Verizon: Earnings Prediction

It would seem obvious to me that this is unlikely given the pricing environment and CFO commentary.

Thesis

Continuing pressure in the postpaid segment will cause Verizon (VZ) to report lower-than-expected revenues. Add to this fact that there is no material margin improvement expected in the second quarter and an EPS miss also becomes likely.

Introduction

Verizon's stock continues to slide as more and more people start getting queasy about Verizon's dividend safety. I won't bother folks too much with my assessment, as I have written three detailed articles discussing why I think the dividend is far from safe. There's this one from March, and I then followed up with this one and this one.

This analysis will be about whether I expect Verizon to meet, miss or beat earnings expectations when it reports this month. Verizon's Q1 2017 was, by all means, disappointing. Total wireless operating revenue declined 5.1%. The CFO called it a change in trend:

Total Wireless operating revenue declined 5.1% in the first quarter. We experienced the change in the service revenue trend, which had been improving sequentially. Service revenue declined 6.1% year-over-year compared to the 4.9% decrease in the previous quarter. The service revenue pressure was a result of decreased overage revenue, lower postpaid customers in the quarter and promotional activity.

Naturally, analysts were curious if the CFO had just confessed that investors should expect further declines. John Hodulik from UBS asked:

The postpaid was down 5.8%, definitely a change in trend as you mentioned. You talked about the impact Unlimited had and the fact that it being that move happening mid-quarter. Should we expect that trend to worsen from here, or do you think you've gotten most of the -- it's been down out of the way?

Continued Pressure to Be Expected

Obviously, I am also very interested in the answer to this question since it will play a very big part in producing an earnings estimate. The CFO answered that this wasn't necessarily the start of something much worse:

And as we go forward, we should expect to see that continue in the second quarter and then we expect we'll see the trend in wireless service revenue starts to improve in the second half of the year. So we do think you'll see another quarter of some pressure in wireless ARPA before we see it head up again.

The big takeaway for those closely watching the earnings release is that Q2 2017 will be accompanied with similar revenue pressures. I expect that this pressure will cause a year-over-year decline of 2.5%, putting my revenue estimate at $29.77B vs. Wall Street's $29.89B.

Not Ignoring Frontier

Another item that we have to incorporate is the fact that VZ sold some of its assets to Frontier for roughly $10B. Of course the cash influx is nice, but it also comes with a diminished earnings power, effectively trading long-term cash flows for short-term cash flows. These assets were worth $0.10 a share in earnings. In the first quarter, we could simply subtract that $0.10 cent from the normalized estimate.

This quarter is a bit different because it was in the second quarter that VZ actually sold these assets. We need to figure out how much those assets contributed to Q2 2016 earnings so that we can subtract that from our normalized EPS estimate. The easiest way to figure this out is to find out how and when exactly the deal closed. Luckily, Verizon makes this a lot easier for us by giving us a breakdown: "For purposes of comparability in the Wireline segment, the historical results of the operations that we sold to Frontier on April 1, 2016, have been reclassified to Corporate and Other. "

We could go and look at the amount under the Corporate and Other section, but this is unnecessary since the acquisition closed on April 1, 2016, and the second quarter starts on the same date. Consequently, Q2 2016' EPS is a good starting point.

Wall Street's Confusing Consensus Implies Margin Improvement

Q2 2016 adjusted non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.94. Interestingly, Wall Street is expecting Q2 2017 EPS to come in at $0.96. In other words, Wall Street is expecting Verizon's business to grow despite the fact that management has quite literally guided for a tough quarter, as they expect revenue pressure to persist in Q2 2017.

This is even more confusing given that analysts were questioning the company's full year guidance during the Q1 2017 conference call. Again, here's John Hodulik from UBS:

And then secondly in terms of the guidance, you kept the guidance for the year that you had despite revenues being down 4.5% and earnings being down by 10%. Could you talk a little bit about some of the drivers to getting back to flat on both of those metrics for the year?

If we look closely, we can see that Wall Street is actually expecting better performance as a result of better margins. We know this because the consensus revenue estimate for Q2 2017 sits at $29.89 billion, while Q2 2016 revenue came in at $30.53 billion. For perspective, Wall Street expects margins to improve while revenue declines by 2.1%.

It almost appears as if analysts took management's guidance:

What we said is on an organic basis we'll be fairly consistent. So when you look at the first quarter, a year ago was $1.06 and that included about $0.10 from the assets we sold to Frontier. This year, we had $0.95 and as Mike mentioned, there was about $0.02 of pressure in there from the acquisition.

After this, they proceeded to add $0.02 to $0.95 and skimmed a penny off the top for good measure. This approach gives management the benefit of the doubt, but doesn't come across as overly accurate. Of course, I have no idea how they actually came up with an EPS estimate of $0.96.

However, management quite clearly indicated that revenue pressure will persist throughout the second quarter. I don't see how the company manages to improve margins in this cutthroat business. I will be keeping margins consistent, which implies an EPS of $0.94 or $0.95, depending on which baseline one uses. By all accounts, it's an earnings miss.

Conclusion

Wall Street appears to be giving management the benefit of the doubt while ignoring the more alarming comments management has made. I believe that Verizon is likely to miss on estimates. Even though shares are hovering around their 52-week lows, I believe this could be a catalyst for further downward pressure. That's because it will add to already existing dividend woes.

