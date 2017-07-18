Boeing 747: Another One

On the 7th of July, CEO of Qatar Airways Al Baker said that it had ordered two Boeing (BA) 747-8 freighter aircraft from the US jet maker, which can be regarded as a big positive for the jet whose output has been slashed to just 6 aircraft per year. So, one would think that in the order update that Boeing publishes weekly an order for the Boeing 747 would be added. On the contrary.

Boeing 747: More cancellations

If we analyze Boeing’s published figures up until the 11th of July what becomes clear is that no orders for the Boeing 747-8F were added and Boeing has also not confirmed any orders. This is quite similar to the Paris Air Show, where Al Baker said his airline firmed an order for the Boeing 737 MAX. In the summarizing report of the air show, however, no order from Qatar Airways was mentioned which makes me think that no firm aircraft deal has been signed by the Qatari carrier.

In January, Boeing and Arik Air reached an agreement to swap 2 orders for the Boeing 747-8I to an order for 2 Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The swap did make a lot of sense, since there never seemed to be a chance of the Boeing 747-8I being delivered to the African carrier and even the Boeing 787 order can easily be earmarked as doubtful. In March, more cancellations followed when All Nippon Cargo canceled 2 orders and 1 out of 4 ordered Boeing 747-8I aircraft for defunct Russian Transaero was canceled. At the same time, an unidentified customer was added for 1 Boeing 747-8I. At first, I thought the unidentified customer would be picking up the canceled Transaero airframe but the latest rumors are that Qatar Amiri Flight will be taken up an aircraft that has already been built and was once destined for Abu Dhabi Amiri Flight.

While Al Baker’s words put hope for a new Boeing 747-8 order, we saw Boeing’s order book drop even more. The 3 remaining orders from Transaero were canceled. With low demand, the delivery slots had little to no value for Transaero but were likely more meaningful to Boeing. So, with the cancellation of the 3 Transaero aircraft, there are no orders for the defunct airline left in the order book.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways CEO Al Baker is widely known for his rhetoric and with him claiming firming the Boeing 737 MAX order during the Paris Air Show and Boeing not acknowledging a firm order, one can question how much merit news of a Qatar Airways order for the Boeing 747-8 has.

One of the first things to note is that Qatar Airways is not unfamiliar with the Boeing 747-8. On behalf of Qatar Amiri Flight, Qatar Airways operates 2 Boeing 747-8 business jets. So, the airline is not new to the aircraft. With another jumbo business jet being ordered in March, I wouldn’t be surprised if Qatar Airways has considered the Boeing 747-8 for their regular operations.

The airline also is familiar with the cargo capabilities of the Boeing 747 having operated 2 Boeing 747 Freighters in the past and currently operating 1 jumbo jet freighter. Qatar Airways is expected to open a cargo terminal in Doha in 2018, which adds 3 million tonnes to its capacity and has plans to stretch the total capacity to 7 million tonnes in the future.

So, the order for 2 Boeing 747-8F is not there, but it certainly would fit Qatar Airways aspirations. An order does make a lot of sense when the lease for the only remaining jumbo jet ends.

Conclusion

An order for the Boeing 747-8F has not yet been added, instead we saw Boeing eliminating the remaining orders from Transaero. With Qatar Airways’ growth aspiration, I do think that an order for the Boeing 747-8F would make sense. Especially once the lease of the only remaining freighter ends, there would be need for a replacement that could carry odd-sized cargo.

