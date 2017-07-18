Arbor Realty Trust - A True Value In An Overvalued Market

Investment Thesis

It's not every day I look at a stock on SeekingAlpha and see that the last time an article was written on it was over eight months ago. Ironically, trying to find a hidden gem to write about on SeekingAlpha is kind of like trying to find a gem in a fully-valued market like we have today. I believe that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) is one of those gems that the market has ignored and investors haven't paid much attention to.

What makes ABR more unique is that not only is it undervalued, but business fundamentals demonstrate that everything is heading in the right direction. With five years straight of dividend increases and a recently internalized management, I see continued momentum going forward for ABR.

Internalized Management - Why It Matters

An article I read by Brad Thomas titled The Proof Is In The Pudding: Externally Managed REITs Underperform is a great article for understanding why the management structure of a REIT matters. While I won't cover every topic that Brad talks about in his article, I will hit on a few key points to summarize the differences:

A publicly traded REIT that is internally managed is a company that has its own management team and the REITs operating revenues are used to pay for salaries of those individuals. A publicly traded REIT that is externally managed is a company that has a board of directors but no actual management team within the company. Instead, the board negotiates a contract that is typically tied to a flat fee based on assets under management. These contracts typically have some sort of an incentive fee that is based on returns from the sale of assets.

Based on these two differing business models it is fairly easy to see the potential conflict that exists with an externally managed structure. We all know that an improperly incentivized management team is more likely to act in their own best interest instead of the best interest of shareholders.

Why Do REITs Choose External Management?

I tend to think of external management for REITs as a stepping stone that is a necessary evil (Although there are some large REITs that continue to use external management for one reason or another). The reason why I take this view is that external managers tend to have access to more resources and services that are much more economical/favorable than what a small internally managed REIT can access on its own.

In the article written by Brad Thomas, he notes that there are a few externally managed REITs that he owns but it's because they've taken the necessary steps to create detailed guidelines that focus on "a strong commitment to corporate governance." Some of the externally managed REITs Brad likes are:

Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT)

Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

New Senior (SNR)

I also own a position in STWD and agree with Brad's opinion that some externally managed REITs are worth owning because they demonstrate strong governance guidelines that properly incentivize the external manager to act in the best interest of shareholders.

ABR As An Internally Managed REIT

ABR has spent the last couple of years recovering from the financial crisis where their share price was at one point almost two dollars per share. With this recovery, ABR has been able to grow their earnings and increase the size of their portfolio to the point where it is possible to install their own management and relieve their external manager.

A fully internalized management was realized it ABR on May 31, 2017, and as a result, AFFO increased to $.79 per share annually in 2016. In order to raise the funds necessary to buy out the external manager, ABR priced a secondary offering of approximately 9.5 million shares that generated gross proceeds of $77.9 million. On the day of this pricing, the market punished ABR stock and ultimately dropped it by almost 7% for the day. I believe that this decreased price puts in place an additional margin of safety that cannot be ignored.

Ultimately, I believe that the external manager for ABR actually did a fairly good job of maintaining a strong commitment to corporate governance. If we look at the rate of previous dividend increases in strong growth in earnings per share it would suggest that the external manager was aligned with the best interest of shareholders. As ABR has grown it can now internalize management which should result in increased earnings per share and will mean larger dividend increases for shareholders in the future.

Discount To Book Value

Another reason that I believe there is a margin of safety is because ABR stock price is currently sitting at a strong discount to book value. At the time of the June 20th presentation, ABR's stock price used was $8.40/share which calculated a book value per share of approximately $9.03/share. Here are some metrics to consider and the peer group average for Commercial Mortgage REITs:

Source: ABR Investor Presentation (June 20th)

Assuming the same book value, the current stock price of $8.23 at the time of writing means that we now have an investment sitting at closer to 91% of book value. Even more importantly, ABR calculated these figures after pricing their secondary so investors don't have to be concerned with further dilution of their position.

As a government-sponsored entity (GSE) this creates a natural moat between ABR and your typical commercial mortgage REIT. As of the end of June, 63% of income came from GSE sources and over 50% of that was from servicing income. Management believes that the stability and duration of income streams justifies a higher price-to-book value that is above its peers.

Source: ABR Investor Presentation (June 20th)

Based on these fundamentals, ABR's management states that it believes its share price should be in excess of $10/share. On the graph above it's easy to see that the majority of ABR's income stream is protected for the next seven years and less than 10% of their total income is derived from sources that are potentially unstable. Few companies in the commercial mortgage REIT sector can demonstrate guaranteed cash flows for approximately 90% of their total income for a minimum of the next two years.

ABR Has Reached Critical Mass

in addition to the internalization of management, another reason that I know ABR has reached critical mass is that they have demonstrated operating metrics that exceed anything they have done since their inception in 1995. Here are a few examples of what I'm talking about:

Originated over $25 billion since inception in 1995 (originated $3.8 billion in 2016). This means that on average ABR has originated $1.14 billion per year since inception and that this last year they more than tripled that number. In the first quarter of 2017, ABR originated $1.3 billion and therefore exceeded their annual average in the first quarter alone. ABR holds the title of being the top small balance lender for Fannie Mae in 2014, 2015, and 2016. ABR also holds the title of being the number one small balance lender for Freddie Mac in 2015, and 2016. For points #3 and #4, this is an incredibly important detail because almost 98.5% of total originations come through Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac platforms.

Source: ABR Investor Presentation (June 20th)

In addition to solid growth in originations, ABR has done a tremendous job of growing their servicing platform. Servicing platforms in increasing interest rate environments are important because they tend to be less susceptible to prepayments and in ABR situation there are actual protections on commercial mortgage servicing rights that provide prepayment protection.

A Diversified Platform Ready To Take Off

ABR's business model is much more diversified now than it was in 2014 or 2015. In fact, it wasn't until 2016 the ABR began to collect servicing revenue and generate significant gains on sales of their loans. T their three-year financial history demonstrates this change:

Source: ABR Investor Presentation (June 20th)

Here are the main takeaways from their financials:

Servicing revenue now accounts for a significant part of ABR's income. This creates a natural shield against a changing economic climate and the potential slowdown in originations and sales. Although operating expenses have increased we should expect this because it is more expensive to administer a servicing platform. Therefore the doubling of operating expenses from 2015 to 2016 and what appears to be the doubling of operating expenses from 2016 to 2017 should not be alarming. With the addition of servicing revenue, I expect to see consistent and regular dividend increases for the foreseeable future of this company.

Conclusion

It is rare that while writing an article I will actually execute a position in a company that I barely heard of, however, in this situation the market has completely missed the ball and I believe that the secondary pricing of shares to finalize the internalization of management provides investors the opportunity to buy shares at a price they should not be able to. Given that the company is currently trading at 91% of book value on a largely servicing based portfolio ABR represents minimal risk with the strong potential for long-term capital and dividend gains.

With a current dividend yield of 8.75% and five years of consistent dividend growth, I see the potential for double-digit dividend increases in steadily increasing capital gains as ABR announces quarterly earnings that beat the market's expectations. Based on all these metrics I have assigned ABR a BUY rating.

