Tesla Competition: Volkswagen Edition

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VLKAY), a global automotive conglomerate with 12 brands under its umbrella and 10.3 million unit sales in 2016, and bouncing back from its emissions scandal, is moving aggressively to compete with Tesla (TSLA), and it sure is making a lot of noise along the way. Long-term investors should pay attention.

The emissions scandal sank the company's stock by nearly 40% in one week in 2015, but as the following graph illustrates, the company has recovered almost all of the drop since then, pointing to the company's resiliency.

Financial health

As I pointed out in my recent article, The Problem With Tesla's Competition, many incumbent auto manufacturers have too much debt on their balance sheets to embark on a five-year period during which they incur the unprofitable costs that Tesla has incurred over the last five years while building its Gigafactory and Supercharger network.

As the following graph illustrates, however, Volkswagen has the lowest debt-to-asset ratio among its peers, and its balance sheet leverage has gradually declined in the last five years, whereas those of its peers have remained high or trended up.

Also relevant to its ability to implement its all-electric plans (more on this later), Volkswagen has the highest amount of cash-on-hand among its peers.

As the following graph illustrates, however, Volkswagen's challenge is apparent in its relatively low profit margins (almost as low as Ford's (F), ouch).

Even though the company may experience even further deterioration in its margins, as Tesla captures further market share with the upcoming Model 3, how quickly Volkswagen will be able to pivot into the fast-growing all-electric e-mobility future will determine its viability as a global auto manufacturer.

So let's explore its progress.

Volkswagen's EV plans and steps taken to date

Thrown into action by the emissions scandal, Volkswagen made a series of important announcements in the last 12 months:

In June 2016, the company announced that it would ramp up to two to three million all-electric cars per year by 2025.

In September 2016, the company unveiled its first long-distance all-electric concept car to be brought to market in 2019.

In November 2016, the company was reportedly considering building its own multi-billion dollar battery factory, just two months after the CEO had denied such rumors. In May 2017, however, the company partnered with JAC Motor to build 100,000 pure battery electric vehicles annually in a project worth $740 million. Emphasis on the 100,000 figure.

And most recently, the company said that its competitor to Tesla's Model 3, the I.D. Concept, would be ~$7,000 to $8,000 cheaper.

At this point you should be asking, "how does Volkswagen's I.D. Concept compare to Tesla's Model 3?" Glad you asked.

I.D. Concept vs. Model 3

During the last year, I explored Tesla's competition in a series of articles: GM Edition, Porsche Edition, along with a more recent article in which I discussed the overarching problem with Tesla's competition.

The following is a spec-by-spec comparison of Volkswagen's potential "Tesla killer" and Tesla's Model 3:

All-electric

Price: ~$28,000

Range: 249 miles or more depending on battery size

Charging network: 2,500+ chargers rolling out in the coming years

Charge speed: 80% charge in 30 minutes

Control screen: 10" display with navigation and digital content

Battery warranty: Not provided

Autonomy: Fully autonomous driving, I.D. Pilot, by 2025

Horsepower: 168

Acceleration: Not provided

Available: 2020

Production goal: 2 to 3 million annual production by 2025 (Volkswagen Group)

Let's compare these specs to those of Model 3. Since Tesla has not fully unveiled Model 3's specs, I made certain educated guesses based on the current technology in Model S and Model X as well as management commentary. I differentiated below which specs were included on the product page or cited by reputable sources, and which ones are my predictions.

All-electric

Price: $35,000 before federal tax credit

Range: 215 miles or more depending on battery size

Availability: Now, but new reservations will receive delivery in late 2018

Charging network: 6,058 Superchargers now, expanding to 10,000 by end-2017, and additional 15,000 Destination Chargers

Charging speed: Rumored to soon increase to 350+ kW (80% charge in ~10 min)

Control screen: 15" screen with advanced functionality

Acceleration: 0-60 in less than 6 seconds (faster than entry level BMW 3-series and Mercedes C-Class)

Horsepower: Estimated at 300 by TopSpeed

Battery warranty: 8 years or infinite miles, whichever comes first

Autonomy: Hardware capable of full self-driving included

Demand: 400,000-plus people paid refundable deposits of $1,000 18 months in advance

Production goal: 1 million (combined Model S/3/X/Y) by 2020 with several more Gigafactories to be announced by end-2017

My guess:

Full autonomy: Hardware capable of full autonomy with software optionality once regulators catch up to the times in 2019. More on this below.

Summary

Model 3 beats I.D. Concept at:

Availability by 3 years

Full Self-Driving by 5+ years (more on this below)

1 million all-electric annual production by five years

Horsepower and acceleration

Charging speed

Charging network

Control screen

Battery warranty

Production ramp up

I.D. Concept beats Model 3 at:

Price - unclear if Tesla will reduce Model 3 price as battery costs decline every year

Range - rumors abound that Tesla will announce higher than the advertised 215-mile range on July 28

Federal Tax Credit

Readers should note that the federal credit is phased out after 200,000 units per manufacturer, and both Tesla (because of Model S and Model X) and Volkswagen (because of Volkswagen e-golf and Audi A3 e-tron) are highly likely to exceed that number by the time I.D. Concept is brought to market in 2020. Therefore, the federal tax credit is not a factor that will determine the outcome of the race between Model 3 and I.D. Concept in the longer term, which is my investment horizon.

Autonomous Driving

A key point is that Tesla already has a fleet of more than 200,000 cars continuously accumulating more than 2 billion miles of data per year. The pace at which Tesla is accumulating data will increase as Tesla plans to more than triple the number of cars it delivers year-over-year, and its vast database of partially and fully autonomous miles will be an important source of knowledge and competitive advantage through the end of this decade. More importantly, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has recently reiterated that the company is on track "to go cross-country from LA to New York by the end of the year, fully autonomous," and added that "(the system) will be able to do that route even if you change the route dynamically." The latter point is very important as it is relatively easier to master a given route than it is to create a hardware and software system that can handle dynamic routing.

Let's compare where Tesla is in developing autonomous driving technology to Volkswagen. The following is from Volkswagen's I.D. Concept press release:

Concept gives first tangible glimpse of fully automated driving, a mode that will be offered from 2025 onwards.

As Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) proved to us many times, a company that controls both hardware and software generally has a significant advantage over two separate companies that form a joint venture. Tesla is that company when it comes to autonomous driving.

Investor Takeaways

Volkswagen has the potential to become a formidable competitor to Tesla with an increasingly defined plan around its I.D. brand, its relatively low debt-to-asset ratio, and a high amount of cash on its balance sheet. Investors should watch concrete steps taken by Volkswagen in executing its recently laid out plans. Volkswagen, and other brands of the Volkswagen Group, will introduce an increasing number of partially electric and all-electric cars starting in 2019, but questions remain around the company's ability to source batteries at reasonable cost and quickly ramp up to production beyond its current goal of two to three million cars per year. Investors should note that when comparing a model that a competitor will bring to market in a future year, it is challenging but very important to think about how Tesla's products will evolve until that year. Finally, investors should note that in order to effectively compete against Tesla, Volkswagen (or any other competitor for that matter) will need to speed up their autonomous driving efforts and match Tesla's leading charging network of more than 5,000 (going onto 10,000) Superchargers.

Bottom Line

Some Tesla shareholders have characterized Volkswagen's announcements as "vaporware," but I think the company has the potential to become a formidable competitor to Tesla and should not be taken lightly. I expect Volkswagen to bring a compelling car to market in 2020, but it will need to accelerate its production plan and its full self-driving timeline in order to capture meaningful market share.

