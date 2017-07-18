Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index Top Gain Dogs For Summer: Consumer Cyclical & Financial Services

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five M/H-SDI June top-yield stocks showed 38.23% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

By net gain, KAR led the Summer quarterly updated M/H-SDI list. By estimated dividend yield, TOT led the pack as announced 6/30/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Alleged 11.1% To 26.3% Net Gains For Ten Miller/Howard SDI Dogs By June 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Miller/Howard SDI dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this quarter the dog strategy for the Miller/Howard SDI as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in Yahoo Finance for June, 2018:

KAR Auction Services (KAR) was projected to net $263.01, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

PacWest Banc (PACW) was projected to net $183.415, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

Aircastle (AYR) was projected to net $166.18, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was projected to net $150.16, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

CVS Health (CVS) was projected to net $142.20, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Tesoro (TSO) was projected to net $126.95, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% more than the market as a whole.

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) net $122.75 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) was projected to net $120.79, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Herman Miller (MLHR) was projected to net $119.32, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% more than the market as a whole.

BlackRock (BLK) was projected to net $110.87, based on a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 15.06% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11 & 12): Analysts Augur 2 M/H SDI Losers

Stewart Information Services (STC) was projected to lose $31.25, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) was projected to drop $45.95, based on a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 3.9% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

June Revealed M/H SDI Dogs From 9 Sectors

Yield (dividend / price) results from here July 17 verified by Yahoo Finance for thirty stocks from nine of eleven Morningstar sectors led to the actionable conclusions discussed below. Miller/Howard Investments, publisher of the index states:

"The Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index (MHDT) seeks to capture and distill all we have learned over nearly a quarter century of active management of dividend companies. Our strategic, rules-based index is created to enhance current passive approaches to asset allocation, going beyond market exposure by applying persistent, strategic factors we have observed and confirmed through our active management. We seek to find and retain the "good," as opposed to cap-weighted indexes, which in our view hold the good, the bad, and the ugly-by their very nature and definition."

Current Strategic Dividend Index

"The Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index is a composite of 30 publicly traded equities that provide above-average dividend yields and dividend growth, and are equal weighted based on certain quantitative fundamental factors."

Actionable Conclusion (14-23) Dividend Dog Metrics Sourced 10 Top Strategic Dividend Index Stocks By Yield

Top ten Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index dogs selected 6/30/17 showing top yields 7/17/17, represented seven sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [2 listed]; (2) industrials [1 listed]; (3) utilities [1 listed]; (4) financial services [1 listed]; (5) technology [2 listed]; (6) consumer defensive [2 listed]; (7) consumer cyclical [1 listed].

Top M/H SDI stock by yield, Total (TOT) [1] was on of two energy stocks in the top ten. The other placed fifth, Valero Energy (VLO) [5].

Second place pup, Aircastle (AYR) [2] was the lone industrial firm listed. The lone utility representative placed third, The AES Corporation (AES) [3]. Fourth went to another loner in financial services, PacWest Banc (PACW) [4].

Two technology firms placed sixth and seventh, Qualcomm (QCOM) [6], and Cisco Systems (CSCO) [7].

One of two Consumer Defensive firms placed eighth, by yield: General Mills (GIS) [8]. The other consumer defensive firm placed tenth, Reynolds American (RAI) [10].

Finally, one consumer cyclical firm placed ninth, KAR Auction Services (KAR) [9], to complete the top ten Summer quarterly M/H SDI dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (24-33) Ten M/H SDI Dogs Showed 10.7% To 25.2% Upsides, While (34-39) Six Showed Downsides To June, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wrought (40) A 7.07% Median Target Price Upside and (41) A 7.34% Gain From 30 Miller/Howard SDI Dividend Dogs Come June 2018

Miller/Howard SDI stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 30, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Yahoo analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 6.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 7.2% in the coming year. Notice, price exceeding dividend in the coming year forecasts an overbought condition continuing for the Miller/Howard SDI top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Brokers Estimated A 38.23% Edge For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Strategic Index Stocks For Summer

Dog Metrics Extracted Mighty Small Dog Bargains

Ten Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index equities were culled by yield for the Summer quarterly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index dogs selected 6/30/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 7/17/17 represented seven sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (42) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Strategic Dividend Index Dogs Delivering 15.72% Vs. (43) 11.37% Net Gains by All Ten by June 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten M/H SDI kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 38.23% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The fourth lowest priced M/H SDI dividend dog, KAR Auction Services (KAR), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.3%.

The five lowest-priced M/H SDI dividend dogs as of July 17 were: The AES Corporation (AES); Aircastle (AYR); Cisco Systems (CSCO); KAR Auction Services (KAR); PacWest Banc (PACW), with prices ranging from $11.12 to $46.95.

Five higher-priced M/H SDI dividend dogs for July 17 were: Total (TOT); T. Rowe Price Group (TROW); General Mills (GIS); Qualcomm (QCOM); Reynolds American (RAI); Valero Energy (VLO), whose prices ranged from $49.49 to $67.43.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Two of theseMiller/Howard SDI pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-eight Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline for this article, or simply add a comment in the comments sector below. Submit your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your M/H SDI index dog dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: gabriellekelly.deviantart.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.