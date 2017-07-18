Netflix: Is Subscriber Growth Enough To Justify Valuation?

Unlike others, the company has to spend heavily to retain its user base.

Netflix impressed with subscriber addition this time around but that’s not enough.

The simple answer to the title is “NO”. That kind of reporting metric is for internet information providers – which Netflix (NFLX) is not.

Netflix recently released the results of second quarter 2017 with impressive subscriber growth. The company added 1.07 million domestic subscribers and around 4.14 million international subscribers almost doubling the street’s expectations. Investors took the news well and the stock was up more than 10% in after-hours trading.

From an investment perspective, it’s alarming as Netflix is already grossly overvalued. The market is giving unnecessary significance to Netflix’s subscriber base. Although, giving importance to subscribers is a norm for internet service providers, Netflix is a different case altogether. Let’s explore.

Subscriber (user) metric matters for internet companies in a two sided market – Netflix is not in one.

The mantra about subscriber growth and retention is suited more to companies like Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG), and platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. Those companies use their user base as a product. They can market active users and retention to entice big corporations and get their ad dollars. Therefore, it’s understandable when those companies report subscriber growth as a key indicator of performance and success.

On the other hand, user growth is a different story for Netflix. The company isn’t using its platform for advertisement. All that user growth isn’t translating into ad dollars, which makes the subscriber growth a less attractive metric for Netflix. Subscriber growth at Netflix should be treated more like recurring revenue through client addition in a cloud based business model as cloud companies usually don’t treat their clients as products for advertisers.

Also, equating subscriber base and growth of internet information providers and Netflix isn’t a good idea because of the stark difference between contribution margins generated by the different user base.

Subscriber Analysis

Dollars per User Facebook Netflix ARPU 6.3 26.8 Gross Income/User 5.4 8.5

Source: Q1 Facebook, Q2 Netflix, Focus Equity Estimates

Netflix has a very high ARPU as compared to Facebook as the company charges a subscription fees and has a very low subscriber base compared to Facebook. Despite that miniature user base, gross income per user declines drastically when analyzing gross income, thanks to high content acquisition costs.

The point is ...

Netflix has to invest in content in order to sustain its user base. Content job for Facebook is being done by its very own user base.

That’s the primary reason not to get too excited about the user growth of Netflix. And, even if Netflix makes the strategic shift towards advertisement, and taps into the two sides of the market, there are two other big problems. See the figure below:

Source: Q1 Facebook, Q2 Netflix, Techcrunch

First, as you can see, Netflix doesn’t have the critical mass to even think about competing against Facebook and Google in the advertisement arena. But here’s the difficult part:

Unlike other internet information providers, Netflix has to spend a ton of money to keep its platform exciting. Facebook’s platform self populates through its own users keeping the content fresh and stimulating; same holds true for YouTube and lot of other applications built on a two sided market.

The point is Netflix has to do content creation itself, leading to high content acquisition costs. And, bear in mind, these costs aren’t one-off costs. To retain users, Netflix has to create content on regular basis. Therefore, even if Netflix decides to tap into advertising market, the cost of customer acquisition and retention are recurring and much higher than the given costs for other internet information platforms.

As far as valuation goes, it pretty safe to say that’s astronomical.

Source: Q2 Netflix, Q1 Facebook, Statista and 10-Q Time Warner and Focus Equity Estimates

In the figure above, value per user is calculated based on market caps and the available subscriber data. For HBO’s market value, market cap of Time Warner (TWX) is weighted based on the operating earnings generated by HBO. HBO’s subscriber data is obtained from Statista.

As you can see, market cap per user is very high for Netflix in comparison to Facebook and HBO. And, no, it’s not apples to oranges. Netflix is spiking on user growth/retention, and user growth is always an advertisement play, which makes the comparison with Facebook relevant.

It is interesting that despite Netflix’s inability to generate ad dollars along with the struggle and costs to retain users, its subscribers are priced way above Facebook.

On the content side, the user base of HBO, that’s the home for shows like Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley and Last Week Tonight, is priced at a fraction of Netflix’s user base. It is also worth mentioning that Netflix reported a gross margin of 37% as compared to HBO’s gross margin of 51.5% during the quarter ending March 2017.

To review, the quality of Netflix’s subscribers isn’t superior to Facebook or HBO, and, hence, it should be priced accordingly. Not to mention the crazy high PE the stock is trading around.

Final Thoughts

Investors should be cautious when interpreting the user growth of Netflix as quality of that user base, in terms of retention, is far inferior to than that of Facebook or any other famous two sided platform for that matter. Further, the quality of competitor’s content is very high, which is also supported by a high margin. A user valuation multiple that is higher than Facebook or HBO isn’t warranted for Netflix in current circumstances. Retail investors should stay on the sidelines. A very high institutional involvement makes it a dangerous short sell. Otherwise, Netflix is a screaming short at this point of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This publication is for informational purpose only and reflects the opinion of Focus Equity’s analysts. This opinion doesn’t constitute a professional investment advice. Our senior technology analyst compiled this research piece. Focus Equity is a team of analysts that strives to provide investment ideas to the U.S. equity investors