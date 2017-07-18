2017 - 2nd Quarter Portfolio Review - Continuing The Work

Summary

I am pleased to present my 2nd 2017 quarterly portfolio review. Portfolio reviews are conducted each quarter per our business plan and help further clarify our approach to income investing. This review should be read as representing an approach that best matches our personal risk tolerance.

As I highlight actions taken, keep in mind that all my holdings are in non-taxable accounts.

Our combined portfolio finished the 2nd quarter with 40 holdings, yielding roughly 4.0% at today's cost. Each holding represents less than 5% of the overall portfolio, with most positions under 2%. Keeping the number of positions in our combined portfolio at 50 or less remains part of our goal to simplify portfolio management should I be unable to do so.

My portfolio continues to be constructed as it has been starting in 2011 from the lists of Dividend Champions, Challengers, and Contenders (CCCs), maintained by Seeking Alpha Contributor David Fish and available here. Nearly every stock selected from this list has the distinction of not only maintaining its dividend during the bear market of 2008 but also growing it each year, with most growing at a rate greater than inflation. I have made my quarterly reviews, including buy and sell decisions, available on Seeking Alpha for your review each quarter since 2012.

I am a retiree who, unlike most contributors on Dividend Growth investing, built my portfolio after retirement. I did so in part because I didn't feel comfortable with the mix of stock and bond index funds recommended by our advisers at the time of our retirement. My goal from the start has been to construct and maintain a portfolio that would substitute the traditional concept of selling holdings each month to provide necessary retirement income.

Our portfolio continues as a substitute for the traditional 4% withdrawal of capital gain plus an additional withdrawal each year equal to inflation, recommended by our former advisers. We chose, instead of drawing down principal, to focus on income generated from dividends and growing at a rate greater than inflation. Since the beginning, I have tracked our success compared to the approaches suggested by our advisers. The most recent comparison is available here.

I believe our continuing success as investors is a direct result of constructing and following a portfolio business plan that sets out specific guidelines for buying, selling, and on occasion, trimming portfolio positions. Our most recent plan, available here, was developed after first defining our retirement income requirements and our personal risk profile. It marks our principal investment goals and sets out the clear performance benchmarks upon which success will be measured.

As risk-averse investors, we sought to construct and maintain a low beta portfolio. Our overall portfolio beta remains below .70 as recommended as part of our plan.

Many of you have witnessed our renewed emphasis on dividend growth and dividend quality beginning in 2016. We have continued in 2017 to increase our number of holdings with investment grade credit of BBB or higher and strong dividend growth. All our holdings now have investment grade credit. Most enjoy credit rankings of BBB+ or higher. Strong credit provides an important margin of safety, I believe, is particularly important for retired investors.

Many will recall I set a goal to reduce exposure to Energy and cap my future exposure to this sector to no more than 10%. I reached that goal and additional purchases in the sector will be within that established cap.

I can't emphasize enough the positive nature of my actions as I prepared for my first required minimum distribution to be taken before the end of 2017. I feel strongly that it is particularly important that I significantly increase the overall credit worthiness of my portfolio with all positions now enjoying investment grade credit. In addition, I now have more than 50% of my capital invested in defensive sectors as capital preservation takes on even greater importance.

Building My CORE With A Nod to Dividend Safety

The past quarter, there has been considerable conversation among Dividend Growth Investors surrounding two areas: Building the size of your positions you feel are least likely to cut their dividend and using safety scores from Simply Safe Dividends to assist with your decision-making. I believe both can play an important role for those of us seeking to reduce the number of positions we hold as we age.

As I look to the future, I will be: one, not chasing yield; two, require any new positions to have BBB+ credit or higher; and finally, I will continue to have a minimum of 50% of my capital invested in defensive sectors, staying with additional sector caps defined by my portfolio business plan.

Portfolio Performance Goals

Our portfolio exceeded our targeted dividend growth for 2016 of 5%. For 2016, my income from dividends increased by 8.7%, while my wife's portfolio achieved an increase in dividend income of 13.0% by the end of the year. Both figures reflect a combination of dividend growth and growth due to dividend reimbursement. Those numbers are sure to decline as dividend reimbursement ends in 2018.

My 2nd quarter 2017 dividend growth rate increased just over 12.6% when compared to the 2nd quarter rate of 2016. This figure reflects a combination of dividend growth and growth due to dividend reimbursement. Again, the rate exceeds our target rate of 5%.

Plan for 2017 Required Minimum Distributions

We are subject to required minimum distributions for the first time this year. I'm pleased to report that we will be able to withdraw the required amount equal to 3.65% of the value of the portfolio without having to sell any shares, a vital component of capital preservation. We have this amount in cash within the portfolio and plan to pay tax on the amount and reinvest the remainder in our first ever taxable account.

This account will be used in the future if needed to cover future RMDs. If necessary, shares from this account will be sold, allowing the income produced by the Core portfolio to remain undisturbed.

The goal is not to sell shares of the Core during our 70s. Stay tuned to find out how that works out. HA!

Positions Sold

I elected to sell my position in Flowers Food (FLO). I did so to improve yield, credit quality, and dividend growth by building V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) into a full position.

I also elected to sell my position in Simon Property (NYSE:SPG). I plan to discuss why in my next article, which will deal with positions bought and sold during the first two weeks of the 3rd quarter.

Positions Bought

No new positions were purchased during the 2nd quarter. I did add shares to the following positions from accrued dividends: Kimberly-Clark (KMB), General Mills (GIS), Realty Income (O), Cisco (CSCO) and V.F. Corporation.

Below are the holdings making up my portfolio as of the end of the 2nd quarter. Most were purchased at fair value or better between 2011 and today. I have included credit ratings for each holding. On further review, you will find many of our holdings are not currently available at fair value. Please do your own due diligence.

I have listed both my wife's positions in bold in addition to the ones I own exclusively and whose performance I traditionally track. I did this in part to give readers a better idea of what makes up our entire family portfolio.

I consider a full position to be any holding at or above the average for the portfolio. I have placed an asterisk next to positions less than full as of the end of the quarter. I have only one double-sized position, T. All positions are under 5%. I have included a column of Most Recently Announced DGR to enable quick comparisons to 5-year rates.

Stock Ticker Current Yield % 5-Year DGR MR DGR AT&T BBB+ (NYSE:T) 5.2 2.2 2.08 Verizon BBB+ (NYSE:VZ) 5.2 2.2 2.2 Southern A- (NYSE:SO) 4.9 3.5 3.57 Ventas BBB+ (NYSE:VTR) 4.7 8.2 6.16 Digital Realty BBB (NYSE:DLR) 3.3 5.3 5.68 Philip Morris A (NYSE:PM) 3.5 8.8 2.00 Altria A- (NYSE:MO) 3.3 8.3 8.0 CenterPoint Energy A- (NYSE:CNP) 3.9 5.4 4.0 Dominion BBB+ (NYSE:D) 4.0 7.3 7.9 AbbVie Inc. A- (ABBV) 3.5 12.28 V.F. Corporation VFC 2.9 18.6 13.5 Omega Healthcare Investors BBB- (NYSE:OHI) 7.6 8.8 6.6 W.P. Carey BBB (NYSE:WPC) 6.1 8.1 3.7 General Mills BBB+ (GIS) 3.5 9.7 2.1 Lockheed Martin A- (NYSE:LMT) 2.6 15.8 10.3 Duke A- (NYSE:DUK) 4.1 2.5 3.6 *Wisconsin Energy A- (NYSE:WEC) 3.4 13.7 5.0 Realty Income BBB+ O 4.6 6.06 2.1 GlaxoSmithKline A+(SOLD) (GSK) 4.7 Target A (TGT) 4.7 16.1 3.33 Johnson & Johnson AAA (JNJ) 2.8 7.0 6.67 Pfizer AA (PFE) 3.9 7.14 7.14 *Main BBB (MAIN) 5.8 7.0 *Cracker Barrel Value Line 2 (NASDAQ:CBRL) 2.9 23.8 4.55 *Kimberly-Clark A KMB 3.0 6.3 5.43 *Pepsi A (NYSE:PEP) 2.8 7.9 7.12 *Royal Dutch Shell A+ (NYSE:RDS.B) 6.0 *Magellan Midstream Partners BBB+ (NYSE:MMP) 4.5 15.8 8.38 *Procter & Gamble AA- (NYSE:PG) 3.2 5.4 3.0 STAG Industrial BBB (STAG) 5.9 Welltower BBB (NYSE:HCN) 4.7 3.9 4.24 *Qualcomm A+ (QCOM) 4.1 19.9 7.55 *Cisco Systems AA- CSCO 3.7 31.6 . 11.54 *McDonald's BBB+ (NYSE:MCD) 2.3 7.4 5.62 *Microsoft AAA (NASDAQ:MSFT) 2.4 15.8 8.3 *Hasbro BBB (NASDAQ:HAS) 2.0 11.6 11.76 *Enterprise Products Partners BBB+ (NYSE:EPD) 6.1 5.7 5.0 *Coca-Cola AA- (NYSE:KO) 3.3 5.7 8.3 *Energy Transfer Partners BBB- (NYSE:ETP) 10.5 .4 7.0 *Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) 8.64

I face required minimum distributions for the first time this year and expect to make further adjustments in our portfolio as we near the end of the year. In addition, I am continuing work on the legacy portion of our portfolio investment plan so that it supports passive investing, should I be unable to continue active management. I expect to write more on each subject in the months ahead.

As always, I look forward to your feedback and discussion concerning the actions I have taken.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNP, ABBV, AMLP, JNJ, TGT, GIS, CBRL, QCOM, CSCO, PFE, LNT, CBRL, DLR, EPD, ETP, HAS, HCN, KMB, KO, LMT, MCD, MMP, MO, MSFT, O, OHI, PEP, PG, PM, RDS.B, DUK, SKT, SO, STAG, T, TPZ, VFC, VTR, VZ, WEC, WPC as of 6/30/2017.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.