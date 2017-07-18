Adidas Will Likely Miss Revenue Guidance

The reason why adidas' (OTCQX:ADDDF)(OTCQX:ADDYY) revenue guidance will (probably) be missed is very simple and related to the moment when the company issued improved guidance in March. I am going to show you how that guidance was issued based on recent positive results, and how some indicators have started to show a deteriorating performance since then. Before getting into the details, here's what the company said about revenue guidance for 2017-20 in its full-year 2016 earnings call, when the company updated its "financial ambition":

We've guided very clearly on 2017, what we are showing on our updated financial ambition is looked upon in the same context as our initial ambitions, so within the context of 2015 to 2020. And I'll take you through the different line items. What we originally guided on when this was announced, creating the new strategy was a currency-neutral growth of high single-digit for the period 2015 to 2020. We are now guiding a growth rate between 10 and 12 percent points -- 10% and 12% for the period 2015 to 2020. We guided originally for the same period and net income growth of 15% on (inaudible). Now, we are guiding a range between 20 and 22, and we guided e-commerce business to the tune of EUR2 billion. Now, we are guiding to the tune of EUR4 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

In the same presentation, the company showed that it's expecting sales growth between 11% and 13% for this year. The interest for the brand at that time was at the top and continued to contribute to strong sales in Q1 2017, when revenue grew 18.9% YoY -- a record growth rate. Nonetheless, I have shown that the brand was already experiencing declining momentum, as is clear when we look at Google Trends data. In the chart below, I plotted the YoY variation of the eight-week moving average of the search interest for "adidas." Search interest was already declining when management issued its updated guidance and recently entered into negative territory, a sign that customers are less interested in the adidas brand compared to last year.

Source: Created by author using Google Trends Data

The most important information, which clearly tells us the management raised guidance at the point of maximum optimism, comes from a recent report from Deutsche Bank. It shows footwear sales data from SSIData. SSIData aggregates POS data from a large number of retailers, giving us a good idea of how sales of a certain brand are evolving. In the chart below, you can see that sales of adidas footwear (by far the most important segment for the company) started a sharp decline exactly in March. That's when the company raised its target from high single-digit growth to 10%-12% growth for the period between 2017 and 2020.

Source: Deutsche Bank, SSIData

There is a lot of important information in this chart. Besides the obvious negative trend in sales, there are two things we should notice:

As the blue bars (weekly YoY variation) and the red line (four-week average of weekly YoY variation) clearly show, sales topped in March and fell sharply since then.

Adidas sales actually went into negative territory and contracted more than 20% last week, the worst performance in the last three years.

With the interest for the brand weakening and sales contracting fast, I doubt the company is on track to deliver in line with its updated guidance issued in March. I think full-year revenue will come up short of expectations, and given the importance of the North American segment for the company's margins (it's by far the lowest-margin geographical segment), I doubt they will post a significant improvement in margins while the top line is weakening fast. I expect the company to revise its three-year goals downward, and I expect a revenue miss for this year if the situation doesn't show a sudden and sharp improvement.

