Square, Inc: From Startups To Blue Chips

Square Capital will bring in an entirely new market for them to grow into.

Square's revenue is growing at an incredibly fast rate at has only just begun to plateau.

Square, Inc (NYSE: SQ) is a growing competitor in the consumer finance market that will break out due primarily to its lucratively growing business model. Moreover, Square Capital will allow the company to enter into a brand new market, thus adding another revenue stream.

SQ operates as a "cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses" via a myriad of powerful programs and devices for payments and point of sale solutions. Unlike a vast majority of other solutions in the industry, SQ allows sellers to utilize a single, centralized system instead of resorting to the patchwork-style of cobbling multiple systems together to get things running.

Simplified Income Breakdown

The first thing to look at is how much money they've been generating, both recently and historically. This information can be found at here on marketwatch.

SIMPLIFIED INCOME STATEMENT Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue (Past 5 Years) 203.45M 552.43M 850.19M 1.27B 1.71B Sales Growth % - 171.53% 53.90% 49.04% 34.85% Cost of Revenue 138.9M 423.65M 631.87M 910.15M 1.13B CoR Growth % - 205.01% 49.15% 44.04% 24.54% SG&A Expenses 139.4M 215.77M 344.23M 476.82M 646.41M SG&AE Growth % - 54.78% 59.54% 38.52% 35.57% Net Income -85.2M -104.49M -154.09M -179.82M -171.59M Net Income Growth % - -22.65% -47.47% -16.69% 4.58%

The table above is a small glance into Square's income statements for the past five years.

Let's break it down a bit from the top.

Starting at its annual revenue, we can see that Square has experienced tremendous growth over the years since its initial public inception. From its revenue in 2012 of $203.45M, Square has grown to a revenue generating titan of $1.71B!

That's a growth of roughly 800% over the course of five short years.

In 2013, revenue shot up a massive 171.53% to $552M, 53.90% to $850M in 2014, 49.04% to 1.27B in 2015, and 34.85% to $1.7B in 2016.

Now, it's clear that the growth rate year-over-year has been on a steady decline. However, the numbers aren't particularly harrowing and fall well within the realm of expectation.

In fact if you take the rate that the growth is slowing down at, you can see clearly that it's beginning to find some sort of ground where it is now. The period from 2013 to 2014 had a growth drop of nearly 70% from 171.53% to 53.90%, but the subsequent period only brought a drop of 10%. The final period of 2015 to 2016 had a minor uptick to 30% but it's pertinent to see how revenue growth looks for the coming 2017 fiscal year before making any rash comments.

And while a declining sales growth percentage may not be the best of news nor the worst of news, a declining growth rate on the liabilities that SQ generates is a great sign.

Cost of Revenue

The Cost of Revenue is where SQ has historically lost most of it's revenue year-after-year. In 2012, the CoR was 68% of total revenue, and it shot up 8% to 76% of total revenue in 2013.

However since then it's been steadily dropping, down 74%, 72%, and finally now resting at 66% of total revenue. A value lower than that of its 2012 initial value. On top of this, the rate at which the CoR is growing at is slowing down as well.

During the 2015 to the 2016 fiscal year, CoR grew roughly 25% and while that may seem staggering at first, one must first keep in mind that:

That number is down from roughly 45% during the 2014 to 2015 fiscal years, which means the rate dropped nearly 50% in that time span, and... Revenue grew roughly 35% within the same time span.

So not only did the growth rate decline, but it also declined to a rate smaller than that of the revenue's.

Simplified Cash Flow Breakdown

While it certainly is nice to know that the general gist of the SQ's income is looking positive; revenue is growing faster than the cost of revenue and SG&A expenses, it is still important to know just how that translates onto their cash flow statement.

Here's their cash flow statement from the same time frame of 2012 to 2016.

Free Cash Flow -55.96M -108.51M -138.19M -9.85M -2.3M FCF Growth % - -93.91% -27.35% 92.87% 76.62%

For the past five years, SQ has indeed been running deep in the red, no question about it. In fact, up until 2015, the FCF was declining at a tremendous rate.

From 2012 to 2014, the FCF sank from -55.96M to -138.19M. A drop of 246% within that time frame. However, as bad as it looked, the FCF turned around nearly instantly the next immediate year.

From 2014 to 2015, SQ was able to come back from the crater it had dug, rising to -9.85M within that short time frame (92.87% change). In the most recent period of 2016, SQ grew another staggering 76.62% and drew just a couple million shy of breaking even.

While it is certainly true that the number is still negative, having closed the gap and drawn so close to the black is an incredible feat in and of itself.

With revenue still growing and the liabilities on the fall, a positive cash flow is looking to be their next big milestone.

Square Capital, A Capital Decision

Now a little over two and a half years old and many people can see the value of Square Capital; SQ's lending arm. By pulling up their 2016 annual earnings report and finding their Results of Operations we can see just what sort of impact Square Capital is having.

Revenue Breakdown (Thousands) Year 2014 2015 2016 2014-2015 % change 2014-2015 % change Transaction-Based Revenue 707,799 1,050,445 1,456,160 48% 39% Starbucks Transaction-Based Revenue 123,024 142,283 78,903 16% -45% Subscription and Services-Based Revenue 12,046 58,013 129,351 382% 123% Hardware Revenue 7,323 16,377 44,307 124% 171% Total Net Revenue 850192 1,267,118 1,708,721 49% 35%

Transaction-Based Revenue (TBR) is the revenue SQ generates from the fees they collect from their managed payments services. SQ's TBR is where most of their revenue is currently generated and has been growing at a healthy rate. In fact, TBR alone generated 85% of SQ's revenue in the 2016 fiscal year.

The Starbucks Transaction-Based Revenue is a similar revenue system to the general TBR, but is focused solely from the Starbucks company. SQ and Starbucks struck a deal to work together back in 2012, but that deal came to a close by the end of 2016. Luckily, the revenue stream generated a very meager amount, barely amounting to 7.5% of total revenue in the 2016 year.

Hardware Revenue is effectively their physical products such as the Square Stand and the Square Card Reader. While growing naturally due to SQ's own growth as a company, the Hardware Revenue has historically amounted to very little. Its 2016 impact was a meager 2.5%.

Subscription and Services-Based Revenue (SSBR) is the true focus. It is defined by SQ as the "revenue related to services provided through software offerings or deriving from the use of underlying data." The main generators of revenue are, in order, "Square Capital, Caviar, and other software as a service."

Square Capital, at the moment, is the largest driver of revenue among those three as stated by SQ itself in their 2016 annual report.

But what is making Square Capital such a fast growing stream of revenue?

Well according the SQ, the company is in a unique position to become a lender to its sellers due to the data SQ collects on a daily basis from them. They are able to use this data to better determine which companies are more eligible for loans. Then, once a loan is made, Square then sells a majority of those loans to third parties. Those third party buyers must first pay an upfront fee and then an ongoing servicing free.

SQ recently put out its first earnings report for the 2017 fiscal year and the initial fear that the lending arm would slow down has been recently dashed aside. Square Capital grew nearly 64% YoY to $251 million, a massive shot upwards already.

While there are plenty of pitfalls within the lending industry, primarily coming from competitors such as American Express, I still firmly believe that the market is ripe for Square to take hold and grow.

Conclusion

Square, Inc will become profitable sooner rather than later.

Perhaps it won't be today or tomorrow. It may not be within the next quarter, even.

But within the close future, this company will easily enter the black and remain there as a top level competitor in the POS market and small-business lending market. While they are a bit highly priced right now and I do expect a pullback of some sort within the year, I believe that the possible upside still outweighs the possible downside. I am tentative to give out a price target of any sort at the current moment, but if I had to give a range...

I'd say this could dip to $20 somewhere soon and end up being roughly $30 by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.