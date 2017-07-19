Costco: The Bottom Could Be Lower

I believe shares will reach bottom once it becomes clearer that Costco is more likely to deliver earnings below current expectations.

Costco (COST), one of the leading bulk retailers in the U.S., is no longer a white hot stock.

Credit: Omaha World Herald

Since I wrote my most recent article on why COST seemed overvalued given high expectations and rich multiples, shares have dipped 15% in just about 6 weeks (see graph below). This was the steepest loss sustained by COST in such a short period of time since the end of the Great Recession, despite the broad market's (SPY) relentless march forward. As the reader is probably well aware, analysts have been quick to identify the culprit: Amazon’s (AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods (WFM) is perceived by many to be "a 'game changer' that threatens the Costco grocery moat and membership renewal levels."

Source: Yahoo Finance

I, on the other hand, tend to agree with the argument of dip-buyers like Raymond James' analyst Budd Bugatch when he says that "while Amazon's agreement to buy Whole Foods will add a new dimension to the grocery business, it does not materially impact Costco's unique business model." I don't think that the new competitive threat introduced last month should have been enough to justify the wiping out of nearly one-sixth the value of Costco's equity. The panic triggered by Whole Foods-related fears might have worked itself through Costco's share price, and I find it unlikely that the stock will dip much further for that reason alone.

That, however, is not to say that I believe COST has found its bottom. As I had previously argued, only the most optimistic-yet-achievable assumptions about Costco's future financial performance could justify a consensus 2018 EPS of $6.37. As I have illustrated in my model, such expectations could only be met under the conditions of over 7% top-line growth (aggressive in the world of retail) coupled with resilient gross margins and record-low levels of opex as a percentage of sales.

In the wake of the Amazon-Whole Foods fears, the bar was surprisingly not set any lower. EPS expectations for 2018 have in fact increased a few pennies to $6.41, in a counter-intuitive fashion. I continue to find the expectations aggressive, particularly if competitive headwinds become stronger as many expect.

The silver lining for non-COST shareholders looking for a window of opportunity into the stock is its valuation. Trading at a forward P/E of over 30x only about a month ago, shares are now valued at "only" 26.4x (see graph below). While that multiple is nearly ten turns higher than key peer Wal-Mart's (WMT), it also sits near the bottom of its own two-year range.

COST P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

While I still find such P/E very rich for a brick-and-mortar retailer of any kind, I can fathom why more conservative investors might be inclined to find an investment in COST reasonable at current levels. But once it becomes clearer that Costco is more likely to deliver earnings below current expectations, I believe the stock will finally find its potential bottom closer to $140/share. At that point, COST could become a more reasonable proposition, in my view.

