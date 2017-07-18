Gold And The Dollar Backtrack

The dollar has both commodity and currency value that precious metals counter for U.S. investors.

The catalyst was likely and significantly due to a downward dive in the value of the U.S. dollar.

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) gained by 0.8% through noon Tuesday July 18 on a 0.6% drop in the U.S. dollar index. My outlook for the U.S. dollar near-term, though, leads me to suspect the dollar's influence could turn against the precious metal near-term.

The U.S. dollar index dropped once news was reported by Congressional leaders that an immediate repeal and replacement legislation for America's health care was not in order. The reason why a delay in government legislation matters so much to the greenback is because of what has been implied and reinforced by it.

There's a lack of confidence in Congress to get the pro-economic legislation outlined by the Trump Administration enacted into law. The so-called Trump-trade that drove stocks since the day the winner was announced was fueled by expectations for as much. But since the stall of tax reform legislation, doubts have haunted securities markets. This latest disappointment reinforced concerns. Thus, the U.S. dollar depreciated.

As I've discussed in the past, decreases in the value of the U.S. dollar tend to weigh in favor of precious metals prices for Americans. The reason is two-fold. Gold is a commodity and all commodities priced in dollars sway counter to dollar moves. Thus, the dollar's decline Tuesday served gold strength.

Security 07-18-17 1:18 PM SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) +0.7% iShares Gold Trust (NYSE: IAU) +0.8% iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) +1.2% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSE: GDX) +0.8% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (NYSE: GDXJ) +0.6% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X (NYSE: NUGT) +1.7% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X (NYSE: DUST) -2.1% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) +1.4% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) +0.1% Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) +0.4% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) +0.6%

Whether you believe in the second reason I see in the move for gold today depends on if you agree with me that gold is also a currency. Throughout history, value has been seen by men in gold and silver, and coins have been generated and traded made with precious metals. Jewelry value incorporates the inclusion of precious metals as well, holding both a finished goods value and incorporating the precious metal price.

Gold can been seen as mankind's default currency, in so that if fiat currencies, backed by sovereign nations, depreciate in value due to failures or weaknesses in those nations or all nations, it and silver appreciate in value. Thus, the dollar's decline Tuesday played in favor of gold.

But my expectation for the U.S. dollar is no longer dire. In fact, I expect economic data firming in the reports ahead. As, and if, data and the economic perspective improves, the value of the U.S. dollar should as well. Of course, other factors weigh for and against the currency because of its relative value, measured against other currencies. Still, an improving U.S. economy calls for a more hawkish trajectory for the Fed.

After the Fed Chair's testimony last week, some in the markets gave a lower probability for Fed rate action in September and/or December. I disagree with those alterations, and in fact, believe a rate hike is possible in September and December as well. This is bullish U.S. dollar, and bearish precious metals, for the reasons outlined.

Thus, I think this latest boost by the dollar should not be trusted, as a backtracking action may be in store. For my regular work on precious metals, readers are invited to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.