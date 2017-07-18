Of Lottery Tickets And College Degrees: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

A study by LendEDU showing how much people throw away on lottery tickets prompts thoughts about how much people throw away on higher-priced items like college degrees.

A study published last week by student loan company LendEDU finds that Americans purchase $206.69 worth of lottery tickets per year. I was truly shocked by this figure. First of all there are many people who don’t purchase a single ticket on principle, and countless others who purchase something on the order of a single ticket per year. Given that the study, based on data sets from the various states, derives its averages from the states’ total populations (and not just those who purchase tickets), one can infer that lottery participants’ actual purchases are higher still!

LendEDU finds that residents of Massachusetts are by far the biggest lottery ticket buyers, spending $734.85 per capita, followed by neighboring Rhode Island at $513.75. Delaware ($420.82), New York ($398.77) and West Virginia ($359.78) round out the list of states whose populations are most willing to throw their money away, or to keep the dream alive – however you want to view it.

LendEDU helpfully illustrates the futility of lottery ticket purchases with its own test, purchasing $1,000 worth of tickets to see if the high volume ticket purchases might overcome the long odds of winning. Indeed, the numerous wins based on all those purchases did seem to mitigate the total loss, earning LendEDU an ROI of just -2.6%. Remarkably, the student-loan finance site’s big splurge on tickets was only five times that of the average American!

From things I’ve read in the past, the folks who lose just a couple of hundred bucks a year on the lottery are the lucky ones. Of those who win big jackpots, most end up bankrupt just a few years later. They just can’t handle all that unearned money.

But the conjunction of a student loan refi site and a lottery study got me thinking. There are lots of ways to lose big money fast. Unfortunately, a college education is increasingly one of those ways. I’m sure LendEDU chose to do this study to contrast throwing money away on lottery tickets and investing in one’s human capital – something I strongly believe in myself. Historically, that was the case.

But the higher education math is getting harder to resolve because, let’s face it, the inputs today are far less favorable. First, colleges charge more than ever for their degrees, which reduces ROI. Second, the labor market has been less rewarding for some time.

All this is not to say people shouldn’t be getting a college education. In general, college grads do better than those with just high school diplomas. But now more than ever it behooves us to look at the long term financial consequences of our decisions – especially those bearing high price tags. Able students can get merit-based scholarships; others can start out at a lower-cost community college; parents of non-academically oriented kids might do better to spend the same money they’d pay for a degree to help their kid get started in a business – say, by putting a down payment on an apartment rental and teaching their kid to manage it, repair it, learn how to profit from it, etc.

Gambling, gaming or “alternative investor preferences” as I’ve seen it described more euphemistically, can cost a little or a lot. It is therefore worthwhile to assess what is driving your decisions. All too often, the reasons are not the rational ones we assume but rather deep-seated behavioral calculations, like dreams of riches that prompt lottery ticket purchases.

Similar emotional drives influence our choices regarding the education and training of the young -- like pride, a quest for status by associating with prestigious institutions, wanting to fit in with what everybody else is doing or a desire to avoid being seen as an outsider. A better starting place is an honest assessment of each person’s unique strengths and willingness to commit, along with rational calculations of costs and benefits.

As always, we welcome your thoughts in our comments section. Below please find today’s financial advisor-related links: