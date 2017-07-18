Take-Two Interactive: Set To Rise Despite Complications

The video game industry is having a fine time as e-sports become more popular as more games are considered to be “the most important form” of high art. As a result, the pure-play video game stocks have risen significantly over recent years. The stock that has shown one of the best performances is Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), with an 88% increase over the year. Despite some negative dynamics in the business, I believe TTWO still has room to grow. In this article, I explain the situation.

Current State

Take-Two derives 90% of revenue from the five “best-selling franchises,” including Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and WWE 2K. For this games, the situation is very positive.

GTA 5 has sold more than 80 million copies since its launch in 2013 and continues to generate returns through GTA Online. The company claims GTA generated about 40% of revenue in fiscal 2017 ended March 2017. This is because the online part of GTA 5 became not just a game but more a platform for players. The open-world setting, constant updates and DLCs, and intensity of the online world have allowed the game to attract and retain players even four years after the launch. The world of GTA is so comprehensive that it is even used for developing and testing autonomous driving solutions.

This is a good trend for the company, as one-time sales are being replaced by more recurring types of revenue. For instance, a similar strategy is being implemented by Electronic Arts (EA) in its FIFA series, which allows the company to have consistent returns and increase margins.

Moreover, NBA 2K is now the top-ranked NBA basketball video game, with more than 3 million copies of 2K17 sold since the reveal, while NBA 2K16 has also outperformed EA’s NBA Live by more than 100 times.

In addition, Take-Two’s acquisition of Social Point opens avenues for the company to enter a huge market of mobile gaming. Social Point has two very compelling titles, Monster Legends and Dragon City Mobile, which allowed the company to generate more than $90 million of revenue last year. Seeking Alpha author Motek Moyen has analyzed the prospects of the anticipated Clash Royale-like game, League of Dragons, and has come to the conclusion that the global release of the game can triple Social Point’s sales. As a result, Take-Two will have decent exposure to mobile gaming, which will likely to contribute to the company’s recurring revenues.

At the same time, there are certain concerns associated with the company. First of all, as 40% of revenue is generated from GTA 5, Take-Two is heavily dependent on this franchise. Despite a sound performance so far, the situation can change in the coming years. The company should be able to produce another “hit” with the next GTA chapter in the coming years to justify the valuation.

Moreover, the much-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed to spring 2018, which means the sales will not be a part of FY 2018. From here, two takeaways can be reached:

Revenues of FY 2018 will suffer a sharp decrease, as most of the company’s games are retiring; Take-Two must offer gamers a significant improvement in play experience in order to live up to expectations. Otherwise, disappointment can occur, which will negatively impact the sales of the title.

In addition, Take-Two’s Battleborn failed to compete with Activision’s (ATVI) Overwatch, which forced the company to switch to a freemium strategy - i.e., giving the game itself for free. With an average of 161 daily players, the game did not meet expectations, and now the company claims it is not counting on the title, instead switching focus to new IP and sequels. This shows that the corporation is highly dependent on the future products.

The future overview

Despite some negative issues associated with Take-Two, I still believe the company should demonstrate decent performance in the coming years. The anticipated titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 are likely to show exceptional sales as the game looks pleasing. Moreover, GTA Online will continue generating returns as an anticipated service period for the game has increased to 41 months. A new GTA chapter will also inevitably be revealed in the coming years (I expect 2020-2021), and the base of 80 million fans is likely to grow further, with a new generation of gamers joining current players. In addition, mobile gaming is a big opportunity for Take-Two after the acquisition of Social Point, and the results are likely to be seen in FY 2019.

Comparative analysis

As the stock has grown more than 88% over last year, the current valuation multiples look controversial. On the one hand, trailing P/E is enormous 106.4, which is higher than EA’s and ATVI’s taken together. On the other hand, this seems to be justified by the anticipation of the future success: forward P/E is just 19.9, which is lower than that of peers. Moreover, P/S ratio is also the lowest among competitors, while EV/EBITDA is not significantly higher.

Overall, the multiples show the stock price includes big expectations for FY 2019, when RDR2 will be released and mobile gaming kick in.

DCF analysis

To strengthen the analysis, I will use a discount cash flow model to value the company.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 9.6%:

In FY 2018, revenue will decrease by 17% to $1.47 billion, which is in the middle of the management’s expectations.

In FY 2019, we are likely to see at least 30% increase due to the reveal of RDR2 and mobile gaming.

In FY 2020 and 2021, the growth will be 10% and (-5%), respectively.

In FY 2022, I expect revenue growth to amount to at least 30% since a new GTA chapter is likely to be released.

2. EBITDA margin will increase to 25% in FY 2021 due to the reasons mentioned earlier. It is worth noting the number is conservative, taking into consideration EA has a 30% margin, and that ATVI shows a 38% EBITDA margin.

3. The effective tax rate is estimated to grow over the horizon period of five years from the current 12% to a more conservative level of 20% by the end of FY 2022.

4. Then comes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 3.8%. The cost of equity capital (10.2%) is calculated using CAPM, with 0.89 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 10%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

The model shows $8.67 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will decrease to the level of 15 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $84.1. Under the pessimistic scenario (13x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $7.8 billion or $75.7 per share, representing current price of the stock. However, this scenario is unlikely to be exercised if RDR2 and the new GTA chapter demonstrate performance similar to current games.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $79.9-88.3, which represents 5-16% upside potential.

Conclusion

Overall, despite some concerns associated with the company, Take-Two still has room to grow, evident by future releases, exposure to mobile gaming, and GTA’s current success. DCF model shows the fair price range for the stock is $79.9-88.3, which represents 5-16% upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.