Investors Waiting In BioLineRx

BioLineRx (BLRX) is a $90 million market cap clinical-stage company, focused on immunology and oncology. The company in-licenses preclinical and clinical stage projects, then partners for advanced clinical stages and commercialization. The company boasts some impressive partnerships, including major pharmaceutical partnerships like Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis (NVS), and Merck (MRK). Bullish excitement is building around initiation of its Phase 3 stem cell mobilization clinical trial, and a big money firm BVF owns over 18% of the company. Its lead candidate, BL-8040 (CXCR4 antagonist) is being investigated for a number of oncology indications and stem cell mobilization study. The company has a nice corporate presentation slide show for interested investors.

For the most part, the company is an early-to-mid-stage development company. However, BLRX does have an approved product BL-5010 developed with Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) for skin lesions. The product at present does not seem to be bringing in any significant revenues. The company pipeline diagram from its website is presented below:

BioLineRx BL-8040 lead candidate in oncology is a best-in-class CXCR4 antagonist with a robust clinical program in immuno-oncology. The mechanism of action for BL-8040 is in immune cell mobilization from marrow and lymph to potentiate anti-tumor responses. CXCR4, (G-protein coupled receptor) inhibition leads to decreased migration, adhesion, and activation of immune suppressor cells in the tumor microenvironment. Thus, BL-8040 treatment shows increased infiltration of T cells into tumors. It is thought to exhibit a synergistic effect with PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors and is thus being evaluated in combination with these key therapies. Its lead trial is a 194-patient Phase 2b consolidation AML study with potential interim readout 2H 2018 and key readouts 2019. The drug works in AML by inhibiting CXCR4-mediated survival factor secretion in the marrow, inducing apoptosis of blasts via terminal differentiation. In a 45-patient Phase 2a study of refractory AML, BL-8040 plus cytarabine nearly doubled composite remission rate (from 20% to 38%) with good safety and patient tolerability. The company is planning a Phase 1b study for up to 60 high-risk patients (elderly etc.) in AML. BL-8040 is also thought to sensitize tumor cells to other drugs.

Immunotherapy plus BL-8040 combination efforts with Merck in a Phase 2a study of pancreatic cancer (BL-8040 and Keytruda) and in collaboration with Roche in four Phase 1 studies, including maintenance AML, gastric cancer, NSCLC, and Phase 1/2 pancreatic cancer studies (BL-8040 and Atezolizumab) have key readouts in 2017 and 2018. The studies will include T cell infiltration as part of the study endpoints. BL-8040 is also being evaluated in stem cell mobilization studies. BLRX received Orphan Designation from FDA for AML and SCM. The BL-8040 clinical development program diagram from the company website is presented below:

Initiation of Phase 3 registrational study in autologous SCM in 200 patients is planned for H2 2017. Colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) is current standard for autologous stem cell mobilization, which requires up to six daily injections and several sessions of apheresis. Over half of the patients treated with G-CSF do not mobilize well, requiring multiple additional daily injections of Mozobil. The study will compare G-CSF and BL-8040 plus G-CSF. Primary endpoint will measure CD-34+ cell mobilization. A complementary Phase 2 allogeneic transplantation study is ongoing with top-line results expected near end 2017. Successful initial results were announced in March 2017 with a single injection of BL-8040 mobilizing cells with no requirement of treatment with G-CSF. Furthermore, transplant recipient patients were shown to have successful neutrophil engraftment. The market for G-CSF biosimilars jumped 50% from 2010 to 2015. Doses of filgrastim (G-CSF analog) can cost up to $200, while biosimilars with similar effect have a cost upwards of $350. Amgen's (AMGN) Neupogen had sales in excess of $5 billion from 2013 to 2016. The space is competitive, but given the potential for fewer dosing administrations, BL-8040 may have a significant advantage for patients.

There are a number of novel stem cell mobilization compounds being developed. Competitors for peptide BL-8040 include small molecule Mozobil (RHHBY, Sanofi (SNY)), peptide LY-2510924 (Eli Lilly (LLY), antibody Ulocuplumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)), and oral small molecule X4P-001 (X4 Pharmaceuticals). The argument BLRX makes for BL-8040 being the leader in its class includes its lower concentration of action, longer receptor binding-site occupancy, stronger apoptosis inducing effect in cancer, and higher mobilization/infiltration of T cells into tumors. The candidate has also demonstrated the most robust and advanced results in clinical trials.

AGI-134 (alpha-Gal immunotherapy) from its acquisition of Agalimmune is an early-stage candidate in the BioLineRx pipeline being evaluated in solid tumors. Efforts to target critical molecular players in cancer have led to breakthroughs in medicine. The AGI-134 project is unique in that its mechanism via a patient-specific, anti-tumor response against an adaptable array of patient's native cancer neo-antigens. The technology has the potential to target future tumors as well, perhaps becoming a model for anti-tumor escape therapeutics. Preclinical data showed that mice were protected from secondary tumor development for over 90 days. Combinatory treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitor PDL-1 gave enhanced efficacy. Phase 1 clinical study in solid tumors expected to initiate in H1 2018, with lead indications targeted, including melanoma, liver, head and neck, colorectal, breast cancer, and lymphoma.

Strategic collaboration with Novartis for joint development of innovative assets in inflammation and fibrosis brings the company a $10 million up-front payment. Additional milestone payments of $5 million and a 50% split in development costs will aid the company down the development trail. Novartis secures first right to out-license the candidates that might reach FDA approval.

In another interesting project, the company is developing candidate BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor CB2R agonist, in the application of dry eye syndrome. This is an interesting application/indication (and the first Strong Bio has found) of the potential for cannabinoid mechanisms.

The company reported $55 million in cash as of end Q1 2017, expected to fund the company into 2019. Q1 2017 loss was posted at approximately $5 million. Its shares trade for below $1.00, the minimum for a Nasdaq listing as of July 14, 2017, due to a recent 26 million share offering that diluted price. BiolineRX has assured investors it will be back in compliance with the Nasdaq minimum by the July 24, 2017, deadline. If so, this could be a timely pick for risk-tolerant investors. Given the medical advantages of its lead candidate, Strong Bio is in favor of a small speculative position under $1 for this stock, with any drug approval for the company likely to bump the market cap up substantially. It should be understood that it may take a couple of years for this to occur.

Risks certainly include additional dilution, but the burn-rate for the company is certainly lower than most, given its high impact candidates in cancer and mobilization. FDA associated risks for obtaining regulatory approval and large-scale manufacturing obstacles to launch a product are in play. The company has a lot of clinical trials running and is bound to be hit with some larger costs moving forward, but the company is also a partnership-oriented firm, and sharing or passing off the bulk of that cost is likely. Another factor that might cool investors' jets to jump in BLRX is that it will be sharing its profits with its partners as well, so this should be seen as a slow and steady revenue producer rather than a gap-jumper. Temper that enthusiasm even more with the fact that the large markets for its lead candidate are very competitive, and investors should be content with a small position, for now.

