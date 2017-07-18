National Beverage Corp. Update: Increasing Fair Value Estimate

One of my recent favorite companies, National Beverage Corporation (FIZZ) recently filed its 10-K report. Driven by its flagship LaCroix product, revenue grew a whopping 17.3% y/y to $827 million and earnings per share jumped roughly 75% y/y to $2.29. After reviewing the report, I have increased my midpoint fair value estimate to $80 per share, up $6 from my previous estimate of $74. Let's take a look at the primary value drivers and refute charges of fraudulent reporting.

Key Value Drivers

Gross margins for 2017 increased about 500 basis points y/y to 39.5% due to the mix shift to higher margin LaCroix and other power brands. With LaCroix making up a higher percentage of the sales mix (I estimate LaCroix is ~$360-400 million), I have increased my long-term gross margin forecast to ~39.5%, which I believe is conservative. LaCroix's gross margin profile could be in excess of 45%, and the overall mix could shift gross margins over 40% over the next few years.

Additionally, recent reports suggest that LaCroix revenue was up nearly 60% in June. With LaCroix showing no signs of stalling in the significantly underpenetrated sparkling water category, I also have increased my near-term revenue forecast.

Long-term, I am keeping SG&A flattish as a percentage of sales at ~20%. I continue to believe that part of the beauty of National Beverage Corp's business model is that it requires minimal advertising. LaCroix has grown tremendously via word of mouth and taking low-end shelf space. Eventually, I think we will see an uptick in advertising spending, but I believe it will drive a corresponding increase in sales, and it will be worth the investment.

Refuting the distribution mystery

One of the primary arguments against National Beverage is that its high insider ownership and erratic CEO will spawn fraud. As followers may have noticed, my first rule of investing is that any time you have the chance to invest in a company run by an insider who owns a ton of stock and poor corporate governance, you have to do it.

All kidding aside, the muted growth in distribution costs is the function of the company's distribution structure.

Per the 10-K:

Under the warehouse distribution system, products are shipped from our production facilities to the retailer's centralized distribution centers and then distributed by the retailer to each of its store locations with other goods.

National Beverage has several production facilities across the country, many of which are near distribution centers for one of its largest customers, Whole Foods (WFM). For instance, National Beverage has Michigan production facilities that are relatively close to Whole Foods' Indiana distribution center. National Beverage's Florida production facility is also close to Whole Foods' Florida distribution center. By shipping to distribution centers rather than end-customer locations, I think National Beverage likely sacrifices some top line in exchange for passing distribution to their customers. Bigger customers are taking up a greater chunk of inventory, and the incremental shipping costs are clearly not high.

Why I'm ok owning a stock over my price target

National Beverage Corp trades well ahead of my $80 midpoint fair value, with shares hovering around $98. I took about half my stake off the table in the high $70 range, but I've let the other half ride. Because of its growth trajectory, I think the value of National Beverage's equity will continue to grow at a robust rate. Though the stock may be overvalued in the near-term, I think the company will generate long-term returns for shareholders.

Further, I think I could be underrating the margin expansion opportunity as the mix shifts towards LaCroix. My near-term revenue growth forecast could also be understated, causing my projections to be too conservative, thus undervaluing the equity. I am not putting new capital to work at current prices, but I could easily believe that my view of the company is too pessimistic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIZZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.