Re-Valuation Of AAPL In Light Of The 10 Year IPhone Anniversary

With the great anticipation of the new iPhone, we expect the AAPL stock price to reflect our estimates as we get closer to the announcement date in September.

AAPL is currently trading at around 143.50 per share and our valuation shows it is undervalued by about 31% to 122%.

Apple to introduce a new product line HomePod, the advanced iMac Pro, and to celebrate one decade since the first iPhone.





Company Description

Apple is one of the most popular (if not the most popular) brand name among consumers of mobile communication, media devices, and computers. The company's products and services are well known and include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, iCloud, and Apple Pay among others. What is more exciting this year is that Apple has announced the release of the new HomePod, which opens the door for the company to enter the home automation business and provides numerous opportunities to introduce additional devices and electronics in the future from climate to music to lighting control. Apple has also introduced the advanced iMac Pro which includes unparalleled computing power, graphics, and memory capacity to name a few of its features. Starting at $4,999 this beast is specifically designed for a market of consumers previously untapped by Apple. The third and probably most anticipated event of this year is Apple's celebration of one decade since the introduction of the first iPhone. Both consumers and investors anticipate that the new iPhone 8 (or whatever it will be called) will showcase new features from facial recognition to never-seen-before case finishings. With Apple consumers' extreme loyalty to the brand and company, there is no doubt that there will be excess demand for the new iPhone as people will want to be part of this new milestone.

News Highlights

We use a range of 24 proprietary models for news analysis, which scan several sources of news related to Apple, and analyse the content of the articles. Some models apply simple word classification scoring, where positive words increase the sentiment score while negative words decrease it. Other more advanced models adopt machine learning techniques which identify the different entities being discussed in an article and use a proprietary training data set of pre-classified news articles. The latter models learn to understand the purpose of the news article and the sentiment behind it. Moreover, the frequency of a certain piece of information across the different news sources we scan plays a significant role in determining how important this information is and how much weight it should be given in calculating the overall sentiment score.

We estimate a sentiment score of -6.14% for Apple Inc. indicating a mildly negative sentiment. This is in part due to the EU order against Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in Irish taxes, which was one of the factors that has caused the stock price to tumble from its high of 155 in May. Nevertheless, as we get closer to the announcement of the new iPhone in September, we expect that the overall sentiment surrounding Apple will be extremely positive especially as more news articles will discuss the new features that will likely be embedded in the new device.

Pro Forma Financial Statements

We forecast Apple's financial statements in light of the new products being launched, milestones achieved, and developments regarding growth opportunities and lawsuits against the company.

We use the forecasted financial statements to value AAPL stock using the following methods.

Valuation

Free Cash Flow To Firm (FCFF)

Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF) represents the net amount of cash available to both bondholders and stockholders after a company has deducted expenses, taxes, changes in net working capital and investments in long-term assets.

The following table shows the FCFF calculations for Apple Inc.

To estimate the present value of all future cash flows to the firm including the terminal value, we use the weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC). The cost of debt is calculated as the five-year average of the interest expense to total debt ratio, and is equal to 1.17%. The cost of equity for Apple Inc. is equal to 6.60%, and is calculated using the capital asset pricing model (CAPM). The WACC of Apple Inc. is equal to 6.01%.

The present value of all future FCFF is 242,797 million, and the present value of the terminal value is 955,941 million, resulting in a total Enterprise Value of 1,198,739 million. Deducting the total debt of 193,437 millions from the Enterprise Value results in a total equity value of 1,005,302 million, which translates into a price-per-share of 188.53.

Based on the estimated price-per-share of 188.53 using the FCFF model, and given the current market price of 143.50, Apple Inc. is undervalued by 31.38%.

We test how our estimated price-per-share changes if we varied the annual FCFF growth rate by +/- 1.5% with a step of 0.15%, and the WACC by +/- 4% with a step of 0.4% and a floor rate of 3%. The results are presented in the following graph.

Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE)

Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) represents the net amount of cash available to stockholders after a company has deducted expenses, taxes, changes in net working capital, investments in long-term assets and net debt repayments.

The following table shows the FCFE calculations for Apple Inc.

To estimate the present value of all future cash flows to equity holders including the terminal value, we use the cost of equity. The cost of equity for Apple Inc. is equal to 6.60%, and is calculated using the capital asset pricing model (CAPM).

The present value of all future FCFE is 347,130 million, and the present value of the terminal value is 1,352,590 million, resulting in a total equity value of 1,699,721 million. This translates into a price-per-share of 318.76.

Based on the estimated price-per-share of 318.76 using the FCFE model, and given the current market price of 143.50, Apple Inc. is undervalued by 122.13%.

We test how our estimated price-per-share changes if we varied the annual FCFE growth rate by +/- 1.5% with a step of 0.15%, and the cost of equity by +/- 4% with a step of 0.4% and a floor rate of 3%. The results are presented in the following graph.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a discrete scale between 0 and 9 that is composed of nine criteria that are used to rate the strength of a company’s financial status. For each criterion that is met, the company is awarded one point that is counted towards its F-Score, and zero points if that criterion is not met. The higher the F-Score, the better the company’s financial health; typically a score of 8 or 9 represents a good value stock, while a score between 0 and 2 indicates weak performance.

The criteria used in the calculation of the F-Score can be categorized into three groups:

Profitability

Return on Assets (ROA) is positive in the current year; Operating Cash Flow is positive in the current year; ROA is higher in the current year compared to the previous one; Operating Cash Flow/Total Assets is higher than ROA in the current year;

Leverage, Liquidity and Source of Funds

Leverage ratio is lower this year compared to the previous one; Current ratio is higher in the current year compared to the previous one; Number of shares in the current year is the same as that of the previous one;

Operating Efficiency

Gross Margin is higher in the current year compared to the previous one; Asset Turnover ratio is higher in the current year compared to the previous one;

The following table summarizes the criteria of the F-Score for Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. has an F-score of 5, which indicates that it exhibits an average financial status. This is due the lower return on assets and gross margin in the current year compared to the previous one, indicating that there is little room for the company to significantly increase profits on its current products, and should aim to widen its product range instead as it is doing with the introduction of the HomePod and iMac Pro.

Opinion and Recommendation

The price of AAPL has fallen since its high of 155 in May due to concerns related to a court order against Apple to pay 13 billion euros in Irish Taxes. Nevertheless, the new HomePod which will open the door for many opportunities in home automation, and the increasing hype for the new iPhone marking the product's 10 year anniversary will surely drive the price of AAPL upward by 30% to 122%.

As such, our recommendation for AAPL is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.