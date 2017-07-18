5 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buys

Here are five gold stocks with recent insider buying, and my thoughts on each stock.

With gold stocks, I've noticed that insider buying often leads to positive news, such as strong drill results, a resource update or an eventual takeover.

Insider buying is a positive sign, as it means insiders are bullish on shares of company stock and think the share price will rise.

Every month or so, I've highlighted recent insider buying transactions within the gold and silver mining sector. This is just one factor I take into consideration when choosing between junior miners and explorers to invest in, but it definitely has proven to be worth tracking.

I track insider buying closely because, in general, it means insiders of a company are bullish on the stock and think it will rise. The strategy has helped my portfolio outperform the benchmark gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the past, for example, I bought stock in the following juniors after researching insider purchases (and doing extensive due diligence) - St. Andrew Goldfields, True Gold and Avnel Gold. All three were bought out at a large premium, and these are just a few examples.

Take a look at below when the insider purchases occurred for these stocks, and the eventual sales price:

St. Andrew Goldfields

In 2014, insiders bought shares at prices between $.22 to $.28. The company was later sold to Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) at a price of $.47 per share.

True Gold

True Gold chairman bought 500,000 shares at prices between $.18 and $.19 and later on, its CEO bought 60,000 shares to bring his stake to over 1 million shares. That company was sold to Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) at a consideration of $.57 per share.

Avnel Gold

Insider buying was reported at Avnel Gold in May, with the VP of corporate development buying 383,000 shares at prices between $.255 - $.265. As I stated in that article, "I still [Avnel] it will get bought out by a mid-tier or major gold producer." Avnel was acquired by Endeavour Mining at $.42 per share.

Brigus Gold

Going back in 2013, insiders were buying shares of Canadian producer Brigus Gold before that miner was taken over by Primero Mining (PPP) at a price of $.91 per share.

Other insider purchases have worked out well despite no takeovers:

Arizona Mining

Insiders were buying Arizona Mining at prices between $1.22 - $1.85 per share, as I reported back in July of 2016. Arizona Mining traded at $1.366 at the time, and the stock now trades at $2.413. Management and insiders owned 44% of the company at the time of writing that article.

Taseko Mines

Insiders were buying shares of Taseko at prices mostly between $.25 - $.62, and shares now trade at $1.27 (see above article link).

I think it's a bigger deal when insiders are buying shares of junior miners than with larger mid-tier or senior producers. These are much smaller companies and insiders/management of juniors are not compensated nearly as much as insiders of larger miners and other large publicly traded companies.

For example, one CEO of a junior miner I own makes approximately $400,000 in total annual compensation, which seems standard for a company of his size ($120 million market cap). For comparison, the CEOs of Yamana Gold (AUY) and Goldcorp (GG) both earned over $10 million in total compensation in 2015. So I think that when the CEO of the junior makes a $50,000 investment in his company, it's a much bigger deal than if the CEO of Goldcorp purchased $50,000 or even $100,000 of stock, for example. So I don't just shrug off such an investment.

Insider buying has picked up at five gold stocks lately in particular. Here, I will highlight the purchases and give a brief summary of each company.

1. Orca Gold (OTCPK:CANWF)

Orca Gold is a junior gold developer focused on exploration opportunities in Africa. Its flagship asset is the 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan.

On July 7, the company closed an offering of 35.652 million units and raised $14.3 million. The money will mainly be used to advance the Block 14 Gold Project, which contains 1.792 million ounces of gold indicated and 536,000 ounces of gold inferred; a revised PEA study gives the project an after-tax NPV (7% discount) of US$227.7 million and an IRR of 23.1%, using $1,200 gold prices.

Here's a breakdown of insider buying activity:

- On July 10, Ross J. Beaty bought 2.5 million shares of stock at $.40 and gained 1.25 million warrants with a strike price of $.55. Beaty is a significant holder of Orca Gold shares as he owns more than 10% of the company.

- On July 11, Alexander John Davidson bought 500,000 shares of stock in the public market at $.40. Davidson is lead director of Orca and previously served as Barrick Gold (ABX) Corporation’s Executive Vice President, Exploration and Corporate Development.

- On July 11, David Field bought 20,000 shares in the public market at $.40. Field is a director of Orca.

- On July 11, Kevin John Ross bought 250,000 shares at $.40 per share in the public market. Ross is COO of Orca and has 40 years of experience leading mining operations in Africa, Australia, North and South America, and Europe, according to the company website.

- On July 11, Robert Chase bought 250,000 shares at $.40 per share, carried out privately. Chase is a director of the company and was a previous director of Red Back Mining, which was sold in a $9.2 billion deal.

Previous "Pro" coverage of mine on Orca Gold can be found here. I then listed Orca as a top gold stock to own in 2017, with positive updates were released in February.

2. Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF)

Orezone Gold owns 100% of Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped and fully permitted gold deposits in West Africa. The company has defined a 4+ million ounce resource base (measured and indicated) with the resources at shallow depth. The project is located in a 10+ million ounce gold district, next to projects owned by B2Gold (BTG) and West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF).

On June 13, I published an article listing Orezone as a potential junior takeover target following the El Dorado Gold (EGO) acquisition of Integra Gold, and way back in 2014, I listed Orezone as one of 5 companies I felt IAMGOLD (IAG) should target for an acquisition.

The company has quite an experienced management team. In fact, its management team holds more than 140 years of collective experience, with previous positions held at Goldcorp (GG) and Agnico Eagle (AEM), among other miners, according to Orezone's website.

- On July 10 and 13, Patrick Downey bought 273,000 shares of stock at $.70. Downey is president and CEO of Orezone.

Insiders were also buying stock back in 2016, as I highlighted in this article. A new gold reserve base is due for release in Q4 2017, which will be followed by an updated feasibility study.

3. IDM Mining (OTCQX:RVREF)

IDM Mining is a junior gold developer focused on advancing its Red Mountain Gold Project in Canada, which hosts a high-grade resource amenable to bulk underground mining.

A feasibility study was recently released and estimates the 1,000 tpd underground mine; it gives the project an after-tax NPV of $104 million (5% discount) using a $1,250 gold price. IDM's current market cap is half of that (on the TSX). Mine development permits are targeted for Q1 2018, with first production is targeted for 2019.

- On July 10, Nigel Horsley bought 20,000 shares of IDM at $.13. Horsley also bought 35,000 shares at $.14 and 15,000 shares at $.145 in May, 10,000 shares at $.16 and 20,000 shares at $.15 back in April.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR) is an investor in IDM and owns a 19.9% stake in the company. The investment was made at prices of $.25 (41 million shares) and $.17 (29.4 million shares), so Osisko invested at higher prices. Osisko Mining, Kinross Gold (KGC), and Premier Gold are also shareholders.

While IDM's feasibility study left a bit to be desired in terms of the NPV calculation and estimated production, I think Red Mountain has excellent exploration upside, as made evident by the numerous high-grade drills reported on July 11. See IDM's corporate presentation for more details on this project. IDM will continue to aggressively explore Red Mountain and investors should keep a close eye on future drill results.

4. Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Sandstorm is a gold streaming and royalty company, and it has acquired a portfolio of 160 streams and royalties, of which 20 of the underlying mines are producing. The company is well-known here on Seeking Alpha as it has been covered dozens of times by authors on the site.

Insiders made the following purchases recently:

- On July 7, CEO Nolan Watson bought 20,000 shares in the public market at $4.98.

- On July 7, David Awram bought 2,500 shares at $4.92 and 6,000 shares at $4.95. Awram is senior executive VP & director.

Management is clearly quite bullish on the prospects of its newly acquired Hot Maden asset, as the company is forecasting 118% production growth by 2022 with the addition of this 30%-owned asset; its after-tax cash flow is estimated to jump to $100 million by 2022, according to the company. Sandstorm also says in its corporate presentation that following the acquisition, it has landed four new institutional shareholders, which may explain the recent share price jump.

I recently covered Sandstorm Gold's acquisition of Mariana Resources in-depth so I won't go into more details here as my thoughts haven't changed much since that article.

5. Eurasian Minerals (EMX)

Eurasian Minerals recently changed its name to EMX Royalty. This is royalty and prospect generation company which owns an impressive pipeline of royalty properties and strategic investments (read more here).

EMX Royalty's main producing asset is the Leeville royalty in Nevada, which covers portions of Newmont's Leeville, Turf, and other underground mines and deposits. It also owns two royalties within 1km of Newmont's (NEM) Gold Quarry open pit. Among one of its high-potential royalties is a .5% NSR on parts of Nevsun's (NSU) Timok project in Serbia.

Paul Stephens has made numerous purchases over the past month. Most recently, he bought 975,900 shares of stock at $1.10, 24,000 shares at $1.13 and 125,000 shares at $.917. Stephens is a strategic investor as he owns 17% of the company through Stephens Investment Management.

Note: Management, directors and employees of Eurasian also own 11.8%, while Sprott Global owns 8.9%, Newmont (NEM) owns 6% and Euro Pacific Capital, which is headed up by Peter Schiff, owns 2.6%.

I like the potential at EMX Royalty - and I think it may be a takeover candidate in the future - but I need to do more due diligence on the company before considering adding this stock to the Gold Bull Portfolio. More specifically, I need to access the potential of all of its assets and take a closer look at its current valuation.

