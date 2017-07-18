Cautious On Honeywell Heading Into Earnings

Photo credit

Honeywell (HON) has quietly continued to move higher over the past couple of years in an environment where many large industrials have stagnated. HON is due to report earnings in just a few days and heading into the report, the setup for bulls is a bit more challenging than last time around. In this article, I'll take a look at the stock going into the report as well as what I'll be looking for from the report itself on a fundamental basis.

We'll begin with the technical picture as it really couldn't look much better for HON for the past several months. The stock bottomed at $103 back in October of last year and hasn't had more than a $5 pullback since, having made a run all the way to $135 today. The trek up has been impressive but the downside is that one wonders just how much short or intermediate term upside remains given the levels we're talking about.

The momentum indicators largely haven't confirmed the continued move higher as higher highs in the stock have been met by lower highs in the MACD as well as the RSI, as pictured above. That doesn't necessarily mean the stock is ready to fall off a cliff but it does mean that bullish momentum is waning, meaning that buyers aren't stepping up in the same force they were earlier in the rally. This is totally normal given the length of the rally here and one must be cognizant that this rally isn't going to last forever. Price action hasn't confirmed the momentum relative weakness just yet, but it is certainly something to watch. Until then, the stock is still using the 50DMA as support and as long as it remains above that line, the rally seems to be in good shape. A poorly received report could obviously derail the rally, but we'll just have to wait and see.

In terms of the report, obviously, we want to see revenue growth. HON isn't a fast-growing startup but rather, a lumbering industrial behemoth so a couple percentage points of top line expansion is good enough. Analysts have headline revenue coming in at a 1% loss but keep in mind that number includes acquisitions, divestitures and forex translation, all things that muddy the water when looking at organic performance. Those things still matter and they count, but I'll also be looking at organic revenue growth, which was very strong in the first quarter, with every major segment but one producing a gain. HON should be able to replicate that sort of performance but if it cannot and organic revenue is weak, that will be a potential trigger for a selloff.

More importantly for me, however, is HON's margin growth story. This company has been on fire in the past few years in terms of squeezing more and more margin from each dollar of revenue, something it continued in Q1 as well. What was interesting about Q1's gain in margins was that the entirety of it - and more - came from reductions in input costs. SG&A costs actually rose 5% during Q1 so if HON were to be able to keep SG&A increases in check, it could do some pretty powerful things with operating margins. I still think we'll see strong input cost deflation as that has been a long term theme for HON, but watch SG&A costs as well; this is the opportunity for HON to continue to improve margins going forward.

The only note of caution on the fundamentals is that since the stock has performed so well, the valuation has become a bit stretched. We are talking about just over 19 times this year's earnings and 17.5 times next year's earnings so while the price isn't egregious, the stock was much cheaper a few months ago. Shares are now going for about 2X its EPS growth rate and typically, that's about the max I'd want to pay for any company because after that point, you're getting into some very frothy territory relative to growth. I don't doubt that HON has a very bright future in front of it but I also know that at some point, it has to stop going up in a straight line. Are we there yet? We don't seem to be but with bullish momentum seemingly waning and an earnings report coming up, that could certainly provide the catalyst for what I'd consider a much-needed consolation and/or pullback.

I think HON's report is going to show us much of the same that it has for the past few quarters; revenue growth will be decent and margins will move up substantially. There is room for improvement with respect to SG&A costs and hopefully HON is addressing that area. The only thing that worries me is the price of the stock given the valuation against expectations of EPS growth; I worry the stock needs a pullback here and that if the report isn't perfect, investors will take the chance to lock in some profits. If that happens and the stock pulls back, it is certainly worth a look. For now, I'm cautious heading into the report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.