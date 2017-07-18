ServiceNow: High-Quality Assets That Will Inevitably Appreciate Over Time

ServiceNow -Servicing a world of its own!

There is a certain tradition - in France, the UK and perhaps in parts of the US as well. When a female child is born, the father is supposed to lay down a case of Chateau d’Yquem for use at his daughter’s wedding. The wine will easily last 25 years or more if it is appropriately cellared - I have seen ads recently for 1942 Chateau d’Yquem and have read that because of its elevated sugar content it can be drunk for more than a century after it is bottled.

Currently, buying a case of Chateau d’Yquem is a significant investment and will cost the proud parent or grandparent about $2,000. It has proven to be a pretty decent investment because these days a case of 2001 Chateau d’Yquem is going to cost parents, or anyone else, more than $6,000. In other words, the wine has enjoyed a compound annual appreciation - if it is stored properly-based on history of about 14% or a bit more and I have little reason to believe that this cadence will not continue.

A few weeks ago, the analyst covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) at Bernstein suggested that shares in the company are a perfect gift for young children - to an extent based on a similar theory of that of laying down Chateau d’Yquem - both are high quality assets that will inevitably appreciate over time. Forecasting a 14% annual appreciation for an asset over a decade or more is a truly bold proposition - particularly when looking at the IT space. And whatever else is true, an investor is not going to get to drink electronic impulses in a storage array. Drinking Chateau d’Yquem either at a wedding or at any other time is one of the great pleasures of life - and more so if the reader has a sweet tooth as does this writer. I have been lucky enough to enjoy it twice in my life - neither time at a wedding I may add and there is little drinking of equal - although, perhaps the German Trokenbeernauslese might give Chateau d’Yquem a run for its money - and the German wine is basically a lesser-cost alternative.

But after I saw the story about Bernstein’s recommendation, I felt that it might be an interesting project to take a look at which investment might turn out better - Chateau d’Yquem or ServiceNow. It is probably a bit easier for an investor to hold Chateau d’Yquem than ServiceNow shares - you will not have to look at daily quotes or determine if the space is maturing or if there are new competitors of concern - all you have to do is store the wine in a cool dark place until the time of the wedding arrives and commend your foresight. On the other hand, there is something decadent about drinking a glass of wine that comes from a half-bottle that is going for close to $600. The money you earn on investing in ServiceNow is totally without guilt.

I have never owned ServiceNow shares myself for a variety of reasons although I do have a case of Chateau d’Yquem cellaring away - not, however, to be drunk at the wedding of a daughter. The rest of this article will be focused on whether I need to lay down a decent position in this name to go along with my case of Chateau d’Yquem. I am not going to try to forecast the company’s results for this past quarter - clearly of the most recent reports on the company the score is 2 to 1 in favor with two positive initiations from Bernstein and JPMorgan and one downgrade from OTR Research. Overall, most analysts rate the shares a buy or a strong buy (27 out of 33) - perhaps not the best set-up in the world although the average price target is essentially consistent with the current share valuation which is likely to lead to a fair amount of resetting when earnings are released. Will this company have a blow-out quarter comparable to the one it enjoyed in March - I don’t know how I would be able to forecast a 40%-plus beat without specific information. It is interesting to note I think that the shares really didn't spike despite the blow-out quarter. They were up about 5% the next day and are now up about 22% since the quarter was announced. That compares overall to an appreciation of 9% for the IGV. While the purpose of the article really isn’t to try to focus on the results of a specific quarter, I think it is likely that if the company does have another blow-out quarter it is reasonable to believe that the shares will continue to generate visible positive alpha.

Framing a contest: Can Service Now shares provide investors with a better return than laying down a case of Chateau d’Yquem?

How to determine if investing in NOW can beat investing in Chateau d’Yquem? Or will investing in ServiceNow shares provide readers with the returns required to be a reasonable part of a strategy for a retirement portfolio? I imagine many readers of this article will blanch when I talk about using an investment in NOW shares as part of a retirement portfolio when it has yet to earn a non-GAAP profit. And yet, I think even cautious investors might want to take a look at ServiceNow - this is a company with strong management that has enlarged its TAM steadily and seamlessly dominates a space that has been a core requirement of an IT strategy for users since the inception of IT. And I simply do not see competitors that are able to replicate what NOW provide users in terms of long-term product road map. Will that change in the next decade or more? It is simply impossible to make such a forecast other than to use history as a guide. This isn’t a history article - but what this company did to BMC Software, the erstwhile market leader in this space, could readily be a classic case study at the business school I attended (or any other for that matter) and while there has recently been a CEO transition, this company has “institutionalized” its competitive success to a significant degree. Let me say at the outset that in providing an analysis of this company’s prospects the most obvious issue is going to be growth - and particularly how long hyper-growth can last.

Last quarter, NOW’s revenues grew by 36% year on year and its subscription revenues grew by 41% (43% in constant currency). To see 43% growth at the scale of this company is a significant feat. To see bookings growth actually exceeding revenue growth as well is even more of a feat. Those results are clearly far stronger growth than the company’s basic market which is called ITSM (IT Service Management). The results were almost entirely a function of organic growth. The company made two very small strategic acquisitions which in aggregate will probably be less than 4% of revenues. For just how long and by how much can NOW’s growth dramatically exceed the expected growth of a bottle of Chateau D’Yquem?

NOW has not yet become profitable on a GAAP basis although it does report significant levels of non-GAAP profit. It also has a high and rising level of reported cash flow from operations. Needless to say, stock based comp is a significant component of the company’s non-GAAP earnings presentation and it has continued to rise, albeit at a slower rate than either reported non-GAAP earnings or revenues. On the other hand, the growth in the company’s deferred revenue increase category was 60% last quarter, suggesting that bookings continue to rise more rapidly than revenues.

How profitable can NOW become and how long can it take? Can the company actually grow its CFFO margin beyond the level of 45% it reported last quarter or the forecast of 25% for the full year that the CFO provided on the conference call? The cash flow margin last quarter was not based on any unusual balance sheet items, although the contribution to CFFO from the seasonal reduction in receivable balances was substantial. Like many other forecasts emanating from NOW, it is likely that the company will surpass the forecasted CFFO margin of 25% for the full year.

In positioning NOW for its run against a case of Chateau d'Yquem, I will obviously try to make some comments regarding competition both in regard to the company’s longer-term growth potential and also with regards to the ability the company has to improve its overall margins. I would like to say I have some unique insight on that subject, but the fact is that at this point, NOW's competitors simply lack the "stuff" to be a real alternative. It is hard to write about competition when the Gartner survey describes the company's largest single competitor, BMC, with the following comment, "BMC's sales teams tend to be less responsive compared with the competition, and Remedy frequently drops off these shortlists of Gartner clients."

NOW has chosen not to early adopt ASC 606. Had it chosen to do so, it would have forecast somewhat higher earnings and revenues, although probably not enough to really change either anticipated growth or major valuation parameters. It will adopt the new accounting convention at the start of its next fiscal year. Overall, the adoption of ASC 606 would have improved the overall results last year from a reported loss (excluding the one-time legal settlement) of $63 million to a reported loss of $23 million. The company is forecasting non-GAAP operating profit of $360 million for the current fiscal year. The adoption of ASC 606 would add 11% to that amount and it presumably is one factor that has driven the strong projected growth in earnings for 2018.

Just for the record, obviously Q1 was a strong quarter for this company which once again substantially exceeded expectations. Indeed, it might be reasonably said, I think, that investors and analysts expect that NOW will consistently exceed expectations each and every quarter or there would be no justification to invest in the shares. Over the past year, the company has beaten earnings expectations by between 50% and 4% - last quarter the beat was 41%. I think that given the extended period over which this company has beaten expectations, it is reasonable to imagine that the consensus really is not an accurate reflection of expectations which are quite a bit greater for all significant operating metrics. So, investors are probably expecting that NOW will grow revenues by close to 40% this year, a slight acceleration from Q1 results, and one most lately buoyed by the decline in the value of the USD. Investors also are expecting that EPS will significantly exceed the reported First Call consensus value of $1.17 for this year and $1.72 for next year. While I will quote the consensus where appropriate in this article, it would be well to remember that the consensus is not really the same as collective expectations at this point. That obviously means that if NOW "only" beats current consensus expectations by a couple of percent, the shares are most likely to pullback - that is basically the scenario anticipated by the OTR brokerage to support its downgrade of the shares. .

Positioning ServiceNow in the IT landscape these days

ServiceNow is today, and has been, the leading vendor in the spaces of what is called IT service management and IT operations management according to the Gartner studies linked here. The company has a rather substantial lead compared to its competitors. It is my contention, that for a variety of factors, its competitors do not have either specific sales and marketing capabilities or specific technology that would allow them to challenge ServiceNow’s lead. Despite NOW’s lead in terms of functionality and ease of use, the ITSM space is very fragmented and NOW certainly doesn’t have a dominant market share at this point. So, it has the runway that it needs to continue to grow by adding market share for some substantial time into the future. That is really one of the principle components of a long-term buy thesis - runway. I have linked to a site that has some data on market share

According to Gartner, ServiceNow became the leader in IT Service Management in 2014, displacing longtime leader BMC Software which quite frankly had spent a decade or more squandering its leadership position in the space. I am not going to detain readers very long trying to dis-entangle all of the skeins of market share yarn that exist. Overall, I think it is fair to say that NOW is in the leadership position and its share continues to grow because of more effective marketing and because it has been willing to invest prodigiously in order to broaden its TAM. Despite the retirement of the company’s CEO, I doubt that the company’s playbook is going to change all that much. What isn’t broken doesn’t need fixing.

It appears that NOW has achieved a 20% share of a space that is forecast to grow, overall, at about 15% going forward. It is important to note that NOW has basically focused its attention on the high-growth cloud-based component of ITSM - that is a major reason for its differentiated growth. It is easily possible for writers to drag in more statistics than readers either need or want to know about. But I think one statistic which is worth noting, especially in terms of the longer term for this company is that 47% of the company’s new ACV came from outside of ITSM - although the definition is probably a bit looser than some would have it And that compares to 33% of ACV from outside of ITSM just a year ago. It is that one statistic that provides me with the basis of my belief that this company will remain in hyper-growth mode for some years to come - long enough, anyway, for me to believe that investing in shares of NOW will out-deal an investment in the long-term appreciation of Chateau d'Yquem.

I have no intention of discussing all of the company’s solutions outside of the ITSM space - they are far too numerous to individually review. I did take a look at some of the newer areas that are targets of opportunity for this company when I last wrote about NOW in early February. One of the mistakes or errors in judgment that are made by most observers who consider this to be a short is they do not understand the dynamics of the company. In terms of forecasting the evolution of NOW - and why it is a good stock for small children and those building a portfolio to fund their retirement the case I am making relates to the rapid expansion of the company’s set of available opportunities through its enhanced product road map. It is a strategy that appears to be working well and it is a central component of the growth thesis. The new CEO John Donahoe referred to this trend specifically in the course of his prepared remarks during the prior conference call.

Last quarter, in particular, the company CFO reported that NOW saw specific strength in both HR and in security solutions and the strongest percentage growth came in what NOW calls IT business management, particularly including performance analytics. Over time, I believe the company will continue to show faster growth in categories that are included within the ITOM (IT Operations Manager) than ITSM. My belief is that the company will probably continue to show rapid growth beyond its help desk offering. For those interested in such things, the CEO, who has both a consulting as well as an IT background, described the NOW mission as workflow automation or business process optimization. These are perhaps “soft” definitions, but again, the issue to consider when looking at this company is that its growth is not going to come primarily from ITSM over the next 10-15 years but from selling a variety of IT automation technologies. That is why it can grow fast enough to justify its valuation and to successfully compete with Chateau D’Yquem as a long-term investment.

These days IT operations management is beginning to rapidly incorporate artificial intelligence. Gartner in the report linked here calls the trend Algorithmic IT operations. The company bought a company called DxContinuum as part of its effort to develop a differentiated set of AI capabilities. Unlike some vendors of AI, the company has developed 4 very specific use cases for AI that can be used immediately, without some long period of gestation/proof of concept. I expect, as will be the case for several vendors, the introduction of AI will make NOW solutions score better in terms of ROI and will thus be another factor that allows the company to achieve higher growth rates longer than many investors might consider.

Chinks in the armor - Or is it mainly a matter of the lack of GAAP profitability that has kept these shares from going further?

Over the years, I have had different opinions regarding this company and its prospects. For some time, I looked for a chink in its armor besides that of its valuation and its use of a massive amount of stock based comp in its business model. One concern I have had was simply that the space that NOW has come to dominate, i.e. ITSM would turn out to be too small to support the company’s longer term growth aspirations. The concern may have been right. The denouement was hardly what I had expected. I have published a couple of earlier articles on NOW that I would like to take back. While it may be that the company’s ITSM growth rate had slowed as I wrote about almost a year ago, viewed holistically, that has mattered something less than not at all. The company’s pivot into its newer lines of business and to marketing a product strategy that goes far beyond ISM has been more or less flawless. My analysis going back to last August hardly deserves that term.

The company has still not quite achieved GAAP profitability and it still has relatively high operating expense ratios. On the other hand, while stock based comp is still enormous, it has begun to decline as a percentage of revenue, cash flow and non-GAAP operating profit. SBC increased about 8% last quarter while sequential revenues rose a bit faster. On a year-over-year basis, SBC dropped from 25% to 21% of revenue and it dropped from 96% to 48% of CFFO - although adjusting out a couple of one-time items from the prior year CFFO the resulting improvement was less dramatic. In terms of operating profit, SBC was 171% of the reported amount in this past Q1 while it was 535% of reported operating profits in the prior year. The company is forecasting an increase of 5% in outstanding shares, not greatly changed from the overall dilution seen in the prior fiscal year. I often times get readers who complain about financial metrics that include SBC. For the record, I agree. But also for the record, at the moment SBC is used to a greater or lesser degree by many hyper-growth companies - and it is part of the convention in evaluating these companies. As these articles are about stocks and not about a discussion on "what should be" I will evaluate shares based on the scales used by the preponderance of observers and will provide enough data for readers, if they have an interest, to form their own evaluation as to the importance of SBC.

The trend of GAAP operating expense was modestly but noticeably positive. Sales and marketing is exceptionally high for a company of this scale. That expense ratio did drop by 100 bps year on year - but it is still greater than 50%. A bit more improvement was seen in research and development. In that category, the expense ratio declined by more than 120 basis points to just over 20%. General and administrative costs also showed a decent improvement falling from more than 13% of revenues to just 11% of revenues year over year. Perhaps the most significant cost disappointment last quarter was the continued inability of the company to at least break even on its revenues from professional services which rose from 108% of services revenue to 115% of such revenues year-on-year which was offset by an increase in subscription gross margins which rose from 80% to 81.4%.

Overall, the company is expecting a steep ramp in operating margins from the start of the fiscal year through to its conclusion. The company, because of the very strong revenue growth it achieved last quarter, had non-GAAP margins operating margins of 13% in Q1 and it is forecasting non-GAAP operating margins of 11% in Q2. So, to reach 16% operating margins for the full year suggests a very strong ramp after this current quarter. Part of the decline in operating margins for Q2 will be a function of the company’s acquisitions which will increase sales and marketing spend by a bit under 3% and will set back operating margins by 1%.

Valuation

How does one value this company? How does one assess its likely returns, both absolutely and vis-à-vis buying futures on Chateau d’Yquem? I think it is fair to say that this company is likely to be able to increase operating margins at 300-500 basis points for several years to come. It will be a function of trade-offs that management makes between percentage growth and the growth of profitability.

The sales and marketing spend ratio is directly correlated to expected subscription revenue growth. The company has been able to find productivity gains in its sales and marketing operation despite expanding its footprint and despite a process of increasing sales coverage by dividing territories and adding verticals. I have no reason to believe that this company will not continue to achieve substantial levels of improved profitability and the new accounting standards are going to accelerate that process, at least in terms of reported numbers.

Just presenting the standard ratios that I use in terms of valuation. ServiceNow with 179 million shares outstanding has a market capitalization of $19.7 billion. With net cash on the balance sheet of $800 million, the company’s enterprise value is $18.9 billion and based on the company’s current revenue projection, the EV/S computes to be 8.4X. No one said that ServiceNow shares are cheap, but the company’s metric in this category is not extraordinary either.

The issue of the adoption of ASC 606 makes computing the P/E a bit murky. That said, however, I will use the consensus value for fiscal 2019 as the numerator. The resultant P/E is 64X, presumably with less SBC as a percentage of earnings than has been true in the past.

The company as noted earlier, has raised its CFFO forecast to 25% or about $560 million for this year. Given some of the most recent quarterly cash flow margins, it might appear that this margin is more than a bit low, but contra wise, given the significant changes in balance sheet items, prudence suggests just using the company number with the understanding that it most likely will be noticeably exceeded. The company’s capex is running at a rate of $130 million, leaving projected free cash flow of $430 million. That is a free cash flow yield of 2.3%. About all that can be said of the metric is that it is rising, and given the kinds of transactions the company is booking, it seems likely that free cash flow will rise at a more rapid percentage than non-GAAP EPS.

At the very least, I think it ought to be clear that the ServiceNow story is not a product of drinking Cool-Aid. Depending on how one likes to spend one’s money, I think the story ultimately will allow to reap financial returns greater than might be expected from cellaring a case of Chateau d'Yquem .Ultimately, I think your children will thank you for putting this name in their college fund and it will do wonders for a portfolio of names assembled to fund retirement. And one day, the stars will align and it will fit into my portfolio as a long-term holding.