Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/17/17: IFF, OPK, MHH, MERC, NEP

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/17/17, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, as companies close trading windows to their executives until June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to wane into the third week of July, before surging again in the first week of August.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK), and;

Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Mastech Digital (NYSEMKT:MHH);

Nextera Energy (NYSEMKT:NEP), and;

Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM);

Autozone (NYSE:AZO);

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT);

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO);

Westwood (NYSE:WHG);

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV);

Mastercard (NYSE:MA);

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM);

Camping World (NYSE:CWH);

Crispr Therapeutics Ag (NASDAQ:CRSP);

CBS (NYSE:CBS), and;

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO), and;

Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Bratton Douglas K BO Juno Therapeutics JUNO JS* $216,000,000 2 Moonves Leslie CB,CEO,DIR CBS CBS AS $13,800,587 3 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $11,092,401 4 Nuttall Roger L PR Camping World CWH AS $3,912,969 5 Lake Marianne CFO JPMorgan Chase JPM AS $1,611,412 6 Wallach Matthew J PR Veeva Systems VEEV AS $1,515,548 7 Wolfe Thomas F CFO,SEC Camping World CWH AS $1,378,015 8 Emster Kurt Von DIR Crispr Therapeutics Ag CRSP AS $1,176,710 9 Black Mark A VP Acuity Brands AYI S $1,114,118 10 Byrne Susan M VCB,DIR Westwood WHG AS $864,605

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

