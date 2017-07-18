Chipotle: More Mistakes Make It A 'Must Avoid'

Just when it looked like things were turning around at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), more people are getting sick from eating Chiptole food. News just broke that Chipotle has closed a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia after multiple reports of customers getting sick after eating at the restaurant. CMG stock is down 6% on the news and is now down nearly 20% over the past month.

CMG data by YCharts

This is not a "buy the dip" opportunity. Instead, this is a sign that CMG stock remains uninvestable.

Firstly, CMG still hasn't recovered from its E. coli breakout two years ago. Bulls want to praise the 18% rise in comparable sales in Q1, but that 18% rise lapped a 30% drop in the same quarter one year earlier. That means on a 2-year basis, comps were still down 12% even a year and half after the outbreak. Clearly, customers left CMG stores in 2016, found alternative places to eat, liked them, and still haven't returned to CMG in 2017.

Secondly, from this viewpoint, the recent outbreak is really bad news. Granted, only 13 customers fell ill, it was isolated to one location, and the symptoms are consistent with norovirus (meaning that it's not a problem with the food supply but rather a location-specific problem such as an employee not washing his or her hands), but those specifics don't really matter. At the end of the day, customers are still getting sick from eating Chipotle food. The negative stigma of food illness is still attached to CMG, and this recent outbreak only strengthens that connection.

Thirdly, the valuation does not appropriately reflect these risks. The food world has moved on from Chipotle. Consumers are opting for other more trendy foods, like Poke and wood-fried pizza. CMG is just no longer in the minds of customers as it once was over two years ago. This recent health scandal will only further diminish CMG's brand presence in the food space. The stock, though, still trades at an absurd 30-times FY18 P/E multiple. That is far too rich considering the plethora of risks surrounding the name.

All in all, CMG stock is a must avoid here. CMG was in full recovery mode. Even without any hiccups in the recovery process, the company still struggled to get traffic back (comps down 12% on 2-year basis). Now, the company has hit a serious hiccup in that recovery process. Traffic trends will be adversely impacted, and the long-term recovery story now looks more bleak than ever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.