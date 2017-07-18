Eiger Biopharmaceuticals: Can This $10 Biotech Stock Continue To Rally?

"A bruise is a lesson ... and each lesson makes us better." - George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones

In early June I issued exclusive analysis on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR). The stock rallied strongly in trading last Friday, at one point being up over 30% for the day. It finished the day with just under a 25% gain.

The trigger was BTIG issuing a Buy rating with a whopping $32 price target, which would make Eiger better than a four-bagger. A month ago, Oppenheimer reiterated an even more optimistic $34 price target which came out after my exclusive analysis.

Given this sudden analyst interest in this speculative Tier 4 concern, I am republishing this analysis for the regular SeekingAlpha community who may be looking for a new name to add a small stake in within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Previous Analysis

We take a look at a small biotech concern that appears to have an asymmetrical risk/reward profile at anything less than $8.00 a share or so. It is worthy of a small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio for risk-tolerant investors.

Company Overview

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is a Palo Alto, Calif.-based clinical stage concern specializing in the treatment of orphan (or rare) diseases. The company completed a reverse shell merger with failed biotech Celladon Corporation on March 22, 2016, in which $39.5 million of gross proceeds were raised. The company currently has five Phase 2 candidates being investigated for the treatment of four orphan diseases. As can be seen below, the company did not reward its previous shareholders. However, if it delivers on its pipeline that could very well change in the years ahead.

Pipeline

1. Lonafarnib (LNF). This oral therapy in-licensed from Merck (NYSE:MRK) is being investigated for the treatment of HDV, the most severe form of hepatitis. HDV is embedded in the Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and infects ~5% of HBV sufferers worldwide, although that figure fluctuates greatly dependent on geography, with a low incidence in the United States and Europe and much higher incidences in South America and Central Asia. HBV patients who are co-infected with the HDV virus are more than four times as likely to contract cirrhosis in 5 to 10 years and have less than half the survival rate versus those who aren't co-infected with HDV. There is presently no approved treatment for hepatitis delta infection, although PEGylated-interferon-alfa (PEG-IFN-alfa) has demonstrated modest efficacy at the cost of side-effects. The company believes that 100,000 patients suffer from HDV in the United States; however, only about a third of that number is currently diagnosed.

Lonafarnib inhibits the prenylation step (the addition of hydrophobic molecules to a protein) of HDV replication inside liver cells and blocks the virus life cycle at the stage of assembly. Eiger is conducting six different Phase 2 studies on lonafarnib comprising over 100 patients in combination with ritonavir (RTV) and/or PEG-INF-alfa in Turkey, Germany, Mongolia, and the United States. Three of these trials have completed including a proof of concept (POC) study in the U.S. as well as the LOWR HDV-3 (U.S.) and LOWR HDV-4 (Germany). LOWR HDV-1 and 2 (Turkey) are nearing completion, with LOWR HDV-5 (Mongolia) expected to enroll in 2017.

The bottom line is that LNF has demonstrated therapeutic value. In a recent presentation to the International Liver Conference in Amsterdam the company stated that after 24 weeks of treatment with LNF 25 mg or 50 mg twice daily plus RTV, the level of HDV-RNA was below the limit of quantitation in 36% (n=5/14) of patients while 60% achieved normalization of the liver enzyme ALT, a biomarker for liver damage. When taken in combination with PEG-IFN-alfa, LNF 25mg plus RTV revealed levels of HDV-RNA below the limit of quantitation in 80% (n=4/5) of patients with ALT normalization achieved in 78% (n=7/9) of the patients where PEG-INF-alfa was part of the regimen.

In patients treated for 48 weeks with the triple therapy of PEG-IFN-alfa + LNF 25 mg BID + RTV, PCR-negativity (i.e. no RNA replication) was achieved in 67% (n=2/3) of patients at the end of treatment. Adverse events (AES) were mild to moderate GI events. These are significant results for an orphan disease with no approved remedies. Eiger is expected to huddle with the FDA for next steps in 4Q17. LNF for the treatment of HDV infection has been granted orphan drug designation in Europe and the United States, and LNF in combination with RTV has been granted Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of chronic HDV infections.

Privately held Replicor, Inc. has also demonstrated success in the care of HDV with a complete absence of HDV-RNA at 24 weeks after treatment in 7 of 12 patients in its Phase 2 trial.

2. Lambda Interferon. Lambda is a first in class type III interferon (IFN) that Eiger in-licensed from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in April 2016, also being evaluated for the treatment of HDV infection. Lambda stimulates immune responses that are critical for the development of host protection during viral infections. It targets a different set of receptors (liver cells) than type I PEG-INF-alfa (blood and central nervous systems cells), which has been able to clear HDV infections in 25% to 33% of patients with 48 weeks to two years of treatment. However, PEG-INF-alfa's success has been offset by many AEs. In a study released in 2016, lambda was generally much better tolerated than PEG-INF-alfa. A Phase 2 trial (LIMT HDV) to evaluate lambda's effectiveness, tolerability, and safety has recently dosed its first patient. The study will involve approximately 30 patients in Israel, New Zealand, and Pakistan and will include 48 weeks of treatment followed by 24 weeks of off treatment observation. It is Eiger's hope that this therapy can replace PEG-INF-alfa.

3. Exendin 9-39. Exendin, the company's second most developed candidate, is being examined in the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). An increasing side-effect of gastric bypass surgery and vertical sleeve gastrectomy (stomach reduction) is severely low glucose concentrations and spikes in insulin, resulting in seizures, loss of consciousness, cognitive dysfunction, and death. Approximately 300,000 of these surgeries are performed in the United States and Europe annually, with ~30% being of the gastric bypass variety. In the U.S. about 3,000 new patients present annually with 30,000 current patients. There is no approved regimen for PBH.

Exendin 9-39 is a 31 amino acid fragment of exenatide, commercially known as Byetta and currently employed in the treatment of type-2 diabetes. In a Phase 2 POC trial encompassing eight patients, who were administered a single ascending dose, nadir glucose levels increased by an average of 61% with none of the patients experiencing hypoglycemia post-meal. Another Phase 2 study was conducted to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetic profile of multiple ascending doses of subcutaneously administered exendin 9-39 in patients with PBH. Of the 11 patients receiving treatment, all dose levels raised nadir glucose levels, but doses below 0.2mg/kg required IV dextrose rescue. Also, peak insulin levels dropped by an average of 51%. Exendin 9-39 has received orphan designation for the treatment of hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia from the FDA and EMA. Additionally, Eiger has developed a novel subcutaneous liquid formulation that will be tested on healthy patients in 3Q17 and PBH patients in 4Q17.

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) embarked on and successfully completed a Phase 2 POC trial for its drug XOMA 358 for the treatment of PBH. Results were not on an apple-to-apples basis with Eiger's trials, so analysis is a bit of a minefield. In its 9mg/kg cohort (6 patients), average nighttime glucose levels improved 15% in days 3-6 after treatment versus baseline. On the surface, Exendin 9-39 appears to have the upper hand.

4. Ubenimex for PAH. Ubenimex is an oral therapy for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). It was licensed from Nippon Kayaku (OTCPK:NPKYY), which has been marketing this compound for another indication for 25 years. PAH is a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart, eventually causing the heart muscle to weaken and fail from overwork. In an animal study involving twelve PAH rats, all six who received ubenimex lived to at least 35 days. By contrast, all six rats not receiving ubenimex died by the 35th day. Also, severe right ventricle systolic pressure returned to normalized levels by the 14th day in the treated animals. Since the safety of the drug is already well understood, Eiger is going straight into a Phase 2 trial with a 45 patient study to test for pulmonary vascular resistance in combination with the current standard of care. Enrollment is expected to be completed in 2Q17 with data expected in 1Q18. Ubenimex has received orphan drug designations from both the FDA and EMA.

The company may face competition from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 study with data expected in 1H18, and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), which has completed enrollment for a Phase 2 trial.

5. Ubenimex for Lymphedema. Lymphedema is the buildup of body fluids in soft body tissues when the lymphatic system is compromised. It is characterized by abnormal swelling and thickening of the skin in affected areas. There are no approved pharmacological treatments for lymphedema. In animal models, ubenimex reversed lymphedema-induced tissue remodeling and skin thickness in the affected areas. A Phase 2 study is expected to complete enrollment in 3Q17 with data readout expected in 2Q18. The primary endpoint is a reduction in skin thickness with secondary endpoint being a reduction in limb volume. The company expects to, but has not yet received, orphan status for ubenimex in the treatment of lymphedema. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (Phase 2) is also working on a therapy in this space.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Eiger exited 2016 with ~$60 million, which the company believes will take it to mid-2018. They have drawn $15 million on a $25 million loan and security agreement, of which $3.1 million of principle and interest is due in 2018.

Three analysts follow shares of EIGR with two recommending a buy and one rating the shares outperform. Twelve-month price targets are $28, $34, and $36 respectfully. The median of which represents an eye-popping over 300% return from the current share price.

Outlook

The story of Eiger is that of the busted IPO, with shares trading around $17 at the time of the reverse shell merger in late March, and then moving above the $23 level during 2Q16, only to steadily reverse course to its current level below $8 a share. If Eiger were to pay off every liability on its balance sheet it would still have ~$5 a share in cash.

Ultimately, clinical-stage biotech companies are about getting candidates to market. The bear case would state that Eiger still has many hurdles still to jump before achieving LNF commercialization, and if it gets there it will owe Merck $27 million in potential milestone payments plus mid-single digit to low-double digit royalties. Potential competition not only from other HDV candidates, but also from HBV candidates could prove more effective than LNF. Rivals also loom for all of its other would-be therapies in the orphan space, and the company is more than likely going to revisit the capital markets before it is generating revenue.

However, with a likely high five-figure or low six-figure price tag on LNF because of its orphan status in a completely vacant space and a pipeline of other Phase 2 candidates that show promise in mostly unserved areas, the upside for Eiger is significant. With plenty of upcoming catalysts (including 4Q17 FDA meeting on LNF next steps) and with cash less long-term debt at around 65% of the company's current market cap, anything at or below $8.00 a share is a good spot to initiate a position in Eiger.

"Often it isn't the mountains ahead that wear you out, it's the little pebble in your shoe." - Muhammad Ali

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.