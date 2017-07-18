Retirement Strategy From A Trader - Don't Laugh, Just Read

Recently, I started a new service on Seeking Alpha and shortly after that I began receiving messages from income investors asking if the service would be suitable for them. At first, I could not answer directly so I decided to do some research based on the questions I received. In this article I will present my view on the "right products" to own, backed up with some data.

The Right Products for Retirement

In general, a retired person is an investor who seeks regular stable income and is not dreaming of abnormal market returns by trading news in biotech companies or shorting speculative, manipulated, overvalued stocks. REITs are the perfect place for the income investor to park his or her money and generate the stable income that these companies are obligated to pay out by law. A residential rate, for example, was created so that the average investor can invest in a residential building even though he or she does not have the money to buy the whole building. This idea was so good that in 2017 REITs are a big part of the stock market and are in almost any sector you can think of.

Indeed, the business and the income REITs generate are what income investors look for, but there is one very big problem with this approach. You are not buying the building, you are buying the stock. Here is where the whole income idea becomes dependent on market timing and trading the price of a stock. I read a lot of material on Seeking Alpha, and there are some ridiculous comments on how it's positive to see one of your holdings drop 50% lower -- so you can buy at a better price. My idea of income investing is that volatility is the biggest enemy of the income investor. Common stocks have a lot more volatility than preferred stocks and exchange-traded debt. I will try to prove this point with the data you are about to see. I have chosen three companies that are good representatives of REITs:

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and its preferred stock VNO-G

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and its preferred stock NLY-A

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) and its preferred stock CBL-D

These are not randomly chosen. CBL is getting crushed lately with all the retail fears, NLY is making new highs every now and then, and VNO is stable. There are very few income investors who are not diversified, so as long as you invest in REITs you will have a performance similar to the Vanguard REIT Index Fund (VNQ). To make this comparison, I used the adjusted-for-dividends prices of both common stocks and preferred stocks. Below you can see the performance for the last 709 days (the maximum number of days I have data for the preferred stocks). We will examine total cumulative returns, standard deviations, and Sharpe ratios.

VNO vs. VNO-G:

NLY vs. NLY-A:

CBL vs. CBL-D:

The only common stock that outperforms its preferred stock for the period chosen is NLY. But keep in mind that it's two times more volatile and the Sharpe ratios are almost identical. A few-percent correction in the price of NLY and it's the preferred stock outperforming based on the Sharpe ratio. The most interesting scenario is when CBL gets really crushed, and the preferred stock gives you a lot of protection against the common stock and significantly outperforms on all ratios. Empirically, for the last 700 days I am convinced that a preferred stock is more suitable for the income investor. This is actually supposed to be the case theoretically as well.

Now that we're done with some of the individual preferreds, let's take a quick look at some combinations.

The three preferred stocks vs. the three common stocks:

Safer preferred stocks don't look so bad vs. their common stocks, even though they experienced some parallel shifts during the yield curve shock in this period. But let's compare them to the REIT index.

The three preferred stocks vs. VNQ:

VNQ is an outperformer based on total return, and if you are a good trader who can "catch" lows and highs, you would probably prefer it. Are you a trader or an income investor? If I were an income investor, I would prefer the blue line. There is, of course, a case in the animal world when a newborn duck that is raised by a cat thinks it's a cat:

If you prefer volatility over stable income, you might think you're an income investor when in fact you're a trader inside. Here's how the picture looks when we compare the entire sector:

Preferreds vs. REIT common stocks (iShares S&P US Pref Stock Index Fund (PFF) vs. VNQ):

The Sharpe ratio of VNQ for any chosen period (three, five, 10, or 15 years) hardly beats 0.5 and is always lower or equal to that of PFF:

Sharpe Ratio 3 years 5 years 10 years PFF 1.21 1.41 0.31 VNQ 0.57 0.7 0.35

As I've stated in my previous articles, PFF is a terrible way to invest in preferred stocks. PFF is the biggest creator of mispricings in preferred stocks. An individual investor can benefit from PFF a lot more if he or she uses the mispricings it creates compared to buying the fund itself. I have chosen three preferred stocks in this article that in no way are what I like from the preferred stocks, but let's see how they compare to the index fund.

The three preferred stocks vs. PFF:

Surprisingly, these three preferred stocks outperform PFF on all metrics. In order to be fair, this is the before tax return, so PFF might actually end up being closer based on total cumulative return after tax. Anyway, I have shown at least 50 mispricings in my articles and we can do much better than these three stocks vs. PFF -- and so can any individual investor who is ready to spend some time and take a look at yield metrics and mispricings. Here is a link with all the calculations behind these charts.

Safety of a REIT Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock

The common stock dividend is paid after the preferred stock dividend.

The common stock dividend could change while the preferred stock dividend is fixed. You don't have to guess and analyze.

The preferred stock is cumulative. All REIT preferred stocks are cumulative. This comes from the fact that REITs distribute all of their income and do not retain capital as a buffer for times of trouble. In the long run, this made REITs issue cumulative preferred stocks. Not that this matters if your company goes bankrupt, but it is still a plus compared to common stock.

Preferred stocks are priced better than common stocks. It's harder for a preferred stock to become as overvalued as a common stock because the calculations are simpler. Once a preferred stock becomes a negative yielder, the smart money is out of it. There is no dream effect in preferred stock. No matter how bright the future is, you are not getting more than the regular dividend. The effect again is less volatility.

Preferred stocks give you a reaction. If the common stock loses a lot of its market cap (CBL, for example), the preferred stock is lagging and gives you a lot of time to judge the situation. I'll add more on this when I show the portfolio methodology.

Preferred stocks are a lot easier to analyze. You might think you are a great analyst and you understand the market. Take a look at the most respected author on Seeking Alpha and randomly choose five of his or her articles. Calculate the Sharpe ratio of the picks and then calculate the Sharpe ratio of the market for the same period. Company analysis is hard. Preferred stocks are a piece of cake compared to common stocks.

All that I've said is even more true for exchange-traded debt. I'm not going to give the same examples with baby bonds, but I can assure you that the numbers are very similar.

Building a Retirement Portfolio of Preferred Stocks and Bonds for the Income Investor

Before building the portfolio and choosing the exact additions, one has to have certain goals. My retirement goals are far away currently, so I will use the goals of one of my subscribers who was kind enough to share them with me.

This person has an IRA account, so consider the following:

Qualified vs. non-qualified tax treatment is not very important. Leverage is not allowed (unless already built in, such as with a CEF). Hedging via short selling is not allowed (although hedging via options or inverse ETFs is allowed). MLPs issuing K-1s are discouraged (a topic of much more discussion than I have time for). It has a minimum 6% return with target of 10%-12%.

Once we have the basic goals, it's time to get to work:

Qualified vs. non-qualified does not matter. This surely leaves high quality financial preferred stocks out of the portfolio. The reason is simple: They are all qualified. Their after-tax equivalent yield is higher and the big banks use this tax arbitrage to issue preferred stocks at lower nominal yields. A 6% yield (real return) is unrealistic from a quality financial preferred stock. The issues of interest are REIT preferred stocks and baby bonds. The current before-tax yield spreads between bonds and preferred stocks narrow with the improvement of credit quality and market sentiment. The more safe the market participant is feeling in terms of credit risk, the more he or she is ready to sacrifice safety for the price of higher after-tax yield. In market at all-time highs, everyone is concentrating on after-tax yield. If a preferred stock has a higher after-tax yield than a bond, the public might prefer the preferred stock because it views both instruments as "safe enough." This means that the investor who is not concerned about after-tax yield has an arbitrage opportunity in choosing higher seniority products at basically the same yields or choosing the same risk with higher before-tax yields (for example, REITs). No leverage -- one way to boost returns is through CEFs, but we will have to wait for bargains here. I'm not going to overpay for the high premiums that are totally unjustified. No K-1's. Minimum 6% return with target of 10%-12%. As this is a return on assets, it's a very hard task. The way to accomplish this is to actively manage the portfolio. Once a certain preferred stock or bond becomes overvalued and we have a better replacement, we will have to switch to the better one while capitalizing on the arbitrage opportunity. By just buying and holding on to a diversified portfolio of preferred stocks and bonds with decent credit metrics, 6%-plus returns are very hard to expect from such an inflated fixed-income market. An investor might, of course, get lucky and long-term risk-free yields can shift back to 0%, adding capital gains to any fixed-income investment. But an investor can also be unlucky.

Parameters for the Screening

Current yield > 6% and < 10% (leaving toxic ones out for deeper research)

Yield to call > 5% (I'll try to benefit from the yield curve; more on this later)

Fixed income CEFs with 200-day z-scores < -1

There are around 100 preferred stocks and baby bonds that fall into the criteria. As we are still close to historically all-time lows on the long-term risk-free rates, I consider instruments with stated maturity one of the best ways to limit interest rate risk. Below you can see all the fixed-income instruments that meet the criteria and, on top of that, have a maturity date in the next 15 years:



There are five shipping companies that offer abnormal returns with very short maturity. The majority of the group are baby bonds from BDC companies. A big part of our research is based on common stock behavior. I have shown in many of my articles how accurate our reaction is when depending on the market to give us signals. If there is a problem for the company, the common stock will react and so will we. Here is the position in yearly range of the common stocks of the companies in the graph above:

Without further ado, here are the first four additions from this group:

B. Riley Financial (RILY), 7.50% Senior Notes due 10/31/2021. RILYL: This one goes to the portfolio based on a very strong performance of the common stock and very low debt-to-market-capitalization ratios. We are choosing RILYL instead of RILYZ because it has lower duration, and a redemption seems unlikely at the moment, keeping in mind that the newly issued RILYZ was issued at the same nominal yield. Arbor Realty Trust(ABR), 7.375% Senior Notes due 5/15/2021. ABRN: This is a long-time favorite of mine that is senior to a lot of market cap. It has a common stock that pays a fat dividend of 8.75% yearly and three preferred stocks below it in the capital structure. The dividend paid to holders of the common stock per year is almost enough to redeem the bond. It currently is pinned to par and every interest payment we receive is a present. Just make sure you are not buying it above par (stripped price). Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC), 7.75% Series B Cumul Term Preferred Stock due 10/30/2026. ECCB: A term preferred stock from a company I liked and continued to like. There is no way we can pass on this one. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), 8.00% Senior Notes Due 11/15/2019. SBLKL: This one looks dangerous. When I see shipping in the name I know I have to monitor it closely. Common stocks are some of the most volatile in the market, and usually I can not find a reason for their large swings. I liked this baby bond a lot more at lower prices when the common stock was making new highs every day. I'm not a fan of the business and find it very difficult to value the assets of these companies. If the common stock continues to correct, I am out of this one without any further research. The short duration makes this one a pick.

The next group we want to check out is one that has names with a maturity date of more than 15 years:



The three picks that stand out are:

Global Indemnity Ltd. (GBLI), 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 4/15/2047. GBLIL: A newly issued baby bond with a nominal yield that makes it a questionable for sure. I could not find anything that bothers me about this one and the common stock is at its highs, which gives us extra protection. Argo Group US (AGII), 6.50% Senior Notes due 9/15/2042. AGIIL: Time for an investment grade baby bond. 6.50% nominal yield for a BBB- baby bond is not going to last long. The idea behind this pick is to always buy it very close to par (stripped price). It is a deletion of the S&P preferred stock index, and we can hope that a technical seller will give us bargain price on this one. Qwest Corporation (CTL), 6.75% Notes due 6/15/2057. CTDD: 6.5% yielder from an investment-grade company is something we want in our portfolio for sure. Here I am also looking to buy CTU and CTW at par (stripped price whenever they are selling so low). For CTDD, we have a reaction. If there is something wrong with the company, CTY has to be the first one to fall and will trigger a signal for us. The small arbitrage opportunity always acts in our favor.

The picks will continue in a future article with REIT preferred stocks and will be available to subscribers as well.

Monitoring the Portfolio

As you probably remember, it;s forbidden to short in this portfolio and it needs constant monitoring. I have developed a simple tool to monitor the picks and their pricing that is available to my subscribers:

Here you can see all the basic information for the constituents of the portfolio as well as the yield metric -- the yield curve depending on when the security is being redeemed. You can also take a quick look at the common stock performance in the last year and half. This will be the main trigger for the portfolio to cover potential losing positions. This is how we fight credit risk. A link to the portfolio is available for the first three days after the publication of the article.

How Do We Fight Interest Rate Risk?

Constantly update with all the new IPOs that have short maturity.

Always be invested in the best picks from any family, which will give us a reaction (CTDD vs. CTY).

Have a number of securities that are pinned to par, which makes them insensitive to interest rate risk (ABRN, AGIIL, and CTU potentially).

Track the performance of the lowest yielding perpetual preferred stocks. They will be the first to give the signal that "interest rate risk is coming."

Track the correlation of the portfolio with the long-term treasury yields. Once the short-term correlation moves higher, I might prepare a hedge reaction with inverse ETFs.

Stay tuned for a series of articles in which I present our IRA portfolio suitable for the retired income investor. Your comments are more than welcome to help me build an even more suitable product. Thank you to Bill CNY, who is the reason for this research.

Conclusion

The general public loves common stocks. The DGI is something like a cult and no one is allowed to freely speak against it. Preferred stocks and bonds are the perfect instruments for the income investor. Risk-adjusted returns are the real measure to be concentrated on. On top of everything else, fixed income is easier to analyze and the hedging strategies are straightforward. It is easy to have an incorrect opinion about a common stock because no one really understands what is going to happen. With preferred stocks and bonds you can depend only on mathematical facts, and when you compare two preferred stocks from the same company, you always know which one is better without any "ifs."

