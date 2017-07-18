Briggs & Stratton: American Icon Trading At A Discount

There are few names as well-known as Briggs & Stratton (BGG) within the outdoor power equipment space; it is basically the Cummins (CMI) of the lawn and garden industry. It was honestly a bit surprising to see coverage of the company being as light as it is, both here on Seeking Alpha and on Wall Street. It ticks a lot of investor boxes: wide moat, excellent brand reputation, low leverage, fair valuation, and path to improved profitability. The company has seen some stressors recently in its business: exiting the mass market retailing business, shift to cordless electric products, and weakening OEM relationships. Given the valuation is depressed, is there an opportunity for shareholders to get involved, and more interestingly, does Briggs & Stratton look like a potential takeover target?

Business Overview, Recent Struggles And Company Strategy

The entirety of Briggs & Stratton’s operations revolves around the manufacture of four cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines, with horsepower ratings that range from 5 to 37hp. Fully 87% of Engine segment sales (which represents 70% of revenue) were to OEMs within the lawn and garden industry (Husqvarna (HOP), MTD Products ((NYSE:MTD)), Deere & Company (DE) are key customers), where the company enjoys roughly half of overall worldwide market share. The remaining 30% of sales falls within the Products segment, where the company markets products under its own brands such as Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Murray, etc. I’m honestly not a fan of the Products segment. Like within engine sales (more on this later), the company is trying to grow its commercial business, but I’m not sure how well those initiatives will play out long term; much larger manufacturers are just are going to have too much of a scale advantage. Nonetheless, gross margin improved in fiscal Q3 2017 (most recent quarter 230 bps from the prior year, largely due favorable mix (commercial sales). Within the Products segment, as well growth in standby generators is also a pivotal key here according to management - but the company has strong competitors. Generac (GNRC), an exceptionally well-run company in its own right, entered back into the portable generator market back in 2008 after a nine-year noncompete expired (put in place after Briggs & Stratton bought a business unit from them), and it has rapidly taken back market share ever since. Kohler entered into the market a few years after Generac as well, and has also gained a non-inconsequential piece of market share in this area.

There are some very apparent hurdles for Briggs & Stratton to overcome, which have impacted revenue (down $304M since 2011). In 2013, the company announced that they would no longer place their own branded products within mass market retailers, a move that is not surprising given many OEMs themselves have started to move away from the mass market channel due to lower margin. Back in 2012, nearly 90% of sales were directed towards the consumer market; that number has fallen below 80% now, and that mix should continue to fall. While this move did help boost gross margin (up 220bps since 2011, heavy contribution from this move), declining revenue always raises concerns. Given Briggs & Stratton pins the commercial market size at a fraction of that of consumer-based sales ($2B versus $13B), why the shift to commercial turf and lawn care?

Lawn and garden sales have struggled as home ownership rates have declined and the overall housing recovery has been tepid. Additionally, although a smaller factor, a weak storm cycle has impacted sales of snow blowers, portable generators, and other storm-related equipment to consumers, most of which tend to be reactionary in nature when buying this kind of equipment. Further within the consumer market, Briggs & Stratton is seeing some immense challenges from gasoline motor alternatives. With battery technology improving and pricing coming down, more and more homeowners are shifting to cordless walk-behind mowers and weed-eating equipment. That shouldn’t be a surprise to any investors that are homeowners; step into Lowe’s (LOW) or Home Depot (HD) recently and these are claiming a lot of floor and shelf space, including their own store exclusive brands. The company’s ties to OEMs also appear to be eroding: Husqvarna and MTD both have moved some motor production in-house (or sourced from Chinese competitors like Loncin).

Commercial is more insulated from these factors. The heavier duty equipment mark (zero-turn, stand-on mowers) has not been broached by electric equipment, as professionals have more focus on power and uptime that simply cannot be recreated through electric battery power (at least at this point). As an added bonus, commercial equipment is sold through higher-margin dealer and rental channels (earning up to 500 bps higher margins per management). Even though the market here is smaller, it is growing at double the rate of the consumer space; heavier use and need for productivity drives a more frequent replacement cycle, which reduces cyclicality. On a twelve-month trailing basis (fiscal Q3 2016 through fiscal Q3 2017), commercial sales increased 6%, in-line with management guidance, which brings some credence to the company’s chosen direction.

Margin Expansion Initiatives

What makes Briggs & Stratton a little unusual is that it still manufactures substantially all of its products and equipment here in the United States: more than 85% of the workforce is located here, as well as all but one factory. The only overseas plant is located in Chongqing, China, which now is the principal manufacturing location for lower price horizontal shaft engines, production that was moved from the Auburn, Alabama, plant several years ago just to maintain price competitiveness. This kind of plant rationalization initiatives are necessary given aforementioned commoditization concerns within the engine segment.

The company needs higher capacity utilization (76% utilization in the last fiscal year) in order to leverage its cost base and grow margins. Utilization took a hit several years ago when the company moved out of mass market production, eliminating the intercompany sales that took place as these products are powered solely by Briggs & Stratton products. Growth will largely be dependent on four factors: sales mix (commercial versus mass retail), the replacement sales cycle, trends in housing sales and new construction starts, and the weather. Sales mix has been moving in the right direction, and that carries over to the replacement sales cycle, given commercial users wear down equipment at much faster rates. Housing starts are looking less strong; existing home sales and housing starts are expected to be moderate (5%, plus or minus a couple hundred basis points depending on who is laying out the prediction). Weather is looking supportive, but there are spots of concern (drought conditions throughout the Midwest).

Financials, Valuation

All of the company’s debt ($220M gross) is held on Briggs & Stratton’s December 2020 bonds, which were issued at 6.875% back late in 2010. Expect these to be refinanced soon enough; they currently trade on a 4% yield to maturity, so the company should be able to pick up $6M or so in annual interest cost savings on the refinance. The balance sheet is remarkably conservative: 1.8x net debt/EBITDA, which makes either an acquisition strategy (diversification) or a takeover (looks like a prime takeover target for private equity or larger OEMs) very attractive.

Recent operating earnings peaked in fiscal 2015; $75M in EBITDA (including joint venture income). 2017 is expected to show a moderate increase, which actually understates the company’s profitability (Briggs & Stratton has been investing in a new Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) system upgrade, $0.16/share in EPS impact this year), which when coupled with likely strong commercial sales shifts, should drive EPS towards $1.80/share in fiscal 2018 by my estimate. Given Briggs & Stratton has historically traded around the 19-21x earnings range, you can easily make a case for $32/share target by the end of next year, or 33% upside, given a little bit of necessary (in my opinion) multiple contraction. EBITDA should come in the $185M range, building in 31% upside assuming a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple (recent three-year historical average). Refinancing the 2020 bonds should yield a little bit of earnings accretion (expect $4M post-tax, or roughly $0.10/share) as well, which isn’t really being priced in either. With ERP costs fully expensed and starting to contribute towards savings, as well as that refinancing tailwind, fiscal 2019 should have an easy year for (once again) strong y/y comps.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BGG via $25 10/20/2017 Puts.