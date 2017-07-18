Veon 2? Mobile TeleSystems And Their Changes

The increase in cash flow due to the transition to the IT sector.

A couple of days ago I wrote an article about VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) and got positive reviews on it. The fact is that not only VEON but also their main competitor, Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT), chose the path from telecommunications business to digital business. And not so long ago, the news came out, that MBT company will hire 1500 new employees in the IT department until the end of 2018. So I decided to understand what is happening in the telecommunications and IT sectors in Russia and what prospects are awaiting MBT.

Company history and business description

Mobile TeleSystems is a Russian telecommunications company that provides services in Russia and CIS countries under the trademark "MTS". The company provides cellular communication services for wired telephone services, broadband Internet access, mobile television, cable television, satellite television, digital television and related services, in particular, content sales services. As of March 2014, the company in all countries of its presence served more than 107 million subscribers.

According to the results of a survey conducted by Interbrand in 2010, the MTS trademark became the most expensive Russian brand, ranking first with an estimated brand value of 213,198 million rubles

The company "Mobile TeleSystems" renders services of cellular communication, fixed communication, access to the Internet, cable television. In addition, the company owns retail network for the sale of communication contracts, telephones, and other mobile equipment.

MTS is developing its own transport network for data transmission, including, in particular, the backbone fiber optic network of the previously acquired Eurotel company

Analysis of the telecommunications market in Russia

The volume of the market of communication services (telecommunications) in Russia in 2016 amounted to 1681 billion rubles. The growth rate was only 0.5%. Since 2012, there has been a decrease in the growth rate of the communication market. In 2012, growth was 7.4%, and in 2016 it was 0.5%.

The key players in the telecommunications services market are Rostelecom, MBT, VimpelCom (VEON), MegaFon and Tele2 Russia. Shares of these companies account for 82% of the market value.

In the structure of communication services, mobile voice communications take about 34% of the total in 2016, 25% for Internet services, 15% for connection and traffic transmission services, 8% for postal and special communication, 7% for paid TV, 7 % for local fixed communication, 3% for fixed long-distance, intra-zone and international communication.

In general, I can say that the mobile communication and SMS market in Russia have reached a minimum, which forces companies such as MBT and VEON to look for new opportunities in the Internet space.

Opportunities for the Russian IT sector

Development of Internet services Concentration on Internet provision Development of Big Data by mobile operators

It should be noted that mobile operators in Russia have a number of advantages compared to third-party providers of Big Data:

• operators have a portrait of a subscriber who uses his services, a characteristic of his consumer behavior, as well as data on geolocation;

• operators have the opportunity to invest in the development of this technology through revenue from traditional communication services;

• operators have developed infrastructure.

MTS already has more than 20 mobile applications, such as "My MTS", "Easy payment" and so on.

The company already has experience of its own development: at the moment MTS is testing telemedicine service, and also plans to launch products in the field of e-sports and online education. Another important area for development is the direction of IT solutions for business: cloud services, system integration, solutions based on analysis of Big Data.

Valuation

To make an estimate of MTB, I took the same initial data as in the VEON assessment, in my previous article, because the resources, the business strategy and the market share of these companies are almost identical. I made a DCF analysis. For calculating CAPM, I took reporting data and beta from the Morningstar website. The risk-free rate was taken for 2.32 - the official rate for the 10-year Treasury. The market risk premium is at 5.75 without any adjustments. The cost of equity was 8.5%. To calculate the cost of debt I add a risk-free rate to default spread, associated with the BB+ rating of the company, and it was 5.9%. The level of long-term growth was taken on the basis of the expected growth of Russian GDP, because, unlike VEON, MBT is concentrated on the Russian market. According to my estimates, the company's capitalization should increase by 35-40%, and therefore potentially the company's price can grow up to 11-11.5 $ per share.

I would also like to note that the company's P/E ratio is at a very low level even in comparison with VEON or other players in the telecom and IT sectors outside the US

Who follow the dynamics of MBT shares knows that it was a strong fall since mid-May. But this fall is temporary because of the lawsuit between Rosneft and parent company MBT - "Systema"

Conclusion

Large players of the Russian telecom have new spheres of the development of their businesses. The potential growth of the IT sector in Russia is great and the market price does not exactly match the potential of this company. But I will not advise buying the shares of this company at this stage because of the uncertainty of the litigation.

