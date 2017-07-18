Funds Outperforming High Yield ETFs While Yielding 8%

Poor dividend growth and meager total returns, both recently and over the long term, make them less attractive than alternatives.

So far in 2017, corporate and taxable bond-oriented closed-end funds ((CEFs)) have significantly outperformed the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK). While this has caused discounts to NAV to shrink considerably for those CEFs, many remain discounted relative to their portfolio's market value while also providing yields above 8% and overall dividend growth potential.

At the same time, both JNK and HYG have slashed dividends significantly which, in combination with poor price performance, has resulted in these funds underperforming CEFs both in 2017 and over a longer time horizon.

Looking at 2017, we see that both HYG and JNK have seen about a 5% total return year-to-date:

Meanwhile, the CEF Insider Taxable Bond Sub-Index has seen a YTD gain of 9.46%. This index tracks the total return of a variety of corporate and taxable bond CEFs with both specialized and diversified investment strategies. This index has steadily and consistently outperformed both index funds throughout 2017:

The top performing taxable bond-focused CEFs are dominated by Pimco, with the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN), PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PTY), and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) seeing total returns on a market price basis of 17.86% or higher:

Source: CEF Insider

However, as you can see from the chart above, the NAV performance for these funds has significantly trailed the market price performance of these funds, which has caused premiums for these funds to rise significantly in 2017.

Some bond funds have fared less well in 2017 but have earned 15% or more market price total returns, including three funds trading at a discount to NAV: the Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI), KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO), and First Trust Strategic High Income II Fund (NYSE:FHY):

* PFN trades at a 3.12% premium to NAV

However, those funds' discounts have shrunk from the start of the year as a result of the higher market price performance throughout 2017:

These funds also deliver a significantly higher yield than JNK and HYG:

While FHY has seen its dividend decline over the years, these funds actually have positive average dividend growth, while HYG and JNK's dividends have fallen almost 20% on average since 2013:

This has also helped these funds significantly outperform HYG and JNK since 2013:

In addition to these three funds, there are several more taxable and tax-free municipal bond CEFs that investors should consider for a high yield thanks to their superior performance to HYG and JNK, whose high risk profile and lackluster returns make them a poor choice for income-focused investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.