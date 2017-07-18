Party City Invests In Punchbowl As Part Of Strategic Partnership

The partnership presents Party City with multiple possibilities and it a sign management appreciates the opportunities to connect with customers online and offline.

It has also integrated Punchbowl's invitation system into its website.

Celebrations and party supplies retailer Party City (PRTY) has announced a strategic investment in and partnership with Punchbowl.

Punchbowl has developed an online invitation and digital greeting card system that it operates via mobile platforms, its website and white label licensing to select consumer companies.

The deal is long overdue and represents an opportunity for PRTY to leverage its existing customer base, the next generation of customers and develop network effects via its online offerings.

Framingham, Massachusetts-based Punchbowl was founded in 2007 to provide a suite of online invitation, party planning, and greeting card services.

Punchbowl claims to have sent ‘more than 120 million online invitations and digital greeting cards’ on its platform since inception.

Management is headed by CEO Matt Douglas, who co-founded the firm with Sean Conta, and was previously a Sr. Product Manager at the Bose Corporation and product manager at Adobe Systems (ADBE).

Prior to the current financing round, Punchbowl had raised a total of $5.8 million in private investment from venture capital firms, Silicon Valley Bank (SIVBO), Intel Capital (INTC), Contour Venture Partners, Launchpad Venture Group, and others.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Although the deal announcement did not mention an investment amount, a recent SEC regulatory filing indicated an equity investment of $4 million with the addition of Ryan Vero, VP of Party City Holdco as a board director of Punchbowl. (Hat tip to Sarah Perez at TechCrunch for spotting this.)

Valuation for the current investment by Party City was not disclosed by either company nor were other terms described.

The investment was made in the context of Party City licensing Punchbowl’s invitation system, which it has incorporated as part of its online service – Digital Invitations.

As the companies stated in the deal announcement,

Punchbowl is the new gold standard in online invitations. The company’s technology platform reaches tens of millions of consumers each year, and its state-of-the-art website and native mobile applications have received critical acclaim. Party City unveiled a new digital invitation platform on PartyCity.com, powered by Punchbowl. The new capability provides party givers with a single source at PartyCity.com to create invitations while ordering their party supplies online.

So, why is Party City investing in Punchbowl and integrating its online invitation system?

Strategic investments in startup companies are frequently about two things: technology and optionality.

For technology, by investing in and integrating Punchbowl’s system, Party City gets a proven application that it can quickly determine success with its current customer base and without the risks associated with having to build it in-house. For optionality, major strategic investors usually receive a right of first refusal to acquire a startup should the opportunity and strategic imperative warrant an acquisition, both to bring a capability into the fold and to deny its availability to competitors.

In Party City’s case, both aspects apply, and I’m surprised it has taken management this long to get into the digital invitation space, which has been around since the early 2000’s with Evite and others.

In any event, I think it’s about time and a smart move for PRTY. It gives the company another way to gather user attention and retain customer mindshare in between celebrations.

There would also appear to be additional benefits, such as obtaining customer data and a natural network effect of being able to leverage its existing customer base to encourage sharing and referrals to the site.

Party City must continue to adapt to new ways of interacting with customers, as the next generation of customers are primarily digital natives and have come to expect the conveniences of technology-enabled services connected to all of their purchases.

The stock market hasn’t reacted strongly either way to the news, which was announced on July 17, as the chart below shows an essentially flat aggregate market response,

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I hope and expect to see management commentary about how the digital side of their business is impacting their sales in the coming quarters.

