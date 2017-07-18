Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Update On Approximately $5 Cytosorbents

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and an update on ~$5 Cytosorbents which has rallied recently.

Johnson & Johnson and Novartis kick off second quarter earnings seasonf for the industry with better than expected results/guidance.

The biotech sector gave up modest gains late in trading on Monday to open the week. The main biotech indices ended slightly down on the day on listless trading in a flat overall market.

M&A activity remains dormant and second quarter earnings season for the industry kicked off this morning (see below). Individual names will continue to be driven by company specific names while the sector looks set to continue to consolidate the nice gains of June.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) should be strong in trading today. After the bell the FDA approved its lead cancer drug neratinib for preventing the return of breast cancer after therapy including trastuzumab. Approval came with a broad label and no 'black box' warning. However, regulators will tell physicians to stop using the drug if their patient experiences Grade 4 diarrhea or Grade 2 after a maximum dose reduction. Now that neratinib is approved, Puma could see increasing buyout speculation if/when M&A activity picks up in the industry.

Novartis (NVS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) kick off the second quarter earnings season today. Both delivered results investors evidently liked, as both names are trading up in early trading. Given the M&A market is deader than a doorknob right now, we are going to need to see better than expected second quarter results for biotech to put in the next leg of a rally after big gains in June.

The effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act looks dead for now as the Republican party fails to demonstrate unity. Congress will probably now move on to tax reform. It will be interesting to see if this subject is revisited seriously before mid-terms and what will be done about the imploding ACA exchange markets. Until then, the status quo remains in effect.

Puma Biotechnology is seeing its first analyst activity of the month now that FDA approval has reduced uncertainly around the stock. So far this morning, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Stifel Nicolaus have all reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets are clustered in a narrow range of $114 to $118 a share. Credit Suisse, Stifel and JP Morgan all hiked their price targets from the $90s prior to approval.

Oppenheimer is not sanguine on the 'gene editing' names currently. Yesterday, their analyst in the space initiated Editas Medicine (EDIT) and Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) with Perform ratings. Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) received a less optimistic Hold rating.

Small cap CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) seeing its first analyst activity in four months after positive mid-stage trial results Monday. Piper Jaffray and H.C. Wainwright reiterated Buy ratings on the stock Monday. Oppenheimer is reissuing its own Buy rating this morning. Price targets offered range from $6.50 to $12.00 a share. The company is taking advantage of trial results, positive analyst ratings, and a huge rally in its shares in 2017 to initiate a secondary offering to raise some funding this week which it announced after the bell last night.

Cytosorbents (CTSO), an off the radar small cap concern, has made a decent move since I posted a positive profile on the company here on SeekingAlpha back on June 28th. Today we revisit this name in our Spotlight feature.

Cytosorbents specializes in blood purification to control deadly inflammation in critically-ill and cardiac surgery patients. Its primary product CytoSorb is approved in the European Union and distributed in over 40 countries (but not the United States). It is used to reduce cytokine release syndrome which is known to cause organ failure, massive inflammation and death in illnesses like sepsis, lung injury and cancer immunotherapy. With the recent rally in the stock, CTSO has crept close to a $150 million market capitalization.

I have received a couple of questions on this name in the past week. My previous view on the name has not changed on this "Busted IPO" but three incremental positives have happen around Cytosorbents since my feature on it three weeks which make the story incrementally more positive. I thought I would highlight them quickly for those that may own this 'Tier 3' concern like me.

This week the company announced that it has been awarded a Small Business Technology Transfer Phase II contract in collaboration with Penn State University valued at approximately $1 million over two years to fund the continued development of blood purification technologies related to "universal" plasma. It is the second award like this it has received in recent months.

Analyst activity seems to be getting more positive around the stock as well. Last week, Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating and $7 price target on CTSO. Maxim Group reissued its Buy rating and $10 price target on the shares this morning. Maxim's analyst noted one reason for his enthusiasm "CytoSorbents announced a partnership with Drogueria Ramon Gonzalez Revilla (DRGR), a leading pharmaceutical and health products distributor in Panama, to commercialize CytoSorb in the region. Under the multi-year agreement, DRGR will market CytoSorb for all critical care and cardiac surgery applications, and is subject to annual minimum purchases of CytoSorb to maintain its exclusivity. Conclusion: CytoSorbents continues to make progress on adding a new distributor to the growing list of 43 (other) countries"

Finally, after a nice little rally the stock is now above the $5 level again. A lot of institutions are barred from owning stock priced below $5.00 a share, so this should be an incrementally positive for demand for the shares.

In summary, I am still positive on the future for this small concern despite its recent rally. Incremental positives continue to hit the shares.

