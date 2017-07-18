PayPal: Are Growth Prospects Good?

PayPal (PYPL) has been in the news recently because of their recent collaborative deal with Apple (AAPL); Apple will now accept PayPal as a payment method for their app store and other digital markets. With the global e-commerce market expected to surpass 4 trillion dollars by 2020, PayPal is in a superb position to capitalize on this consumer trend. Their payment processing platform is wonderfully designed and optimized to appeal to all customers who want a safe and secure payment method. This collaborative deal with Apple opens up a bundle of opportunities for PayPal and creates more collaborative possibilities with Apple down the road. If you look at the big picture, there is a possibility that Amazon and other companies will also accept PayPal as a viable form of payment in the future.

PayPal Growth Prospects

PayPal allows their users to move their money and pay for products using their payment processing platform and technology. Founded first in 1998, PayPal has grown into a successful and well respected company with over 203 million active accounts. They make their money with merchant transaction fees and by getting interest from the money in user's accounts (at no cost to the user). Much like a bank, when the money sits into the account, PayPal collects interest from the money. There is also a fee regarding currency conversions, in some ways PayPal can be thought of as a bank. One of the main appeals of using PayPal is their reputable history and secure payment system. All of the information on their site and app is encrypted and secured, you only need to put your information into the site once. Once you connect a debit/credit card to PayPal, you have no need to do it again. When you buy something using PayPal, PayPal is not giving out the information to whoever is selling the product, they process the payment themselves. This decreases the risk of your personal information being compromised, all of it is stored in one place and PayPal does not give it out to anyone.

Merchants are essential for the continued growth of PayPal, the more merchants which have PayPal accounts and accept PayPal as a form of payment, the more money PayPal makes. As more companies and merchants adopt PayPal as a viable form of payment, it will attract more users to the platform as well, with more users, merchants have a bigger incentive to accept PayPal as a form of payment. PayPal has also been entering strategic partnerships in order to accelerate growth and make their platform more attractive to users; their recent partnership with Apple is just one example of many more strategic partnerships to come in my opinion. Many would say our society is heading towards a cashless future where our transaction will be processed digitally; if that is the case, PayPal has a huge opportunity to capitalize on that shift.

Source

So far, PayPal is growing at an impressive rate that shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Total payment volume for the last quarter was up by 25 percent year over year, this in turn resulted in a total revenue increase of 19 percent year over year last quarter. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter came out to be $0.44, a 19 percent increase year over year. This impressive revenue and earnings growth is due to more active users and merchant accounts for their core Paypal platform; the total number of consumers and merchants is still growing at a healthy pace while user engagement also increases.

Source

PayPal's active user base has been steadily increasing since the company's inception. As long as this number keeps growing, PayPal should continue to generate increased revenues. They ended last quarter with 203 million users, an 11 percent increase year over year. The average payment transactions per active account also increased by 12 percent. In total, $1.7 billion was processed last quarter, a 23 percent increase year over year.

Source

From a scale perspective, the larger PayPal gets, the more strategic partnerships it can pull off. With more and more people using PayPal as a payment option, it becomes more and more compelling for companies to partner with PayPal and gain access to those potential customers. These partnerships open up more streams of revenue and makes their platform more attractive to use at the same time. In the past few months alone, PayPal has done an amazing job at pushing through these strategic collaborations. Apple's recent collaboration with PayPal makes their growth prospects even better than they already are. For now, PayPal users in Canada and Mexico will be able to use PayPal as a payment option for Apple services (e.g. App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, etc). This will be rolled out in the United States in the near future; however, no specific release date is known.

PayPal is a great alternative payment option for people who do not wish to disclose their credit/debit card information when making purchases digitally on the app store and other Apple services. What makes this deal really great is the future potential implications it suggests; there is potential now for further Apple-PayPal collaboration. For example, PayPal can be integrated into Apple's iMessage and people could send money to each other through texting. PayPal also has a deal with Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG) as well; in April, they announced that their payment service Android Pay would allow users to select PayPal as a method of payment. This deal adds another stream of revenue for PayPal and makes their payment platform even more appealing to use. There is the possibility that Apple Pay will integrate with PayPal in a similar way to how PayPal and Android Pay integrated as well, but we do not know if that will happen for sure. What we do now know is that Apple would not be entirely close minded to a potential agreement; after all, Apple has already let PayPal have access to their services ecosystem. If both sides can benefit, there is no reason why they would not collaborate.

With that being said, PayPal has done a wonderful job burying the hatchet with would be competitors to unlock more growth opportunities. PayPal has made collaborative agreements in order to increase growth with both MasterCard (MA) and Visa (V), two competitors. Through their partnership strategy, they can greatly accelerate growth while making their platform more flexible and easy to use. Their scale and large customer base makes them an attractive partner to have. Each new partnership greatly adds more value to both their brand and appeal. It is not a bad thing to have so many partnerships and opportunities for growth. The biggest benefactor of these partnerships is probably the customer as well. The happier the customer and the more satisfied they are with PayPal, the more likely they will do business and make transactions with the PayPal. It almost seems like PayPal has the perfect formula for continued and sustainable growth. PayPal will definitely continue to build new partnerships in the future generating more value.

There are rumors that Amazon (AMZN) and PayPal are in the process of making a deal which will finally allow PayPal to become a payment option for shoppers. Currently, Amazon does not accept PayPal as a method of payment, but that could easily change in the future. Critics of this idea say that Amazon is too ambitious and would rather build their own payment platform, but that argument makes little sense. Apple and Google both have their own payment platforms, but they are still working with PayPal because it benefits both parties mutually. Amazon will benefit a lot more from working with PayPal versus trying to compete directly. PayPal's management is great at closing deals and there is no doubt that they are trying to close this one. However, it would be foolish and very speculative to invest solely based on this idea. It is very likely that PayPal will form more agreements with more companies, but it is impossible to predict if Amazon will cave in or not.

Instead, I think we should look at more predictable factors, such as the growth of consumer e-commerce spending. PayPal's digital payment platform will benefit directly from the continued growth of e-commerce market. According to the National Retail Federation, online sales in 2017 will grow 8-12 percent in 2017 alone, 3 times faster then brick-and-mortar sales. Many people use payment services such as PayPal in order to process e-commerce sales, both merchants and customers can use PayPal for their transactions. However, this does not mean that PayPal will only benefit from digital payments. They have made steps to increase their physical presence too. Visa and MasterCard have both made deals with PayPal. PayPal users can make in-store payments using Visa and MasterCard's tokenization programs. This allows people who hold debit cards and MasterCards to pay for products in physical stores using funds from their PayPal wallet. Instead of using their own payment network, they are using the already well established networks of Visa and MasterCard. By forging these two collaborative deals, PayPal will be able to establish a physical foothold.

Conclusion

We think that PayPal will continue to post solid growth numbers for years to come. There are fears that PayPal will succumb to competitive pressure from other payment processing platforms, but that idea has been around since 2002. Those fears failed to materialize back then and they will fail to do so now. In fact, we are actually seeing PayPal work with their competitors instead of directly competing with them head on. PayPal's stock has risen over 40 percent since the year started because of their growth, and that growth shows no sign of stopping.

