How 3M Can Fix Its Growth Problem

3M (MMM) hasn’t exactly been one of my favorite stocks in the past couple of years as I’ve thought the shares to be very expensive. MMM, like many other mega-caps, trades for an enormous valuation for virtually no growth, owed to rock bottom interest rates making MMM’s dividend look juicer than perhaps it otherwise would. But rock bottom interest rates have produced another situation with mega-caps in particular and that is the usage of debt. In this article, I’ll take a look at 3M’s debt level and see what implications it has going forward, good or bad.

I’ll be using data from 3M’s company filings for this exercise.

Let’s first take a look at where 3M has come from in terms of usage of short term and long term debt, as well as the cost to finance it.

We can see here that while 3M’s debt is much higher than it was a few years ago, it is hardly insurmountable. Indeed, 3M is a rather rare mega-cap in that it hasn’t leveraged itself to the hilt in the past couple of years as rates have sustained themselves in the lower end of historical norms. Its total debt – both ST and LT combined – was about $6B in 2012. At the end of last year, that number had about doubled to $12B as MMM has added significant amounts of LT debt. Keep in mind this company’s equity is worth $125B+ so while $12B is certainly a lot of money, in the context of the machine that is 3M, it isn’t bad at all. Consider that MMM's operating income for the past three years has been right at $7B annually; that implies that its debt is less than 2X annual operating income, a very low sum indeed in the context of others that are more heavily leveraged. That means MMM could take on more leverage to accomplish whatever goals it sets out without any sort of undue stress on its ability to service the debt, a point we'll touch on some more in just a bit.

In addition, keep in mind that rates have indeed been very low during 2015 and 2016 in general, and that means that 3M has been achieving favorable terms on its new debt. In fact, its interest expense is barely higher on its $12B in debt than it was on $6B five years ago. That’s outstanding and what’s even better is that we’re talking about $200M annually in financing costs. That is certainly something 3M can afford and given how much its operating income amounts to each year – as we shall see now – it seems 3M probably barely even notices financing costs. Keep in mind that while operating income has been pretty flat in recent years, it is still in the $7B area each year, dwarfing the $200M in annual financing costs.

This chart shows 3M’s interest expense as a percentage of operating income for our same time period as above, giving us an idea of the stress it puts on the company financially to service its debt. In short, it just doesn’t.

These numbers are extremely low and even with 3M’s doubling of its usage of debt in recent years, its operating income has kept pace with financing costs and as a percentage of that number, interest expense is roughly flat. That means that 3M is only spending 3 cents or so of every dollar of operating earnings to finance its debt and that number is about as low as one can expect. In other words, 3M is in extremely good shape when it comes to its debt costs. Most mega-caps cannot say the same thing so credit is due here.

I’ve been critical of 3M shares not because I think this is an inferior company, but because the valuation is huge. In fact, I’ve paid a lot of respect to 3M’s management team on the topics of the buyback and margin growth, to name two. I think this is an extremely well-run company but that doesn’t mean I want to overpay for the stock. And after looking at 3M’s very prudent usage of debt, I’ll add that to the list of things that impress me about this company.

So what does this mean going forward? For me, given that 3M loves to do acquisitions, it means it could potentially very easily finance an enormous acquisition or a bunch of smaller ones. One thing 3M has proven completely incapable of doing is growing at any sort of meaningful rate organically. That has been a problem and there’s no reason to think it will stop being one anytime soon, so issuing loads of new debt to grow the business actually seems quite attractive. I have to think that if 3M announced a massive acquisition, the shares would react positively because the one thing it really lacks is a growth catalyst. Acquisitions are something that MMM is almost constantly doing anyway, and it could either bolt on a competitor in an existing business or go out and get something that is ancillary to its current mix. As I said, MMM has a lot of expertise in this area so this certainly isn't a stretch to imagine.

It could also issue more debt to buy back stock at an accelerated rate, something it could certainly use given how much it issues in new stock each year. EPS growth has been extremely dependent upon the buyback recently and to that end, 3M could juice growth by simply buying back more stock with cheap debt. Again, I have to think the stock would react favorably to such a plan because – in the absence of a big acquisition – there is nothing else to send EPS growth higher at a meaningful rate. Also keep in mind that its dividend means that financing with cheap debt could potentially even save some cash each years as fewer shares receive the 2.2% dividend payment. In other words, there's really nothing stopping management from pulling the trigger here. As an example, MMM could quite easily afford to double its current level of debt, adding, say, $12B to its LT debt total. At its current financing rates, we'd be talking ~$200M in additional interest expense but it would be able to buy back just under 10% of the float with that money. That would not only boost EPS growth by the same amount by reducing the float, but MMM would also save roughly $250M annually in dividend payments on the shares it bought back. And given that interest expense enjoys a tax shield status, the math works out even better. To me, this is the most attractive option but MMM likes acquisitions very much so I wouldn't rule that out.

Of course, it can also do nothing and simply keep its financing costs at 3% of operating income, which will help preserve margins. That will work as well but won’t fix its growth problem, whereas either of the two options above would go a long way towards improving EPS growth. Thus, 3M should take its very clean balance sheet and load it up for either a big acquisition or a one-time, accelerated buyback program. Whether it will do either of these is still up for grabs but one thing should give 3M shareholders solace; its balance sheet is a huge source of strength and could very well be the ticket to the growth we haven’t seen for the past few years. Further, that growth could come from acquisitions, a larger buyback or some combination of both but either way, MMM can and should buy its way out of its growth problem.

