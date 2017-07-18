Not Convinced Of Gold's Recent Rally

The gold (NYSE:GLD) trade is proving to be tricky from a number of standpoints. On one hand, it would seem that we may have printed a solid intermediate low. We have a failed daily cycle, are definitely in the timing band for a new intermediate cycle and the rally out of gold's recent lows has been strong with the yellow metals now up over $20+ an ounce over the past week. On the other hand though, I would have liked to see sentiment in gold drop a bit more. Intermediate declines are usually scary scenarios where the selling can get intense. Although gold did generate a failed daily cycle (July's low dipped below the last daily low in May), I expected more selling especially from the mining sector (NYSE:GDX).

Therefore the question now is whether the lows we printed on the 11th of this month indeed constitute an intermediate cycle low or if they indicate another daily cycle low. If it is the latter, then we can expect this rally to roll over any day and for it to continue its intermediate decline. If it is the former, then new highs (just below $1,300) will be in the cards shortly. Why? Because the first daily cycle out of an intermediate bottom tends to be strongest in terms of a sustained rally. This is why the next couple of weeks will tell us a lot on whether there will be another sustained move down over the near term. Here are some areas I will be focusing on.

Although the July lows broke the May lows, the weekly stochastics didn't get to levels that we invariably see at intermediate lows. This is why I wanted more of a downturn to really push sentiment and the momentum indicators into oversold territory. One thing that the bulls definitely have going for them is duration. We have now gone 32 weeks since the last obvious intermediate low (December of last year). Intermediate cycles in gold normally only last 20 to 30 weeks at max. Therefore if this intermediate decline is not done, one would feel that it must start to decline quickly or else July 7th marked the beginning of a new one.

With regard to sentiment, I was hoping for gold's optimism index to trade below the 30 level but we only got to the 36 level which was the exact same number as the daily low in May. Volume in the leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT) also didn't spike like we saw at the last two intermediate lows. Volume spikes are usually an indication of smart money such as the institutions and big banks entering on mass. In my opinion we should have had more inflows to date in this sector if a big up-move were brewing.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Our portfolio has been holding a small silver position for a while now and we doubled down (again small) at the latest daily lows. We will decide to exit the winning part of this trade when short term sentiment reaches optimistic extremes. I am still not sure if lower lows remain ahead of us. Remember the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) has broken out to new highs so more capital should enter equities over the near term. I find it difficult to see how gold will keep rallying alongside a rising stock market. If we have an ICL, gold should keep on rallying through overbought conditions. We will gauge our position closer to the time.

