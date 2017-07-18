This Is The Shakeup Procter & Gamble Needs

Photo credit

To say that I haven't exactly been a huge fan of consumer staple giant Procter & Gamble (PG) in the past is quite the understatement. I've felt the stock was tremendously overpriced for a long time based upon a complete inability to grow or even adapt to changing markets, such as the turmoil it has experienced recently with its Gillette business, as an example, as newcomers like Harry's and Dollar Shave Club have taken share. To me, PG is a shining example of a bloated corporate iceberg unwilling to accept that there are actually competitive companies out there willing and able to take market share from it and as a result, I haven't been interested in the stock.

However, the well-known, very wealthy chap pictured above has his sights set upon PG after taking a huge position earlier this year and he wants a board seat. In fact, this sort of thing is exactly what PG needs; a kick in the pants from someone that can hopefully make the management team realize it must change.

Trian's portfolio is enormous and sports some well respected names in the business world. Trian's reputation as an engaged shareholder is top notch and PG knows it isn't in for a public, messy fight; Trian just knows PG can be better than it is and is willing to put billions of dollars on the line to prove it. That, more than anything, is what PG needs right now and shareholders should be excited for the prospect.

Trian looks for companies with strong FCF, a huge market cap and industry leadership, all qualities that PG possess. My issues with PG don't involve any of those things; they surround PG's inability to grow combined with a very high stock price. However, Trian coming in and helping PG realize it needs to fix its growth profile could be the tailwind that PG's earnings needs; after all, it isn't coming from anywhere else.

Trian said it isn't seeking a new CEO or a breakup of the company, both of which would be unnecessary. In fact, I think a breakup would be completely the wrong thing to do as significant overhead savings are achieved when so many huge brands are under one roof. Unfortunately, those potential savings haven't materialized as PG's SG&A as a percentage of revenue has been relatively flat the past few years around 28% or so, with 2017 following that same path thus far. I suspect that is one area Trian can help; realizing redundancies and unnecessary costs is the calling card of the active investor and I have to think that's high on the list.

In addition, I said just a few days ago that PG could do with more debt as it looks for ways to grow. One thing Trian could do is urge PG to go out and buy some growth and/or accelerate a bigger buyback program. One thing is for sure; the status quo for the past decade or so hasn't worked for PG so it needs to do something. Its balance sheet is clean and FCF is strong so debt financing seems ideal; it just depends upon willingness to use it and what it would be used on. I certainly would not be surprised for Trian to be going after this as well. And when I say what PG has been doing hasn't worked, the chart below of PG's price relative to the DJIA shows why. The problem is chronic underperformance despite owning some of the world's most valuable brands and I have to think this is where Peltz sees opportunity.

Trian's history of working with company boards instead of in spite of them bodes very well for PG shareholders. While Trian's position is not a panacea for the things that haven't been working, it is significant enough that I'm no longer as bearish as I was and have instead taken a bit of a neutral stance on the fundamentals . Cost savings that I have very little doubt are there for the taking, an acquisition or two, a huge buyback or some combination would surely do wonders for PG's stock price that has been lagging its competitors for what feels like forever. PG has problems with growth; no one would dispute that. But now, it has a partner (not a sabre-rattler) that wants a board seat and PG would be foolish to fight it. PG is better off with Peltz than without him and that is a significant positive for the stock.

Further, if we look at the PG price chart above, we can see that the bulls are holding their ground in the face of continued weakness, something that should bolster the bull case even further. There appears to have been a double bottom made in the $86 area and the momentum indicators are confirming the move. In addition, PG has successfully tested the 200DMA twice in the span of two months. Combining a mostly favorable technical picture with the knowledge that one of the world's most successful investors sees room for improvement makes PG look much better here than it did even just a few weeks ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.