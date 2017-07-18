Netflix: Same Old, Same Old

The question of how NFLX will retain this huge sub base while decreasing content expense in the future is still unanswered - one cannot just burn cash into eternity.

Today Netflix (NFLX) announced its 2017 Q2 results and we have once again seen the same story of amazing growth coupled by outrageous content spend.

Netflix gained 1.07m subs in the U.S. and 4.14m subs in other parts of the world, which was 2m more than the company had predicted and about a million less than I predicted in my previous model, which was quite optimistic. These growth rates are quite extraordinary, taking into account that in 2016 Q2 the U.S. base grew by 0.3% (2.1% now) and the international base - 4.4% (8.6% now). For my previous article on Netflix, please refer to this link.

What's even more interesting is the growth of ARPU (average revenue per user), which was $9.9 for the U.S. base (now it's $10) and $7.7 for the international base (now it's $8). The latter should be a good signal as the international ARPU stayed flat for the last 3 quarters, which could mean that NFLX is entering poorer regions and that will have an impact on its ARPU. The idea of growth coupled with declining ARPU was pretty damning here, but it seems that's not the case.

As for the PL-based costs, let's start with marketing: it was lower than I expected - $274m vs $309m in my previous model. There were a lot of articles on SA indicating that marketing would be a great risk to the NFLX profitability, but I don't see it - 9-10% of revenues on marketing is a perfect median indicator for a pay-TV operator. Moreover, this is the lowest percentage for NFLX for the last 6 quarters at least and it gradually fell from 12.3% in 2016 3Q.

Technology and development costs totaled $267m, which is just $2m higher than my estimate in the previous model. These costs should be this high - NFLX is an internet company after all - so I don't have any concerns here. G&A expenses totaled $214m and surpassed my estimate of $188m by $26m. This is quite worrisome as I think that as NFLX grows in revenue it should decrease its relative spend of G&A, but as we see that is not the case. Nevertheless, I still expect a decline to 3% of revenues by end of the forecast period (2022). Overall, operating margin is 4.6%, which is less by 1.9% than what I expected in 2017 Q2; EPS is $0.15, which is half of $0.3 in my previous model.

Content costs: NFLX spent 1x revenues on content this quarter, which is more than both the market and I had expected (it totaled 92% in 2017 Q1). Now my concern is much stronger that the company won't be able to decrease relative content spend as much as predicted by the year 2022. Therefore, NFLX growth in sub base and ARPU is balanced by higher content spend.

Takeaways from earnings interview:

Okja was a key to entering the Asian markets; many Koreans have heard about Netflix for the first time and that led to a great gain in subs in Korea. Thus, NFLX team has once again seen how significant content spend leads to great results.

The team notes that members are watching more content, even though not giving exact numbers, and that's easily believable.

The most important question on negative cash flow was in my opinion left unanswered. It even came to Reed Hastings saying that NFLX negative cash flow is in its way a success. NFLX CFO also said that the company is quite disciplined in the way it spends money on content. Still, he said that now the indication of negative cash flow for the whole year is $2-2.5bn already (while it was $2bn in 2017 Q1). This leads me to the following conclusion...

...NFLX has a strong agency problem, which stops it from being effective on the cash flow side. Top-management is primarily interested in increasing the size of the business. At the same time there is strong correlation in money spent on content and net additions. That said, the more the company spends, the more it grows. Therefore, Mr. Hastings and Co have the strongest motivation to grow (these growth rates are also saying a lot about their ability to grow businesses and positively impacts their status). So, as it seems, for now they simply don't care that the company is losing money as long as it grows in subs and revenue, and that is a big problem. NFLX can find itself in such a situation where if it decreases its content spend, but raises ARPUs, it will simply lose customers and the cash flow will be negative once again. Interesting - will that also be a success in its own way?

On a side note, NFLX received 91 Emmy nominations this season, which is its all-time record. So, for those saying NFLX is not generating all-that-great content, that is a great counter-argument. Just look at the overall rating for studios.

Please refer to the updated model, which can be found at this link. The updated target price for NFLX is $158 (downside of 12X%). My recommendation is "Hold" until we see that the company is able to grow or even retain its base while reducing content spend. Or until we see that it isn't and then short the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.