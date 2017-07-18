Johnson & Johnson Is Delivering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has just reported earnings which once again continue to impress here in 2017 which I have described as a key year for the company. What we need to see are solid and stable results each quarter with the realization that JNJ is a slow growing, dividend paying machine. It is a great name to own in a retirement account long-term. The company continues to grow earnings but you have to pick your spots to enter. When the name dips you have to seize the opportunity, and so long as earnings continue to be strong, the name will just continue to edge higher.

So how did the company do on the earnings front? The company's most recent quarter saw sales of $18.84 billion. This was a slight uptick in sales of 1.9% year-over-year. I was a bit surprised that this figure missed estimates slightly by $110 million. Like many other domestic U.S. companies, the changes in currency year-over-year are having a negative impact on the absolute numbers. That fact is that businesses with a lot of international business are hurting from the stronger dollar. Taken independently, operational sales results increased 2.9% and the negative impact of currency was 1.0%.

On an absolute basis, domestic sales increased 1.6%, while international sales were up just 2.3%. Why? Well, this perceived weakness in international sales reflects actual operational growth of 4.4%, which is strong but also included a negative currency impact 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson is one of the harder hit companies by negative currency impacts, but the magnitude of the currency impacts seems to be decreasing each quarter, however, the last few months the dollar has weakened and as such, the impact of currency ticked up versus last quarter. Still the trend is lower in the last two years, barring this quarter. That is a trend that I have detected in the last year and a half, with this and other companies with a strong international presence.

The company itself continues to move forward, but investors want growth. That is what they are looking for. Well, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 0.5%, domestic sales dropped 1.0% but international sales rose 2.0%. This excludes the impacts of acquisitions and sales over the last year. Taking into account the company's operational expenses and sales data, the company saw net earnings come in at $3.8 billion. Taking into account the existing number of shares this translates to net earnings per share of $1.40. After further taking into account special items, adjusted net earnings were $5.0 billion and adjusted earnings per share were $1.83. The adjusted earnings per share rose 5.2% over last year. The $1.83 in adjusted earnings beat analyst estimates by $0.03. The company continues to deliver. Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO, said:

"Our second-quarter results reflect strong adjusted earnings growth and we are optimistic that the investments we are making will accelerate our sales growth in the second half of this year. Our pharmaceutical pipeline continued its strong momentum with the approval of TREMFYA™ as well as the submission and approval of several key line extensions. The Actelion acquisition establishes a new therapeutic area as well as another engine for growth and we are pleased to welcome the Actelion colleagues to the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies. Together with all of our businesses, we will continue to transform the lives of patients around the world."

The quarter was light on sales but there was once again another profit beat. The big news obviously is the Actelion acquisition which opens a new growth path. Sales missed the mark on domestic weakness but this has been a recurring theme. Still we have to keep an eye on that going forward. Looking ahead, the company is including the Actelion purchase in its outlook. JNJ sees 2017 sales of $75.4 billion to $76.1 billion. This continues to reflect expected operational growth in the range of 4.0% to 5.0%. Adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2017 is $7.00 to $7.15 per share. Expect to see sales ramp up in the second half of the year as Actelion is more thoroughly incorporated. With the fact that the dividend will keep growing, and earnings continue to be solid, I continue to recommend buying on pullbacks.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.