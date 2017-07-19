Frontier: Insiders Are Buying But Traders Are Shorting?

Short interest in the company has been spiking and that pretty much nullifies whatever good the minuscule amount of insider buying would have represented.

Frontier Communications has been mired in operational hurdles for quite some time now, and as a result, its stock price has crashed by 70% over the past 7 months alone. Amidst all this pain, one encouraging sign for the battered company’s shareholders has been the fact that some of its key insiders have been buying up its stock. Insider buying is generally seen as a leading indicator for potential turnarounds and this rationale has fired up several heated discussions relating to Frontier, in various kinds of investing forums. But that’s not necessarily the case here. In this article, I’ll explain why insider buying in Frontier stock isn’t a significant development and should be ignored.

Insider Data

Let me start by saying that some, if not all, insider purchases indeed boost the investors sentiment and act like a leading indicator for potential turnarounds. After all, insiders may have various reasons for selling their stock units but they primarily have one reason to accumulate more shares – their belief in how things would improve for their company over the coming future. So, insider purchases are generally an encouraging sign for long-side investor participation in any concerned company’s scrip. But that’s not always the case.

The fact an insider is buying up a few shares of their particular company doesn’t automatically translate into a bullish signal. For example, let’s say someone earns $10,000 a year and they buy $20 worth of their company’s stock. Regardless of that person’s personal issues, the magnitude of their stock purchase seems to be miniscule when compared to their pay package. The puny transaction goes to show that the insider isn’t really betting big on the company’s future and is rather trying to make a statement to shareholders.

I believe this is what happened in Frontier’s case. To have a better understanding of the matter, there have been primarily 4 key personnel (insiders) that have purchased Frontier’s shares since the beginning of 2017 – a table has been attached below for your reference. The state of affairs was such that whenever Frontier revealed via SEC filings that its key personnel have bought shares in the company, some readers and commenters felt that it was a massive positive development.

Insider Post Insider Buy Amount in 2017 Total Compensation in 2016 Number of Transactions Steve Gable EVP $24,155 $1,940,538 3 Kathleen Weslock EVP $65,750 -N/A- 1 Kenneth Arndt EVP $17,875 -N/A- 1 John Lass EVP $10,760 $1,490,449 1 Daniels Donald SVP ($1,183) -N/A- 1 Kathleen Weslock EVP ($5,161) -N/A- 1

(Source: Company Filings, Note: Phantom Stocks have been excluded)

In fact, when we look closely, the transaction amounts haven’t been particularly huge. Granted that people’s spending capacities are impacted by several kinds of personal reasons, but spending $10,760 on a stock purchase doesn’t amount to a high-stakes bet for someone earning around $1.5 million a year. It looks more like a gimmick, or an ordinary round of poorly timed share accumulation, rather than actually portraying the faith of these aforementioned key personnel in the company and its turnaround.

The question at hand now is: If the insiders aren’t betting the farm on their company, then why should you?

Understanding Market Activity

With that said, I’d like to also direct readers’ attention to how the market has reacted to Frontier Communications in the recent past. The latest data available to us in the public domain reveals that short interest in the company has spiked up yet again, this time rising by 11% during the last reporting cycle alone, creating a yet another all-time high of 21.82 million shares, or 327 million shares prior to the reverse-split.

To have a better sense of understanding about how big that number is, about 31.3% of the company’s entire floating stock stood shorted at the last cutoff date of this data. This makes Frontier Communications one of the most heavily shorted stocks on Nasdaq. In fact, according to the average liquidity levels during the last reporting cycle, it would take approximately 7.64 days to cover all short positions.

FTR Short Interest data by YCharts

An interesting thing to note here is that short interest in the company seems to have spiked just before the reverse stock split took place. This lends credence to my last article (Frontier Reverse Stock Split: Good News or Bad?) where I explained in detail how Frontier’s reverse stock split was essentially bad news for its shareholders. Its stock has dropped 7% since then. The continued buildup of short interest in the scrip suggests that Frontier stock hasn’t bottomed out yet, and that more downside could follow.

Why is the market shorting Frontier?

Well, Frontier Communications has been reporting subscriber losses for several quarters now at a worrying pace. The issue is not industry-wide, but rather limited to the company’s service quality. You can take a look at a wide range of complaints on this consumer forum to have a better understanding of this issue. But the bottom line remains that Frontier is losing subscribers at an alarming pace.

This is a scary situation for shareholders to be in. The recent reverse stock split merely dealt with listing related issues (de-listing risk from Nasdaq, improving liquidity in the stock, reducing brokerage costs etc.) but it didn’t address any of the problems that have been causing its subscribers to migrate to other competitors. The management of Frontier needs to come out with a concrete plan that would fix its service quality and contribute in growing its wireline subscriber base, rather than just deal with subscriber losses.

We also can’t rely on G.fast for this. The thing is, even if Frontier started its mass-rollout of G.fast today, to boost its service quality, I suspect it would take around 6-8 months for the company to fully service its coverage areas. Then, recovering the costs would take another 12-16 months thereon. This essentially means that Frontier would start generating profits around 20-25 months after announcing its mass rollout, if everything to plan, and per the planned timeline. Until then, its profitability would most likely stay distressed.

I suspect that the lack of a concrete turnaround plan and the absence of a time-line for the mass-rollout of G.fast technology, is what’s fueling this continued increase in short interest. It seems market participants are projecting Frontier’s financials and stock price to deteriorate further from the current levels.

Investor takeaway

This leads me to suggest that the aforementioned insider buying in Frontier should be taken with a grain of salt. Take it just as neutral news, but not more than that, and don’t give color to it. Market participants appear to be heavily shorting Frontier stock and it overshadows whatever positive signals, the miniscule amount of insider buying, would have emanated otherwise.

Therefore, I would suggest readers to not get carried away by the tiny amount of insider buying. There is very little reason to bet against the trend and go against the massive pileup of short positions at this point in time. Buying into Frontier, just because a few key personnel of Frontier bought some shares, could prove to be a disastrous strategy. Wait for the selling pressure to subside before going long on the company as it doesn’t seem like the stock has bottomed out yet.

