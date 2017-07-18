Trump Euphoria Fades Signaling A Short For The Homebuilders

ITB, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, is highly correlated to the Housing Market Index and New Home Starts. Both of those have rolled over spelling trouble for ITB.

Every category in the report is worse than 6 months ago, indicating the Trump fueled confidence rally is over.

Overview:

The National Association of Home Builders publishes the 'Housing Market Index' each month which gauges the sentiment of a panel of homebuilders who sit on the board of the NAHB.

Respondents are asked to measure their feeling on the housing market as "good", "fair", or "poor".

If all panelist respond "good" then the index is 100. If all answer "poor" then the index is 0.

For July, the Housing market index declined to 64 from 66 a month ago and 67 6 months ago.

(Source: National Association of Home Builders, NAHB)

Looking at a longer time series shows the potential peak and subsequent rollover in the housing market index more clearly.

There was a large jump after the election in all confidence based surveys due to increased hopes for reduced regulations, tax cuts and more. The longer these polices are delayed and the more they look unlikely, the more the real weakness in the economy is in focus and that is not a tailwind for housing.

(Source: National Association of Home Builders, NAHB)

For more info on the weak economy see this last article: Another Rate Hike? Seriously?

July's Housing Market Index was very weak across the board which signals that the change in sentiment is not regional but broad based.

Here are all the components of the report.

(Source: National Association of Home Builders, NAHB)

You can easily see that all but two categories were worse than last month and every category was worse than 6 months ago. The Trump fueled enthusiasm is fading.

The market took this report as very bearish for housing and home-builders as iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:ITB) fell on the back of this report at the time of this writing.

ITB has a very strong correlation to the Housing Market Index and New Housing starts, another housing related economic data point, and I will show what the recent weakness in both of these indicators may mean for ITB.

ITB Vs. Housing Market Index:

As the chart below shows, the Housing market index peaked in 2005 and continued lower until the end of the financial crisis.

Housing Market Index: (Source: National Association of Home Builders, NAHB)

What many investors are not aware of is that although the housing crisis did not reach full effect until 2009-2010, the housing related stocks and home-builders stocks peaked in 2005.

See below how tight the correlation is between the home-building stocks, ITB, and the housing market index is. Also note the recent divergence (ITB up while Housing Market index down)



The last few times the housing market index diverged lower than ITB, the group re-coupled lower in favor of the Housing Market index.

In early 2008 stocks accelerated their decline to match the housing market index and also in early 2014 as you can see in the above chart.

The recent divergence gives reason to believe the next move for ITB is lower.

ITB Vs. New Housing Starts:

Housing starts are the number of new residential construction projects that have begun during any particular month. The New Residential Construction Report, commonly referred to as "housing starts," is considered to be a critical indicator of economic strength.

I have been bearish on the housing market for the past couple of months, outlining the slowdown that has been very apparent in the economic data. See below the downward trend in the year over year growth in housing starts.

Housing Starts: Source: (Census Bureau)

Specifically, the past three months have shown sharp deceleration and are in negative territory for growth.

Housing bulls have to somehow justify their bullishness with negative growth rates.

Similar to the housing market index, look how strong the correlation between ITB and housing starts has been.

More importantly, similar to above, note the widening divergence. Housing starts, as well as many other housing data metrics are tumbling and this is bad news for ITB.

ITB has ignored this but as history shows, it will converge lower. The larger this divergence gets, the sharper this correction in ITB is going to be.

Final Thoughts:

(Source: National Association of Home Builders, NAHB)

The slowdown in housing outlined by the data above is starting to pick up speed and this should concern those involved in the housing market or housing related stocks. While ITB has had strong performance YTD, this is still a sector I would strongly avoid or, for those inclined for more risk, this is a longer term short.

I have been short this space for a few months and the price on ITB is about a dollar against me from when I began making this call. When I started to make this call, I stated a time horizon of 12-18 months. Only about 3 months since that call, there is still over a year for this to fully play out and I would remain short this sector.

Many 'feel' housing is strong and will point to anecdotes of how their town has a lot of construction but that is not what is being reported in the data.

The data across all housing metrics, including home prices as of this past month, is deteriorating and deteriorating at an accelerating pace.

The recent data is pointing to ITB as a strong short over the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ITB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.