BGC Partners 's (BGCP) CEO Howard Lutnick on Acquisition of Berkley Point Conference Call (Transcript)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Acquisition of Berkeley Point Conference Call

July 18, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Jason McGruder - Head of Investor Relations

Howard Lutnick - Chairman and CEO

Welcome to the BGC Acquisition of Berkeley Point Conference Call. My name is Karen, and I’ll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Jason McGruder, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Hello, everyone. We issued a press release and posted presentation discussing of the proposed Berkeley Point transaction earlier today. These can be found at ir.bgcpartners.com. On today's call, Newmark is synonymous with Newmark Knight Frank, or NKF or BGC's real-estate services segment. Berkeley Point Financial LLC, and its wholly owned subsidiary Berkeley Point Capital LLC, will be referred collectively as Berkeley Point, and mortgage servicing rights maybe abbreviated as MSR's.

I also remind you that statements on this call regarding BGC, the proposed transaction, and Berkeley Point that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the proposed transactions may not be consummated in a timely manner or at all, including as a result of a failure to satisfy a condition to closing, including regulatory approvals; there may be an adverse effect or disruption from the proposed transactions that negatively impacts BGC's other businesses; that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions to BGC may not be realized as presently contemplated; and other factors including changes in interest rates, commercial real estate values, the regulatory environment, other market conditions, pricing or other competitive pressures could cause the results of Berkeley Point to differ from the forward-looking statements contained herein.

For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the most recent Form 10-K and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I am now happy to turn the call over to our host, Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of BGC.

Howard Lutnick

Thank you, Jason. And thank you everyone for joining us for today's call. I'm happy to report that BGC has agreed to acquire Berkeley Point, which is a leading and fast growing multifamily commercial real-estate finance company, focused on government sponsored and government funded loan programs and services. BGC's Board of Directors probably unanimously recommendation of the special committee consistent of all four independent directors assisted by independent advisors unanimously approved the acquisition and the related transactions. The total consideration for Berkeley Point is $875 million, certainly for certain adjustments at closing.

After the acquisition is completed, Berkeley Point would become part of Newmark Knight Frank, our real-estate services business. We expect this transaction to be immediately accretive to BGC’s earnings per share upon closing. We believe that the addition of Berkeley Point would significantly increase the scale and scope of Newmark, as well as substantially improve upon its already strong financial performance. Berkeley Point’s revenues increased by more than 55% year-over-year in the 12-months ended March 31, 2017. Over the same time frame, Berkeley Point’s GAAP pre-tax income grew by approximately 169%, while its pre-tax earnings excluding GAAP net non-cash MSR income, increased by over 52%. Berkeley Point is also expected to generate strong revenue and earnings growth in 2017 and 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Berkeley Point's revenues are expected to increase by at least 30% compared with $294 million in 2016. BPF’s revenues are expected to increase by at least an additional 20% year-over-year in 2018. Berkeley Point’s 2017 GAAP pre-tax income is expected to increase by at least 35% compared with $126 million in 2016. Berkley Point’s GAAP pretax income is expected to increase by at least 35% year-over-year, again in 2018.

Berkley Point’s total 2017 pretax income, excluding GAAP net non-cash MSR income, is expected to increase by at least 35% compared with $60 million in 2016. And this same metric is expected to increase by another 40% year-over-year in 2018. We provide much more detail on the transaction in Berkley Point’s results and the press release and presentation, which is available on BGC’s Web site, as Jason mentioned earlier. Historically, Berkley Point originated its own loans mainly through its IP. The enormous growth that we expect from Berkley Point following the close of this transaction comes from its ability to leverage ARA, Newmark’s top two multifamily investments and sales business, as well as Newmark’s fast growing commercial mortgage brokerage business.

As we introduce Berkley Point’s services to Newmark’s [indiscernible], we expect the synergies to generate significantly more earnings and revenues than other company could possibly produce on their own. The management employees of Berkley Point have created a generally first-class organization. We expect them to blend in seamlessly with our Newmark team. Both companies are really excited about the expected combination and we look forward to seeing strong synergies as we work on this transaction. For those of you less familiar with multifamily agency revenue and servicing, Berkley Point is comparable with Walker & Dunlop, which is publically traded. In addition, CBRE and JLL own operations in the same space.

Unlike other types of lenders, agency lending is different; it is a low risk, intermediary based business. So we don’t expect to talk about aftermarket movements, changing interest rate risk or credit risk rate, similar on future conference calls with respect to this business. So before opening the call up to questions, please understand that I will not be discussing BGC's results or outlook, either for the consolidated company or for the segments. The only transaction I would like to talk about today is BGC’s current acquisition of Berkley point.

So operator, I am now going to open the call to questions.

Thank you all. We have lots of information on our Web site, so please feel free to take a look at that. And we look forward to integrating this Company and driving the synergies. So thank you very much and I look forward to speaking to you again soon. Thanks everyone.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

