Gold And The Swiss Franc/Yen Rate: Before And After 'Abenomics'

In sum, Abenomics has effected a "changing of the guard" in gold's currency correlation, from the Swiss franc to the yen. To analyze gold, keep an eye on Japan and Switzerland.

The removal of the Swiss franc from the euro peg in 2015 made the correlation revert to the old familiar one for that year, but in 2016 and 2017 the "Abenomics" correlation has returned.

But since Abe's election in Japan in 2012 and "Abenomics", the correlation has completely reversed: now gold rises and falls in the opposite direction of the franc / yen rate.

From the 1970s through 2012, the gold price generally rose and fell in the same direction as the franc / yen exchange rate.

The Swiss franc and Japanese yen have been by far the world's two strongest major currencies since the establishment of the floating exchange rate system in 1973.

The Swiss franc (FXF) and the Japanese yen (FXY) have been by far the world's two strongest major currencies since the establishment of the floating exchange rate system in 1973. That is blatantly clear from the following long-term charts of the franc and yen vs. the U.S. dollar (UUP) and vs. the German mark / euro (FXE) from 1973 up to the present:

(Source: fxtop.com)

When we then compare the Swiss franc and the yen to each other over this same long-term time period, we find striking patterns in the up and down trends from one decade to the next:

We see here sharply changing patterns from one decade to the next:

In the 1970s, the Swiss franc rose sharply in value vs. the yen.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the franc fell sharply in value vs. the yen. There were a couple brief, sharp counter-trend moves up by the franc, but the overall pattern was clearly a weaker franc and stronger yen from 1980 to 2001.

Since 2001, the clear trend has been a stronger Swiss franc and a weaker yen. This pattern was shaken up during the 2008 financial crisis and for a few years afterward, but the overall trend has resumed in recent years. (More about the reasons for this below.)

The purpose of this article is to analyze the relationship between the Swiss franc / yen rate and the price of gold [(GLD) (PHYS)].

It is clear that from the 1970s through 2012, the gold price was rising in periods when the Swiss franc / yen rate was also rising, and the gold price was falling in periods when the Swiss franc /yen rate was also falling:

Gold and the franc both went up in the 1970s.

Gold and the franc both went down in the 1980s and 1990s.

Gold and the franc both went up from 2002-2008.

Gold and the franc both went down in the first period of the onset of the financial crisis in late 2008.

Gold and the franc both went up from 2009-2011.

Gold and the franc both went down from late 2011 to 2012. (The fall of the Swiss franc in this period began with Switzerland pegging the franc to the euro in September 2011.)

However, since the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013, continuing up to the present, this relationship has suddenly and completely reversed. With Japan's adoption of so-called "Abenomics" since the election of Shinzo Abe as President in late 2012, the Bank of Japan's quantitative easing has dramatically weakened the yen by design. So the Swiss franc / yen rate has risen sharply since then. But for the first time ever, the gold price has not risen together with the franc since 2013.

It is not even simply the case that the old correlation was broken and now there is a random fluctuation with no connection between the two values. Rather, since late 2012 / early 2013 the correlation has completely reversed: the gold price falls when the franc / yen rate rises, and rises when the franc / yen rate falls.

To illustrate this reversal as clearly as possibly, I present a chart showing the performance of the Swiss franc / yen rate since late 2012 along with the DB Gold Short (DGZ) fund. You can see that in general, it is now shorting gold that correlates with the franc / yen rate, the opposite of the pattern for the 40 years before this.

The same chart from early 2008 to late 2012 shows how the pattern was almost the complete opposite before Japan's adoption of Abenomics:

But there is one more critical observation to make about this correlation in recent years -- if you look carefully at the 2012-2017 chart above, you will notice an important period when the new Abenomics correlation did not hold up:

In early 2015 when Switzerland de-linked the franc from the euro peg, for the rest of the year 2015 the correlation went back to the old familiar one, with gold and the franc / yen rate rising and falling together. Thus the chart shows the shorting gold fund moving in the opposite direction as the franc / yen rate in 2015:

So we might think that the "Abenomics correlation" of 2013 and 2014 could only work while the Swiss franc was pegged to the euro -- because at that time the franc / yen rate was really just the euro / yen rate. And then when the Swiss franc was unpegged in 2015 and its value floated freely again, the old familiar correlation returned.

However, over the past year and a half, the "Abenomics correlation" has been established once again -- even with a freely floating Swiss franc:

Conclusion

To summarize all of this analysis in one statement, Abenomics has effected a sort of "changing of the guard" in terms of the world's two strongest currencies and the gold price. For 40 years the movements of the gold price went hand in hand with the Swiss franc more than anything else. Since Abe's election in late 2012, the gold price now moves hand in hand with the yen more than anything else. The removal of the Swiss franc's euro peg upended the new correlation for a year, but in 2016 and 2017 the "Abenomics correlation" is firmly back in place.

I am not using the analysis in this article to make a final prediction about the short-term or long-term perspectives of the gold price, the yen, and the Swiss franc. But I strongly suggest that gold market analysts keep an eye on the Swiss franc / yen currency exchange rate, as well as on Japanese monetary policy and the political situation for President Abe in Japan, and on Switzerland's currency policy for the franc. It seems clear to me that all of these factors not only affect the franc / yen exchange rate, but they also affect the gold price as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.