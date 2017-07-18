Utilities Select SPDR: An ETF With 3.3% Yield And Consistent Dividend Increase

Investment Thesis

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) is an ETF that tracks 28 utility companies in the S&P 500 index. These are generally stable and large-capped companies with consistent dividend increases every year. As such, the ETF has been consistently increasing its dividend since its inception. Its trailing 12-month yield is close to 3.3%. Together with its low maintenance expense ratio [MER], this ETF is a candidate for long-term investors seeking steadily dividend increase and capital appreciation.

ETF Overview

The ETF has $7.1 billion of assets under management. It has a low MER of 0.14% and a low turnover ratio of 8% in 2016. It consists of a portfolio of companies that produce, generate, transmit or distribute electricity or natural gas. As can be seen from the pie chart below, electric utilities dominate the ETF with 62.3% of its portfolio. About one-third of its portfolio consists of companies that are involved in multi-utilities (e.g. a combination of electricity, and natural gas delivery). The remaining portfolio are companies that produces power or involve in water utilities.

Past Performance

Due to the utility sector’s regulated nature, utility companies do not enjoy a high profit margin. However, they are usually able to generate a steadily increasing profits. As such, their stock prices are generally more stable than the broader market. In fact, the ETF has a beta of 0.54 when compared to S&P 500.

The chart below shows the ETF’s price since its inception in December 1998. As can be seen, except for the two dips in 2002/03 and 2008/09, the ETF’s share price has gradually moved up from ~$16.6 to $52.2 today, a multiple of 3 times since its inception. This is equivalent to 6.97% of return annually.

For investors seeking high returns, the ETF may not be the best option. But if we compare XLU with S&P500’s index, a $10,000 invested in XLU at the time of its inception would have returned $37,895 on June 30, 2017 whereas the return is $30,732 for S&P500. This is illustrated in the diagram below. As can be seen, XLU beats the S&P500 index, not to mention that XLU offers a higher dividend than the S&P500 index.

Top Holdings

With only 28 holdings in the portfolio, Utilities Select SPDR may not be as diversified as some other ETFs. However, these companies are generally large-capped and value companies that have a stable business and pay good dividends.

The ETF’s top 10 holdings are listed below. As can be seen, each company generally weighs less than 10% of the portfolio weight. The only exception is its top holding, NextEra Energy (NEE), that weighs 10.06%, which is slightly above the 10% mark.

A 3.3% Yield Dividend with consistent increases

XLU pays its dividend quarterly. Its trailing 12-month yield is equivalent to 3.3% at today’s stock price. The table below shows the dividend yield of the top 10 holdings in the company. As can be seen, these companies pay dividends in the range of 2.79% to 4.93% of yield. Not only that, majority of the companies in its top 10 holdings increase its dividend consistently. For example, NextEra Energy has increased its dividends for 22 consecutive years. There are also companies that have paid its dividend for 90 over years such as Duke Energy (D).

Symbol Company Name Index Weight Yield * NEE NextEra Energy Inc 10.06% 2.79% DUK Duke Energy Corp 8.27% 4.24% D Dominion Energy Inc 7.34% 3.94% SO Southern Co 7.13% 4.93% EXC Exelon Corp 5.23% 3.54% PCG PG&E Corporation 5.20% 3.19% AEP American Electric Power 5.16% 3.44% SRE Sempra Energy 4.30% 2.94% PPL PPL Corp 3.94% 4.19% EIX Edison Intl 3.88% 2.79% *Yield calculated based on July 17, 2017 Market Price

Because the ETF’s holdings include companies that increase its dividend consistently, the ETF is able to increase its dividend pretty much annually. I have included a table of its dividend per share in each of the years since 2008. As can be seen, its dividend per share has increased almost every year except a slight decrease in 2010. It is expected that the dividend will continue to increase this year as we saw a 4.5% increase of its dividend in the first half of 2017.

Year Annual Dividend per share Change (%) 2008 $1.22000 2009 $1.27309 4.35% 2010 $1.27078 -0.18% 2011 $1.36827 7.67% 2012 $1.44575 5.66% 2013 $1.46544 1.36% 2014 $1.50607 2.77% 2015 $1.58971 5.55% 2016 $1.65838 4.32%

What happens to utility companies in an interest rate hike cycle?

Because utility companies tend to offer a stable dividend, it is often seen as a bond-like stocks. As interest rate hikes, many are concerned whether the stock prices of these companies will fall or not. While the stock prices of utility companies will inevitably be pressured, historical record shows that these stocks do continue to grow. As the first graph of this article shows, in the last round or rising interest rate cycle in 2003 to 2007, the stock prices of these companies continue to grow.

Generally, companies with conservative balance sheet, and a higher growth potential will have better capital appreciation than companies with a lot of debt and little room of growth. With an ETF like XLU, the investment is diversified, therefore reducing the risks that we mentioned.

Investor Takeaway

Utilities Select SPDR has a portfolio of 28 utility companies in which many offer dividends with consistent annual increase. Together with the ETF’s low-cost management expense ratio, the ETF is a good choice for long-term investors seeking consistent dividend increase and capital appreciation.

