Mastercard Acquires Brighterion For AI Technologies

The deal is a continuation of Mastercard's focus on acquiring risk-quantifying and predictive technologies in response to greater financial security threats.

Brighterion has developed an AI- and machine learning-based suite of technologies that assist Mastercard in preventing fraud.

Financial network Mastercard will acquire Brighterion for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Financial services firm Mastercard (MA) has announced an agreement to acquire Brighterion for an undisclosed amount.

Brighterion has developed machine learning and AI technologies that assist payment processors in identifying consumer purchasing patterns.

The deal for Brighterion is in addition to Mastercard’s recent acquisition of NuData Security, and signals management’s imperative to shore up the financial network’s security capabilities in the face of evolving threats.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Brighterion was founded in 1999 to develop a portfolio of capabilities to analyze risk and decisioning processes in order to prevent or reduce fraud, credit risk, and chargebacks, in real-time.

Management is headed by CEO Dr. Akli Adjaoute, who founded the firm. It isn’t known if Adjaoute will continue with Mastercard beyond transition period after transaction close.

Brighterion’s predecessor company was originally located in Europe prior to its founding in the U.S. in 1999. The company had an initial investor, the Sturm Group. Mastercard later invested an undisclosed amount in Brighterion.

Below is a brief video about Brighterion’s approach to fraud prevention:

(Source: RSA Conference)

Notably, Brighterion and Mastercard also have an existing operating relationship, where Brighterion’s technology powers Mastercard’s EMS platform (Electronic Merchant System).

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the price or terms of the transaction, and there were no ‘whisper’ numbers mentioned in the tech press. Mastercard didn’t file an 8-K, which would have been required had the transaction resulted in a material change in financial condition, so it is likely the acquisition was not material to its results.

However, given the high demand for AI- and machine learning-driven security technologies and Brighterion’s existing relationship with Mastercard that has proved its system, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn the amount was between $100 million and $200 million.

Brighterion has developed what it calls ‘Smart Agent’ technology that identifies patterns and trends in individual consumer spending. This results in a real-time reduction in fraudulent transactions and a reduction in false positives which can reject transactions despite being authorized by the consumer.

By acquiring Brighterion, Mastercard is clearly pleased with the technology and approach, which Dr. Akli has been a long proponent of, even before the current AI and machine learning rage.

As Mastercard stated in the deal announcement,

Artificial intelligence plays a critical role in enabling consumer convenience, while delivering enhanced security. This advanced technology delivers greater insights from every transaction to assist in making even more accurate fraud decisions…Brighterion’s unique Smart Agent technology will be added to Mastercard’s advanced suite of security products already using artificial intelligence. The resulting insights and capabilities from the combined team will deliver even greater accuracy and a new element in managing risk and protecting the consumer.

As hackers become more sophisticated and receive support from state sponsors, it is imperative that financial networks invest in fraud detection technologies that quickly learn of those threats and respond accordingly without over-responding and creating false positives.

Mastercard believes it has acquired Brighterion as a significant step forward in bringing that technology fully in-house.

The company also acquired NuData Security in March 2017 for its technology ‘that helps businesses prevent online and mobile fraud using session and biometric indicators.

I expect to see further acquisitions and investment in the security and risk spaces by Mastercard and other financial network firms as they battle to stay ahead of ongoing threats to their processing security environments.

