Bellatrix Exploration: An In-Depth Analysis

Seeing no catalysts to drive up stock price and being unsure of the credibility and capability of the management, the market refused to recognize such a undervaluation.

After a decade of asset buying high and selling low, subtracting the 27% stock option grants to the management, the company is now worth $1.49-$4.30 per share.

1. Introduction

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (NYSE: BXE; TSX: BXE), the Calgary, Alberta-based junior oil company, failed to rebound as most other energy stocks had recovered some lost ground since the February 2016 bottom of oil prices. The stock of Bellatrix continued to drift downwards until this day. The stock has submerged below $1 per share for six months. After a 1:5 reverse stock split on July 6, 2017, the stock changed hands on NYSE at US$2.41 apiece as of July 17, 2017 (Fig. 1). It seems that the stock has fallen into oblivion, as though it were heading for bankruptcy.

On the other hand, the company still operates large land holdings, with over 30,000 boe/d produced from some 200 MMboe of 2P reserves. Does the company deserve to be treated as a dead company walking? How much is the business worth anyway? Is the company still investable? We intend to seek answers to these questions below.

Currency cited in this article ($) is Canadian dollar, except for a few cases where it is in US$ as indicated.

Fig. 1. Stock chart of Bellatrix Exploration, modified after barchart.com

2. The Company

Bellatrix was created in 2009 when True Energy Trust, explorer of the light oil and gas-prone Cardium-play, was converted into a "growth-oriented E&P company" per the management at the time led by Ray Smith. Following the retirement of Smith, on February 15, 2017, Brent A. Eshleman was appointed President, CEO and a member of the Board of Directors.

3. Bellatrix assets

3.1. Land holdings: acquisitions and dispositions

Bellatrix currently focuses on two resource plays, the Cardium and the Notikewin/Falher intervals in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. As at March 31, 2017, Bellatrix had approximately 173,595 net undeveloped acres of land in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Meanwhile, net developed land was over 266,000 acres (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Developed and undeveloped land holdings net to Bellatrix interest, author's chart based on Bellatrix filings.

These acres are the end result of dozens of acquisitions and around $292 million worth of dispositions. The management under Smith was fortunate to have done three farm-out deals in 2013 at the top of the shale bubble. However, the majority of the other transactions cannot be equally lauded in hindsight. The company spent over $300 million in 2006 to purchase properties in Saskatchewan, from which it nonetheless decided to pull out one year later. A major part of the Alberta lands was acquired in 2012 (see Fig. 2) at peak land prices (Fig. 3), part of which had to be sold later at depressed prices. Bellatrix management's decision in 2014 to tap into its credit facility to build a gas processing plant in Willesden Green, Alberta, while forgoing the option of a midstream partnership, is at best puzzling to investors.

The 2014 purchase of Angle Energy for $576 million looks a lot like catching a falling knife, if the $13 million lawsuit local landowner filed against Angle (see here) can be dismissed as insignificant, which may have a lot to do with the forced issuance of the US$250 million of 8.50% senior notes in 2015 and selling Pembina and Harmattan properties at the oil price bottom the following year. As all of these buy high and sell low dealings went on, the management allowed, "We don't want to be making moves that would hurt or diminish shareholder value in the long term to handle a shorter-term problem. We're not going to give the assets away - we're going to get the right price." Really? After such a slew of asset dispositions, the company finally could call Greater Ferrier, Willesden Green and Pembina areas its core area of operation, which produces 94% of its hydrocarbon volume as of April 2017.

Like most of its peers, Bellatrix entered 2017 crestfallen. After having followed the industry practice of raising more and more debt (Fig. 4) to chase increasingly expensive shale lands (Fig. 3) for a good part of the past decade, the company was forced to fire sale of thus obtained assets in the last couple of years to reduce indebtedness (Fig. 3). It still carried some $380 million of total debt, even though net acreage had been reduced to the level of 2012.

Fig. 3. Average land price paid by True Energy or, later, Bellatrix. Author's chart based on company filings and releases.

Fig. 4. Total debts of Bellatrix. Author's chart based on company filings.

3.2. Well inventory and reserves

Currently, Bellatrix decides to focus on the gas-prone Spirit River multizone formations, including Wilrich, Falher and Notikewin. As of end-2016, Bellatrix has 3.5 MMbbl of light-medium oil, 28.3 MMbbl of NGL, and 618.5 Bcf of natural gas proven reserves net to its working interest; it has 5.2 MMbbl of light-medium oil, 40.6 MMbbl of NGL, and 883.3 Bcf of natural gas net proven and probable reserves. Reserve growth stagnated over the past three years as a result of active asset disposition (Fig. 5). Because most of reserves are accumulated through acquisitions rather than drillbit, reserve replacement has been sporadic; however, reserve life has been improving, partly thanks to the production decline in 2016 (Fig. 6).

Fig. 5. 2P reserves of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas, author's chart based on Bellatrix filings.

Fig. 6. Bellatrix reserve replacement and reserve life indices, author's charts based on Bellatrix filings.

Bellatrix currently holds a total of 787 net drilling locations in its inventory, mostly in its core areas of operation -- i.e., Willesden Green, Greater Pembina and Ferrier (Fig. 7). Considering the company having drilled 52.8, 59.1, 13.7 and 12.9 net wells in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, such an inventory can last quite a few years.

Fig. 7. Map showing Bellatrix core areas of operation (lower), modified after company presentation of May 2017, and inventory of drilling locations (upper), per author's compilation of company filings.

4. Production

The capital spending cuts over the last couple of years led to fewer development wells drilled. With 2016 cash capex of $78.9 million, 12.9 net wells were drilled, down from 59.1 in 2014 and 13.7 in 2015. As of end-2016, Bellatrix has 125.0 producing oil wells and 480.6 producing gas wells net to its interest; in addition, it has 26.4 net oil wells and 262.0 net gas wells which are shut in (Fig. 8). Consequently, total hydrocarbon production decreased by 13.9% from 2015 to 2016 (Fig. 9).

Fig. 8. Producing and non-producing, oil and gas wells, author's chart based on Bellatrix filings.

Fig. 9. Production of crude oil, condensate and NGLs and natural gas, author's chart based on Bellatrix filings.

Expenses per barrel of oil equivalent continued to fall from 2008 onward. Between 2008 and 2016, production expenses dropped by 6.8% from $15.33 to $8.7/boe, transportation cost by 6.7% from $1.62 to $0.93/boe, G&A expenses by 10.4% from $3.67 to $1.53/boe; however, operating netback still fell 17.9% from $30.91 to $6.39/boe due to the crash of oil and gas prices (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. Expenses and operating netback per barrel of oil equivalent, author's chart based on Bellatrix filings.

5. Profitability

The commodity price crash since 2014 has decimated revenue and net profit of Bellatrix. On a per share basis, the company has been free cash flow negative all along except for a small number of quarters, reflecting its emphasis on ramping up scale over profitability, which is a common choice among junior oil companies. Rates of return on total assets and shareholder's equity have been abysmal barring the bumper years of 2013 and 2014 (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. Various financial measures of Bellatrix profitability, author's chart based on Bellatrix filings.

Going forward, will the company be able to improve its profitability? At the current low oilfield service pricing level, the company needs an AECO gas price of $2.91-2.95/Mcfe, or $2.55-2.59/GJ, to break even (Fig. 12). However, should drilling cost rise from the current level of $1.7 million per well to $2.7 million as at the 2014 cycle peak, without even taking appreciation in transportation, G&A and interest & financing costs into consideration, any gas prices below $2.70/GJ will lead to loss of money. Therefore, an improvement in profitability requires much higher gas prices than the currently prevailing level. Alternatively, the company may need to further decrease its cost structure to achieve sustainable profitability. For reference, as of June 11, 2017, the current-month Alberta natural gas price was at $2.63/GJ, according to gasalberta.

Fig. 12. All-in full-cycle F&D and cash costs for Spirit River, after company presentation of May 2017.

6. Growth

The self-declared raison d'être for Bellatrix was to be a growth-oriented company, according to its original reorganization statement. Ten years after the conversion, the company is yet to establish a consistent track record of growth, that is, with regard to any common measures which include land holdings (see Fig. 2), reserves (see Fig. 5), producing wells (see Fig. 8), production (see Fig. 9), or revenue and profits (see Fig. 11). We venture to point out that consistent growth was achieved only in one measure, i.e., fully diluted common shares outstanding which progressed steadily at a CAGR of 16.3%, thanks to generous stock option grants to the management - what a dubious distinction (Fig. 13).

Fig. 13. Fully diluted common shares outstanding, author's chart based on Bellatrix filings.

After several years of strategic pivot, Bellatrix now bets its future on a new growth engine, namely, the gas-prone Spirit River play. This play currently contributes 73% of the company's total production. Its further development is being facilitated by the processing facilities and transportation capacity that the company has in place on the surface. As of end-2016, the company holds 256 gross or 144 net land sections in Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina and Strachan, with 86 proven, 30 probable and 277 unbooked net drilling locations in the inventory (Fig. 14). According to the company, as few as 14 net Spirit River wells, or 4% of the inventory, need to be drilled per year to maintain flat production around 30,000 boe/d through 2020 (Fig. 15), such an inventory even at accelerated drilling pace should last a long while.

The company seems poised to resume growth by announcing a three-year development plan designed to deliver "internally funded" - which probably include asset disposition judging from its action - production growth at a CAGR of over 10%, hopefully approaching 15% (Fig. 16). For 2017, its Board of Directors had approved a $105 million capital budget plan, to drill 19 net wells, aiming to achieve a 10% production growth and doubling of funds flow from operations to $100 Million or $0.40 per share (Table 1).

Fig. 14. Maps showing surface facilities in relation to Bellatrix land sections (upper) and land sections with well inventory (lower), modified after company presentation of May 2017. The true vertical formation depth for these wells averages 7,400 feet, with laterals measuring one mile and 17 fracturing stages on average.

Fig. 15. Chart showing that a minimum of 14 net wells is required to maintain flat production, modified after company presentation of May 2017.

Fig. 16. Three-year development plan aiming to achieve 15% CAGR with internally funds, modified after company presentation of May 2017.

Table 1. 2017 capital budget and guidance, modified after Bellatrix January 5, 2017 news release.

7. Valuation

Bellatrix appears to be just another commodity-type business given its weak profitability and sporadic growth history, so we will not estimate its earnings power value neither its growth value. We will use its net asset value or NAV as a yardstick to valuate this company.

A full account of its net asset value, before-tax, is given as in Fig. 17, including items of PDP, 1P and 2P reserves, undeveloped land, and ownership of seismic data, net of debt. The NAV comes to $1,238 million or $25.10 per share. If before-tax NPV-10 is substituted with corresponding after-tax figure, the NAV winds up to be $1,060 million, or $21.50 per share (Fig. 18). To err on the conservative side, we consider writing off the NPV-10 for the entire amount of probable reserves, omit all values assigned to seismic data and undeveloped lands, and recognize only half of the NPV-10 for proven developed non-producing reserves and proven undeveloped reserves (Fig. 19). By such stringent criteria, the NAV come to $368 million net of debt, or $7.45 per share.

There exists a 80% yawning gap between the market value as of June 14, 2017 at $214.71 million and our reasonable estimate of NAV at $1,060 million. Even between our safe estimate of NAV at $368 million and the market value, there is a 42% variance. To appreciate this markdown, try this: $127 million would be generated by selling the 439,595 net acres of land at today's much-depressed land price of $289.5 per acre; even the operating netback on the low production volume of 2016 came to $173 million. However you may call it, incredible or even ridiculous, the discount slapped on Bellatrix is tangible and real.

Fig. 17. Net asset value of bellatrix, modified after company presentation of May 2017.

Fig. 18. After-tax net asset value of Bellatrix, author's chart based on Bellatrix filings.

Fig. 19. NPV-10 for PDP, 1P (proven), and 2P (proven and probable) reserves, author's chart based on Bellatrix filings.

8. Risk: latent and operative

8.1. Indebtedness

As of 1Q 2017, the debt of Bellatrix was well covered by equity, with a debt to capital ratio of 0.3. The company has been actively reducing its debt level since 2016 (Fig. 20). Bellatrix had an estimated bank debt of $21 million as at April 30, 2017. Its credit facility stood at $120 million as of May 9, 2017, which was raised from $100 million during the latest redetermination. Its the next semi-annual redetermination is due November 2017. It has no term debt maturities until May 2020 and September 2021. The US$250 million senior notes - $323 million at March 31, 2017 -mature on May 15, 2020; the $50 million convertible debenture mature on September 30, 2021. For the senior notes, the financial covenant requires Senior Debt/EBITDA ratio to be below 3.0x beginning in 2Q 2017. As of 1Q 2017, that ratio was at 1.81x.

However, the real problem lies in how to pay off current obligations, given its precarious level of current ratio. As of 1Q 2017, its three largest items of current liabilities are accounts payable at $95 million, current portion of deferred capital obligation at $18 million, and current portion of bank debt (see above). The company is probably betting on a swift recovery of commodity prices to stave off these pesky liabilities, but what if an escalation of oil and gas prices fail to materialize? Just look at where its historical current ratios stood in 2013 when oil and gas prices peaked: they never exceeded 1 (Fig. 20).

Fig. 20. Debt to capital ratio of Bellatrix (upper), after wolframalpha.com; and current ratio, author's chart based on Bellatrix quarterly filings.

There is a long list of heavy-weight investors who went long but was caught on the wrong side of the oil cycle. Orange Capital, run by Daniel Lewis, started to build a large position in Bellatrix in July 2014 and had accumulated a 14.3% of the float by the end of that year, before it pushed for a number of changes in Bellatrix, including board room overhaul, stopping equity dilution, exploring spin-off of the midstream properties and even an outright sale of the company. Unfortunately, oil price crashed as this activism was taking place. The hedge fund averaged down to eventually own a 16.4% stake (here), before it had to close shop in February 2016, just on the cusp of an oil price rebound. We suspect the liquidation following the closure of the hedge fund may have contributed to the unfortunate fact that Bellatrix missed out the stock price recovery since February 2016. Another hedge fund Baupost Group, chaired by the famed value investor Seth Klarman, held near 24 million shares of Bellatrix as of end-2015 but drastically reduced the position beginning early 2016. Then in late 2016, Oaktree Capital Management of Howard Marks purchased 18.75 million shares of Bellatrix, which if it still holds should be down by more than 20% as of June 2017. To these investors, Bellatrix was the quintessential value trap.

9. The management

How did the company get to such a sorry state? In the beginning, the management forced through a reorganization with the opposition of trust unit holders, citing the goal of faster growth. So many foregoing demutualization had worked, delivering values for unit holders-turned equity shareholders (see here). But a decade later, the management had little to show for their trying, except for all the busy work involved in selling this after acquiring that piece of oil and gas assets, for which they were handsomely compensated with stock option grants which in aggregate should amount to 27% of the total equity but somehow they wound up owning little, with the rest of the shareholders having to inherit a pile of debt used for funding these deals. It would frustrate any value investors to see much of these assets acquired at high prices during the boom years had to be sold piece by piece at much lower prices in distress.

Bellatrix, as an investment target, has spoiled the fortune of many an investor so far, because as a business it not only failed to create, but only succeeded in destructing, value. So many people saw potentials in this junior oil company, perhaps persuaded by the management who happened to promise growth in an era of near-zero interest rates. So they became shareholders, hoping that the company would morph into a growing entity as promised by the management, by developing its low-cost and high-quality land holdings. Only when stock prices dropped 30%, another 30%, and yet another 30%, finally to the sub-$1 level, did investors begin to question how come these supposedly lowest-cost lands hardly returned any profits, how come so many deals were done yet so little profits were produced, and how come a management team who emphasized long-term shareholder value sold their option-converted shares down to the last piece.

Businesses slump as their management fail. When the management make mistakes in how to inform themselves, decide and lead, their businesses become dead companies walking. Common mistakes include complacency with success in the recent past; ignorance of tectonic changes in the industry, particularly shifts in customer demand; naiveté to copy formula for success peddled by others; falling victim to a bubble; failure to engage in business operations (see here). Bellatrix may have committed more than one of these mistakes.

Brent A. Eshleman became the new sachem in early 2017, amid more asset dispositions to raise money to fund operation. He promised to resume "sustainable growth strategy" by kicking off a three-year development plan of growing production by 10-15% annually. Will Eshleman be able to deliver a profitable growth? Will the company to able to survive this industry downturn and go on to realize its so-far unfulfilled potential? That may depend on the future direction of oil and gas prices, as this article has shown.

10. Conclusion

We started this research project, with the hope to find an undervalued business which owns high quality assets, and grows rapidly. However, we finished the survey with more questions than answers. How can a portfolio of assets which is purported to have low cost structure fails to generate profits both at low and high commodity prices? If we are to believe the audit results of the reserves, Bellatrix is worth $7.45-21.50 per share, but why does the market stubbornly insist on a stock price $2.41 apiece? Facing such a great markdown, are there any internal catalyzing forces operative that will drive the stock price up toward the intrinsic value? Specifically, where will the management raise cash to fund the great-sounding three-year development plan?

However, if the management under Eshleman succeed to deliver profitable growth for a few quarters, they may still win back the support of investors. This may require the management to learn how to balance shareholder interest with their personal gains, and to stay focused on cost control in operation yet deliver strong results in terms of reserves and production. This may sound more mundane than making deals on oil and gas properties, but in time it may prove the only surefire way to lift the company out of the down spiral. Before the management proves that Bellatrix is no longer a value trap by actually walking the talk, investors had better consider deploying their money somewhere else.

