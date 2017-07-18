Mindblowing Reaction To Bank Of America

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is out today with earnings that were solid yet seemingly have failed to impress the street today which I find to be mindblowing. It seems everyone is concerned about rates, which definitely dictate earnings potential, but considering this was one of my top blue chip top picks for 2017 for just this reason, the action makes little sense here. Shares are declining, and I think that this fact continues to offer an opportunity to build a position. While rising rates will be a huge benefit to the name, the reasons for owning this stock extend beyond just rising interest rates and into many other fundamental improvements. However, to understand if my buy call holds water, it comes down to performance. When I talk about performance I don't just mean on the top and bottom lines but also in several key metrics that I follow closely for all major banks. Can you stick with the name?

For those who follow my work in the financials you already are familiar with the key metrics that I am most concerned about. These include a growing loan and deposit record, a decent efficiency ratio, as well as of course revenues and earnings. In addition, we also need to be aware of toxic or non-performing assets. These metrics can give us an indication of where the bank is heading, and can help us separate the strong from the weak in the sector. As for the major metrics, I am not looking for a ton of growth. While it is true that Bank of America will benefit from rising rates, slow and steady growth is most desirable from a bank of this size. That is what I look for.

To that end, in the present quarter, the bank saw a top and bottom line number that beat analyst estimates. The quarter was strong overall. Revenue was $22.8billion, up 7.3% year-over-year. It was nice to see this stronger than average rise in revenue. With this rise, the company conquered analyst estimates by a solid $1.05 billion. That caught me by surprise, as this is a sizable beat. However, expenses were well managed and as such the company also saw a bump in earnings. Last year, the company saw earnings per share of $0.41 per share, or $4.8 billion. Here in the present quarter net income jumped to $5.3 billion and earnings per share increased 12% to $0.48. I will point out that this was a nice beat versus expectations of $0.03. Of course, the headline numbers only tell part of the story, so what drove these results?

Well the answer lies in the bank's net interest income and non-interest income, two of the biggest sources of cash for the company. Net interest income was $11.0 billion, up 9% from last year's comparable quarter. Non-interest income was also up year-over-year helping revenues crush estimates. It came in at $11.8 billion net, rising 6%. Further, another 1.3 million credit cards were issued, which bodes well for future potential interest income as well as fees generated from the card. It is also important to note that spending on credit cards was up 6%.

Now I may sound like a broken records, but here we go. You must keep an eye on the efficiency ratio. Seriously, I cannot understand why so many simply breeze over this all-important metric. It may be a simply indicator but it is significant. This metrics measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue. The efficiency ratios in most of the business segments improved year-over-year. Overall there was a solid 60% efficiency ratio for the bank. The highest efficiency was in Global Banking, where the ratio was 43%. The worst ratio was in Global Wealth and Investment Management, where it was 72%. Still, the metrics are improving in nearly every segment. This 60% overall efficiency ratio is stellar in my opinion. Just about every quarter efficiency improves. Keep in mind not even two years ago we were in the high 70% range. There is still work to be done, but this is the strongest Q2 we have seen in years on this metric.

No bank worth its salt can operate without growing loans and deposits. This is the so-called bread and butter of any bank. On these fronts, the bank is doing well. Loans were up in most categories and came in at $916.7 billion in the quarter, up from $903.2 billion last year. This was primarily due to declines in Global Market loans. Turning to deposits, total average deposits were up year-over-year. They rose to $1.263 trillion in Q2 2017, from $1.216 trillion last year. We should also be aware of non-performing assets. Well once again Bank of America has improved. Over the last few years the company has significantly cut into its toxic assets. I was pleased to see that non-performing loans decreased once again to $7.12 billion, down from $7.63 billion last quarter and down from almost $8.8 billion in Q2 2016.

So why the selling? To me it is profit taking. But there is no doubt the fundamentals continue to improve, and there is no sign that this will slow down. Make no mistake, shares are not getting clobbered. The selling pressure is light, and presents continued opportunities to get long. All things considered, the key metrics are solid. With interest rates rising into the future, it can only help net interest income longer-term. The largest banks stand to gain and Bank of America is atop the list. I maintain a buy rating on Bank of America for the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.