expiration. September 15 expiration is now less than two months away!

Quite simply put: this spread needs to move. Languishing here in a dying-vol environment will make rebalancing very difficult, and will also cause the 50 upside calls to melt off.

Based on Pierr's tactic description, he may well have sold a futures contract when the ES pushed higher over the past several weeks, and bought an ES futures (or perhaps a couple) when the market had gone lower.

Bear in mind that if ES does go way up, the gamma on the trade would cause the P&L to move a lot higher.

Pierr04 contends that vega would also act as a major tailwind, as market makers and people who have shorted upside essentially get short squeezed and need to "buy to cover". That could happen, but we'd argue that this only would happen if the market darts up very quickly (as in maybe over a few days).

Our take is that at this point, the trade is really less about vol, and more about managing theta and gamma exposure. We'd agree that vega spiking would improve the P&L, but that would be more the "cherry on top".

In any event, the eventuality of this occurrence is diminishing. First, time is ticking off the clock. We initiated this position I believe back on June 3… we're about half-way through the life of the position.

Secondly, realized vol appears to be slowing, and this going into earnings season! While the ES has been whippy over the last several weeks, it appears to be resting for now, and also has not whipped over a range that helps this particular position.

We'll comment on our own modified approach to this position tomorrow.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading. Certainly the US equity markets are not exactly offering up big thrills. You need to look at commodities, the Dollar, or the US poli-scape for such news.

Don't trade out of boredom! It's one thing to carefully construct a strategy that works in a low-volatility environment. It's quite another to trade because you have nothing else to do. The same goes for more general investing. If the market isn't giving you anything to work with, spend time with loved ones or exercise or read or, you get the idea.

As a quick house-keeping note, both Phil and I will be leaving town over the next several weeks. We'll check in and write MVBs as we are able, but expect that we may miss some Bulletins here and there, really out until the end of August. Remember, we live in Scottsdale Arizona - it's crazy hot and we each want to get out of here!

We sincerely thank you for reading, and look forward to any insights you have to share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.