Buy This 4.9% Yielding Health Care REIT On The Drop

Investments in its medical property portfolio and minimal lease risks are two reasons why the health care REIT is a compelling income play long term.

The REIT’s shares have become much cheaper lately, and Physicians Realty Trust just handed shareholders a raise. Dividend coverage is robust to sustain dividend payout.

Physicians Realty Trust, Inc. (DOC) is worth taking a closer look at after shares dropped precipitously lately. The health care real estate investment trust invested a lot of money into the expansion of its property portfolio since going public which will continue to drive FFO. Physicians Realty Trust has good dividend coverage, suggesting that the REIT will continue to pay shareholders a stable dividend moving forward. Physicians Realty Trust’s shares are reasonably valued after the latest price drop. The reward-to-risk ratio is attractive after the sell-off.

Health care REITs make for compelling income vehicles. With demand for senior-related health care services growing on the back of an aging population, real estate investment trusts that are active in the health care sector make for interesting long term bets on FFO and dividend growth. As a matter of fact, I think 3 reasons stand out why income investors may want to put Physicians Realty Trust on their shopping lists.

1. Attractive Market Fundamentals

Health care REITs are poised to profit from a unique long term demand driver: An aging population. The 85+ age cohort is one of the fastest growing cohorts of the U.S. population, implying strong growth for specialized health care REITs in the decades ahead.



Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust has invested billions of dollars into the growth of its medical property portfolio since the company went public in July 2013. Since its IPO, Physicians Realty Trust has invested more than $3 billion into real estate, setting the base for long term FFO growth.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust continues to add to its property portfolio at a good clip, pursuing acquisitions aggressively. Physicians Realty Trust has gradually grown into a national health care REIT player with approximately 250 properties located in 30 states.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

2. No Significant Lease Risks In The Foreseeable Future

When it comes to investing in REITs, it is important to identify any liquidity risks (i.e. lease risks) that could pose a threat to the company’s dividend.

Fortunately, Physicians Realty Trust has a low amount of upcoming lease expirations. Only a small percentage of the REIT’s leases expire until 2024, suggesting that there are no significant lease and cash flow risks in Physicians Realty Trust’s business, sufficiently protecting shareholder dividends.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

3. Robust Dividend Coverage And Raised Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust has invested a lot of money into the growth of its medical office property portfolio, and the REIT has no significant lease risks in the next couple of years. But what about the REIT’s dividend coverage? Are there any risks there that income investors should know about?

Not really. Though Physicians Realty Trust has not the best dividend coverage stats in the sector, but the REIT’s normalized funds from operations are robust enough for the company to maintain its current dividend payout.

Physicians Realty Trust underearned its dividend slightly in two of the last seven quarters, but the good news is that the REIT’s dividend coverage stats have improved lately. The REIT even hiked its dividend from $0.225/share to $0.23/share, reflecting management’s confidence in its FFO trajectory.

Source: Achilles Research

Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend coverage ratio in the last seven quarters was 113 percent, leaving room for dividend growth.

Source: Achilles Research

Buy The Drop

How much do investors have to pay for the health care REIT in order to access its flow of dividends?

Not as much as they had to pay just a few weeks ago, thanks to a sell-off in the REIT’s shares.

Every once in a while REITs sell shares in a capital offering in order to fund acquisitions and/or repay debt. Physicians Realty Trust, for instance, sold 20 million shares at $20.40/share in an equity offering (partly to finance pending acquisitions) at the end of June, sending shares sharply lower.

Source: StockCharts.com

However, capital offerings are business as usual for real estate investment trusts like Physicians Realty Trust, and the sell-off has gone a little too far in my opinion. Based on the REIT’s 1st quarter results, income investors pay 16.6x Q1-17 run-rate normalized funds from operations which compares favorably to a pre-meltdown run-rate multiple of 18x FFO.

Your Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust is not a bargain, that’s for sure. Nonetheless, there are a couple of things to like about the health care REIT. First and foremost, Physicians Realty Trusts is poised to profit from growing demand for senior-related health care services in the future as the population ages. Secondly, Physicians Realty Trust has minimal lease risks due to its diversified medical property portfolio and a low amount of leases that expire each year. Further, the REIT has no problems covering its dividend payout, and the recent dividend hike reflects management’s confidence in its FFO.

Importantly, I think Physicians Realty Trust is a compelling ‘Buy’ after the price drop related to its equity offering because investors get to take advantage of a much more reasonable valuation. Last but not least, the sell-off has improved the REIT’s yield-risk equation: An investment in DOC now yields 4.9 percent. Buy for income generation and long term capital appreciation.

