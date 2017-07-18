Medidata Solutions' (MDSO) CEO Tarek Sherif on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 18, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Anthony D’Amico - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tarek Sherif - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Glen de Vries - President

Rouven Bergmann - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Capone - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Sean Wieland - Piper Jaffray

Dave Windley - Jefferies

Donald Hooker - KeyBanc

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Steve Valiquette - Bank of America

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo

Sandy Draper - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to your Medidata Q2, 2017 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will have a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Mr. Anthony D’Amico, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Anthony D’Amico

Thank you, Nova. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Medidata’s second quarter 2017 conference call. On the call today are Tarek Sherif, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Glen de Vries, President; Rouven Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mike Capone. Tarek, Glen and Rouven will offer comments on our Q2 performance, followed by our outlook for 2017. Then we will open up the call to questions. The team will take as many questions as possible in the time allotted.

Now, let me take a minute to remind everyone that elements of this presentation are forward-looking and based on our best view of the business as we see it today. I refer you to our detailed disclaimer set out in the press release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures that we think help explain our underlying performance. Today’s press release provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to these measures.

With that, I now like to turn the call over to Mr. Tarek Sherif, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medidata. Please go ahead, Tarek.

Tarek Sherif

Thank you, Anthony. And good morning, everyone. Our Q2 and first half 2017 execution has been outstanding, financially and operationally. It set us up well for the back half of the year and gives us confidence that we'll achieve our full year goal. The consistency and quality of the results we're delivering reflect execution by the great team we've built and our ability to capitalize on opportunities in an industry going through a major transformation. Our unique clinical platform and services built on cutting edge technology, deep expertise and powerful analytic are being adopted at a record pace. It's an exciting time in our industry and at Medidata. And today, you'll hear more about how we are driving innovation and change in our industry.

First, I want to highlight a few of our business results. In Q2, we continued our great momentum with total revenue of $137 million, up 20% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. We had another quarter of healthy profitability with GAAP net income of over $8 million, up 33% year-over-year while EBITDAO was $32 million, up 27% year-over-year. Our results were driven by enterprise platform deal, solution sales and complementary professional services.

Our financial performance in the first half of the year has been really impressive. Total revenue is up 21%, GAAP net income is up 65% and EBITDAO is 30% year-over-year. It's fair to say that as we continue to broaden our platform and capabilities, we are creating new revenue stream and profitability and creating value. You've watched our strategy unfold over the past several years and it is working. It is right for our customers, our partners and for our shareholders. Our momentum is a sign that we are executing the right business strategy in a dynamic and rapidly changing environment. Simply put, we partnered with our customers commissions and patients to architect solutions that we reinvent clinical research and clearly delivery value. We are the only company to have built an end-to-end cloud based e-clinical platform, driving tangible business outcome such as improved clinical operation, higher patient enrollment, optimize site performance and streamline protocol design is critical to our customers. Today, we offer our customers 20 scalable solutions unified by common architecture and an intuitive user interface. Our platform is powered by the largest and broadest set of clinical data in the industry. We use powerful data and analytic capability such as benchmarking predictive modeling and machine learning to augment users' judgment and give them insights. Customers can make more informed decisions earlier and ultimately drive better patient outcomes. And we have the expertise and global scale to meet their needs wherever in the world they are running trials. No one else in the industry even comes close to having this powerful combination. It's the true definition of a clinical platform and you'll hear more about it from Glen.

You need great people to get the most value from a platform as powerful as ours. We think we have the best services people in the industry on our team. And as you hear from Rouven shortly, our results prove it. But we don't do it all ourselves. We rely heavily on our unrivaled partner ecosystem to meet the many needs of our customers. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is used by everyone of the world's top 10 CROs. In addition, many of the leading system integrators, app developers and sensor technology experts collaborate with us to build cutting edge solutions. Expanding cures and accelerating digital are high on Dr. Gottlieb's agenda at the FDA. Our continued investments in Patient Cloud, data analytics and strategic monitoring solutions among others makes us the life sciences partner of choice for customers to address the opportunities and challenges of a new regulatory framework and guideline that are being rolled out.

Now some more color on the quarter. Platform demand continues to drive our business results. While incremental annual rate bookings growth was solid, the rest of the portfolio is growing at a much higher rate in the first half of 2017. There are few solutions that are leading the pack. All with incremental bookings that more than doubled in the first half of 2017 versus last year. One of those is our Patient Cloud portfolio which includes or ePRO sensor link app connect and now our new eConsent solution. It's important and increasingly expected for our customers to keep patients engaged in their own healthcare decision and progress. Reduce their burdens and encourage treatment adherence and retention at clinical trial. They see clear value in Patient Cloud as incremental bookings quadrupled in the first half of 2017 versus 2016.

Adoption of eConsent has already started and we are seeing excitement among customers as they recognize that we can offer this as part of an integrated platform at scale. Just recently, Otsuka, a global healthcare customer added Medidata enroll to achieve the benefits of paperless enrollment, multimedia content and improved patient dialogue across key studies. Looking ahead, our pipeline for eConsent looks really promising.

Our Payments business is also growing rapidly albeit of a small base. As we start to get traction for this relatively new solution. We closed four deals in the quarter with more momentum building. Our Payments Cloud is the industry's only global site payment technology driven by EDC and is now at a run rate of processing over $700 million in payments for 2017. Operationally, our clinical partners and CROs such as worldwide clinical trial will see meaningful efficiencies and cost savings driven by shorter payment cycle time, lower reconciliation hours and increased reporting accuracy. We've seen wide interest for the solution from our first PPO deal across 56 countries to a key competitive takeaway from BioClinica.

More broadly deal activity has been healthy in the first half of 2017. This includes 40% growth in deals over $10 million and 130% increase in deals between $5 million and $10 million. Total unique bids always a good forward looking metric are at all time record level up almost 20% year-to-date. While our growth is strong worldwide, markets outside the US are delivering the most rapid growth which is why we are continuing to invest in EMEA and Asia-Pacific by expanding our teams and opening new offices.

I'd like to share a quick update on our recent acquisitions both of which we are excited about. The integration of Mytrus and CHITA are progressing well. Recruiting, training enablement and go-to-market are all on track or ahead of schedule and we are investing aggressively given the market opportunities we see. Rouven will comment on that a bit later. Despite both being new offering, we are seeing a lot of interest, good pipeline built for the second half of the year and customers are committing. We've recently announced a multiyear deal with inVentiv Health to expedite study startup. And our regulated content management solutions are now being used by two customers. Theracos, a MA-based pharma company and CytomX, an oncology focused biopharma. You've heard from me before that our talented team is a foundation of our growth. So I am proud that Julie Iskow, Medidata's Chief Technology Officer was named the 2017 Luminary by the Healthcare Business Women Association. Julie and her team embody our culture in so many ways including the relentless focus on developing and delivering high quality scalable innovation that transform clinical development and ultimately improve patient lives. Congratulation to Julie and to her team.

Medidata was recently named a Top 100 best workplace in New York City and certified a great place to work by Fortune. In addition, Forbes named us one of the world's most innovative growth companies. This prestigious recognition confirmed that we created a winning work environment and culture, allowing us to attract, motivate and retain a diverse skilled workforce that is dedicated to excellence. And it shows in our results.

In summary, by maintaining a focus on filling customer, clinician and patient needs with our world class technology, analytics and expertise, we got a winning combination that helps build the foundation for another year of healthy growth and value creation.

Now I'll turn it over to you. Go ahead Glen.

Glen de Vries

Thanks Tarek. Over the last few months I have attended a lot of our Medidata next events around the world. These are day long events focused on how data science and technology can power the clinical trials of today's and of the future. And in doing that I have had the chance to talked about 1,000 life sciences leaders in Tokyo, in Seoul, London, in Basel, in Berlin. What is increasingly clear to us from these events, from the interactions we have with clients and from the interactions we have with prospects is that the future of life sciences development is about complete platforms. I am not talking about platforms in a convenient marketing way of grouping functionality. I am talking about comprehensive capability that supports the broad, complex and extraordinary. I mean that literally beyond ordinary needs that encompasses the way sponsors, CROs, healthcare providers and patients all collaborate in scientific research. And trying to embrace this, looking at the fact that all those stakeholders' needs are intertwined and interdependent. We've arrived what the Medidata platform does today.

As our strategies unfold as you know there going to be ongoing innovations. Some are going to be incremental, some will be more disruptive. And we will continue to transform clinical development. However, what we have now is the ability to support all of those constituents from the beginning to the end of the clinical development process. At most cloud offerings can be broadly categorized as B2B or B2C. We connect sponsors and CROs and sites and patients. We are really in B2B2B2C environment. And that environment is regulated by the FDA and dozens of other regulatory bodies around the world. Like I said, this is a complex but also an exciting environment to be in.

So let me give you some proof points that illustrate what Tarek and I are talking about when we are referring to these broad capabilities and deep data that our customers get on our platform. And if you are sponsor, you need data and technology that helps you optimizes safety and efficacy when your drug is available commercially. And you need to do that efficiently while you are in development. Our smart protocol design service as an example compares our client's protocols to a dataset of 12,000 previously run protocols. And cases we can actually leverage that data and benchmarking to reduce the complexity of their studies by 50%. We've also shown that our intelligent site selection tool is scientifically, statistically superior to traditional site selection methodologies. As Tarek mentioned, our automated budget to payments capability means that budgets, grants and payments are optimized in an easy and fast way. I did describe sites, healthcare providers as a business entity in the B2B2B2C model. But they also behave like consumers. They will work preferentially and more purposely to find subject volunteers, for sponsors who pay them accurately and who pay them frequently.

In addition to that, virtually all clinical trials need to randomize subjects and every trial has supplies that are need to be distributed to actually run the study. Our integrated randomization and trial supply management solution, Balance continues to get more and more advanced and continues to get more and more market traction. The number of studies in production and Balance is up 30% year-over-year since Q2, 2016. Study teams ultimately need to integrate site data which you probably think was EDC data, lab data, medical images, genomic data, physician report outcomes, patient report outcomes and increasingly other digital sensor and app data. As you know from our Analyst Day last year, getting every single one of our clients and partners to use our platform for every single one of those data type is part of our growth strategy. Really importantly we have clients using all of those capabilities right now.

If you are a CRO, sometimes if you are a sponsor, you also need to have a system that support the operational aspect of site monitoring along with the data warehousing and analytics to support risk based approaches to site monitoring that are increasingly becoming regulatory requirements around the world. We are setting the gold standard for doing exactly that. Now, one thing that we realized our clients and partners also needed, which we did not have until very recently was the ability to manage regulated content to manage documents along with that data. As per Tarek's comments, thanks to the acquisition and integration of CHITA, we are seeing real customer demand for our regulated content management and eTMF capabilities and we already have multiple clients.

And if you are site -- if you are healthcare provider, you need tools that lower practitioner burden. Our best in class clinical data management, operational management and site focused financial tools, Medidata Payments, again the Tarek mentioned, ensures that the sites that our clients and partners are working with, view them as the sponsors and CROs of choice.

And finally, if you are a patient participating in a trial, your experience both can and should be on a platform that can support you from before you even decide to join the study as you are considering it using our eConsent capabilities. And then as with you the whole way through that study using your burden of participation because you can use Medidata's Patient Cloud, integrated third party apps and sensors to enrich and supplement, in some cases replace parts of that experience.

Importantly, that mobile health solution what we can do in digital clinical also comes with device provisioning and dashboards and all the industry leading operational expertise and experience if necessary to make one of these new digital clinical style projects succeed.

And let me give me one more I think great proof point of the broad success we are having with our platform. And that's the degree to which it showing up in scientific circles. We told you on our last earnings call about our presence at ASCO, Medidata employees were there, showing our work on great two techniques like synthetic control arms and clinical trial genomics. I'm also delighted to tell you today that Medidata expertise in data was part of the paper in the May edition of Nature reviews broad discovery that looks at trends and the medical complexity of clinical trials.

I'll finish my remarks by underscoring one thing that I brought up before in the context of digital trials but it's actually applies to every offering we provide and every study constituent that we serve. Expertise and experience. That is what our professional services team provides. And as I like to say don't take our word for it. Look for external validation. We've recently saw the results of a third party survey done by the Life Sciences Strategy Group. They interviewed 120 decision makers and asked them to rate eClinical vendors based on their professional services teams time to complete, quality of implementation and accessibility of expertise both post implementation. Medidata ranked number one.

With that I'll hand the call over to Rouven.

Rouven Bergmann

Yes. Thanks Glen. And good morning, everyone. I am happy to report yet another great quarter of strong growth and consistent execution, highlighted by 20% total revenue growth, 31% operating cash flow growth and 120 basis points of EBITDAO margin expansion.

On our last conference call, I discussed our global growth opportunity and how platform adoption in China and other emerging market in Asia are increasingly contributing to Medidata's growth. During Q2, I had the opportunity to meet the CFOs of leading life sciences companies in Europe to discuss the future of drug development and commercialization. As we move to an outcome base and patient centric world, digital innovation is top of mind to drive more predictability, reduced risk and accelerate time to market. This is what CFOs are saying. And it is exactly what Medidata offers as Tarek and Glen outlined already.

Let me share a few highlights that demonstrate the progress we've made as our customers are embracing the platform strategy. Risk-based monitoring is central to our strong performance over the first half of 2017. Risk-based monitoring increased its annualized revenue run rate by 51% year-to-date. Data analytics continues to grow triple digit. We saw strong uptick of Medidata payment as customers look to digitize by payment and enhance site relationship including deals with both CROs and direct sponsors in the second quarter. Our mHealth or patient cloud offering which provides direct connectivity to patients via sensors and wearables saw continued strength its customer growth of more than 65% year-over-year.

The adoption of Medidata Balance was outstanding with customer growth of more than 45% year-over-year. With such strong uptick the market clearly view the configurable SaaS solution for patient randomization and trial supply management as a critical platform requirement. Our customers are also validating our acquisitions strategy as evidenced by some of the transactions Tarek already mentioned. And an imaging deal with Median Technologies that we announced earlier. These fact shows that our integrated platform and data strategy is working. Product adoption is broad based and our business model has never been stronger.

Now with this in mind let's turn to the details of our financial results for Q2. Q2 total revenue was $137.4 million, up 20% year-over-year, continuing our very strong start to 2017, driven by the trends noted earlier. Subscription revenue was $114.3 million, up 18% year-over-year and 7% sequentially. This represents our fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating subscription revenue growth on a trailing 12 months basis. Professional services revenue was $23.1 million, up 30% year-over-year. Our services business came in very strong, benefiting from healthy demand across many customers implementing the platform, data analytics and strategic services.

Let me also be clear, the impressive growth in professional services revenue this quarter in part a result of successful earlier than expected project delivery. While we continue to expect strong services performance in the remainder of 2017, we expect revenue in Q3 and Q4 to be equal or slightly above Q1 level. Ultimately customer success and retention are the foundation of our up sell opportunity.

Year-to-date our revenue retention rate remains at approximately 100%. Overall, the net increase at annual booking from renewals was 18% above par for Q2 and 17% year-to-date. Q2 gross profit was $105.5 million, up 23%. Overall, gross margin was 76.8%, up 90 basis points sequentially and 210 basis points year-over-year. This was primarily driven by strong subscription margin, up 120 basis points. The solid expansion underlines our business model strength as a platform scale.

Services growth margin for the quarter was 35.5%, topping the previous record Q1 margin by 380 basis points. And partially benefited from the timing of professional services revenue as noted earlier. As such going forward in the second half we expect services margin in the high 20% level.

Total operating expense for the second quarter on a GAAP basis was $91.8 million. The majority of the incremental spend is driven by 12% year-to-date increase in employees. This include accelerated hiring in the first half and strategic growth areas including investment related to the CHITA and Mytrus acquisitions for which we successfully filled the majority of the 2017 planned position.

So we've been doubling down on hiring talent early to accelerate adoption and close of our new products. For further details regarding operating expense trend, please refer to the financial statement that we released this morning.

Now let me comment on the bottom line performance. Q2, EBITDAO increased 26.5% year-over-year to $32.1 million, an EBITDAO margin increase of 120 basis points year-over-year to 23.3%. We achieved the solid margin expansion while continuing to invest in future growth as we said we would. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $8.3 million, up $0.14 per diluted share which is up 33% year-over-year. Adjusted non-GAAP net income was $18.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, up 27% year-over-year.

Our Q2 fully diluted share count is approximately 4% higher than at the beginning of the year as a result of higher average stock price for the quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash metric. Operating cash flow was outstanding in Q2 at $38.2 million, up 31% year-over-year, driven by strong billing and cash collections of nearly $137.5 million. On a year-to-date basis for the first six months of the year, cash from operations totaled $61 million, up 41% year-over-year. Calculated billing defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue above $144 million in Q2, up 20% year-over-year. On a trailing 12 months basis calculated billings increased to 24% year-over-year to $518 million.

DSO remains consistent sequentially and year-over-year in the mid 60s in line with our expectations given the strong billings and collections year-to-date. CapEx was approximately $10 million for the quarter. Finally, we ended the quarter with $535 million in total cash and investment.

Now let's turn to the backlog and visibility for the remainder of 2017. We ended the quarter with $223 million of remaining 2017 adjusted subscription backlog, up 18% year-over-year. Following very strong year-to-date performance and consistent with our commentary on the Q1 conference call, we are now updated our professional services outlook as a result of much improved visibility. We expect professional services revenue for the full year to be in the low $80 million range and again the strength is attributed to the innovation we are enabling at our clients and as you saw earlier comes at very strong margins.

And considering the midpoint of 2017 total revenue guidance range of $550 million. Our remaining adjusted subscription backlog together with our remaining professional services guidance provide healthy coverage of about 92% of remaining total revenue guidance.

As you see in this morning's press release, we have reiterating our full year total revenue and profitability guidance. In addition, we feel comfortable with current total revenue estimate near the midpoint of our guidance. If you look at our strong professional services performance to date, our outlook now anticipate services revenue increasing from approximately 14% to 15% of total revenue. In aggregate, we are driving strong growth in cloud subscription and professional services revenue delivering 19% total end year revenue growth. As we said, we would enter the year.

Finally, we now anticipate GAAP effective tax rate of 26%, compared with our prior estimate of 28%, reflecting the discrete impact of -- excess tax benefit from stock based compensation in Q2.

In conclusion, I am very pleased with our momentum and execution year-to-date. And we are on track to deliver upon our 2017 outlook. Our strong and consistent financial performance and continues investment in future growth positioned us well to achieve our $1 billion goal by 2020. I look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.

Now with this let's open the call and start the conversation to hear your thoughts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our first question comes from the line of Sean Wieland of Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Sean Wieland

Thanks. And good morning and congrats on the quarter. So if I can squeeze in two, first big picture, Tarek, you mentioned the new regulatory framework in guidelines. Can you just go into that in a little bit more detail of what those are and what the implications are for the industry and the business?

Glen de Vries

Hey, Sean. It's Glen de Vries. I'll just hit that one quickly. So there are a couple of things. Some are more practical. I shouldn't say practical, more related to compliance so that's ICH, FDA not just suggesting but actually requiring a risk-based approach to monitoring. And that's where our not just risk-based tools but real strategic suite of tools is becoming incredibly important to scale being able to respond to that. There is also really exciting stuff that's going on from a scientific perspective. And we are staying on the cutting edge. I hope in our small way pushing that forward actually by looking at how you can use data and new dimensions to actually show safety and efficacy both in traditional disease areas as well as in rare ones. So those are the two changes that we really see as tailwinds for our business.

Sean Wieland

All right. Got it. And then on the earnings number, strong performance year-to-date on EPS. And I just -- you look at first half second half waiting what's the scenario that would contemplate earnings in the second half being down and at the lower end of your earnings guidance. And it looks like the seasonality this year on earnings seems to be less weighted towards the back half that it has in prior years. Is there any reason for that?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes, Sean. Rouven, I am happy to take that question. I think I referred in my prepared remarks, our coverage provides us good visibility into the back half of the year. So we have line of sight as it relates to our guidance and the midpoint. I also mentioned that we feel comfortable with the current estimate. So our pipeline is growing. Our product adoption is taking off so we feel confident about the back half of the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Dave Windley of Jefferies.

Dave Windley

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I want to start with kind of your comments around timing of professional services and perhaps to understand a little bit more what those are related to? You announced a couple of meaningful platform relationships on the last earnings call. And I just wanted to better understand where was kind of the spike or acceleration of professional services revenue related to implementation of those. And then what does that mean relative to your application services revenue impact from those as we move over the next several quarters?

Rouven Bergmann

Sure. I am happy to take this, David. The professional services business I think we've been consistent about this over the last couple of quarters. We've seen strong performance increased over the last one and half years. And we've been very successful. It's coming in combination with the strong performance that we've been showing over the last 18 months in terms of the wins that we have been able to take and the overall value that we provide to our customers. So it's part of it is due to the large implementation but another part and that is very important is because we successfully driving innovation at our customers with our new product portfolio. And that demand services so overall we are creating value at our client and it comes at multiple levels and dimension. And so we've been working very hard to work on our services portfolio to take advantage of this momentum. So it's very broad based. It relates to the mix. I think you also asked in terms of the second part the mix question in terms of what is this mean to ASF. You see we posted very strong results, 7% sequential growth for subscription revenue which is one of the strongest quarter if you look back in recent history. So we feel very good about our results. We feel very good about our acceleration into the back half of the year. And our backlog coverage supports that and the momentum we have in the market.

Dave Windley

If I could ask a follow up on the platform comment and may be a question for Glen. You have -- it seems to me that there are kind of two benefits to the customer from the complete platform. One is more on kind of simplification of vendor supply chain, ease of contracting things like that and that has been apparent in your contract wins, your announcement platform deals et cetera and then the other benefit would be more kind of operational and each of you said that at the user or customer level, the folks down in clinical operation staff. And their ability to navigate kind of within the single environment among the many applications that they are buying from you. I guess one of the areas and doing some additional investigation that I am prompted to kind of inquire about is that ease of navigation within the platform. Glen, could you or somebody could you talk about how natively integrated are the now 20 applications that you have on the Medidata kind of portfolio?

Glen de Vries

Sure. I am happy to take that, David. So I think your first comments around simplification of supply chain. Both in terms of the vendors that you might be working with. It is absolutely true. And actually simplification of supply chain in a literal sense for the supplies and the study. I preferred my balanced commented, also true. The ease of use, you are absolutely correct. I mean I think if you look at any of the individual roles that work on our platform, we have the best modules for actually getting their work done. There are things that we are doing to enable cross module navigation in much easier way when we see our client's roles evolving. And that's really what the technology should be doing. I made the point around being the new gold standard for risk-based monitoring and strategic monitoring. We are actually in the midst of with some of our really strategic clients and partners working on release for the second half of the year that is going to be blend the lines between what people think of this traditional clinical trial systems and not just transactional systems with data, warehousing and machine learning in ways that no one has ever done. So I think we are actually kind of ahead of the curve there in making that navigation again where it's useful turn into that one plus one equals three. By the way nobody ever touches Balance in the site. They just use Ray all of that information flows through. So that's an existing example of that. And I do want to say that I think there is a third key thing. So that supply chain comments, a 100% ease of use and efficiency, user friendly is 100%. We are doing some of the most cutting edge clinical trials in the world from a data capture and from data analytics perspective. And our client excuses us because they know they can get that supply chain and ease of use now. The yare choosing us because we are the future proved platform. They know we are investing in trials of the future. And we are out there with them blazing the trail for how they get done. I really think that's important too.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Donald Hooker of KeyBanc Capital Market.

Donald Hooker

Great, good morning. So I know you guys have developed a real nice sort of partnerships with CROs and I heard I guess Tarek's comments in the beginning how you are working with all the big ones. Is the CRO growing I mean I guess maybe my question is kind of is there a trend of more insourcing or outsourcing, how is the role the CRO as a channel partner evolving for you?

Tarek Sherif

So our role actually has evolved in two ways. First of all, as you know, the traditional business we had with CROs was very transactional right. As a past we were doing co bidding on studies and winning deals together. And that business continues to be very, very healthy for us. So we are seeing a lot of transactions. I mentioned the number of unique bids that we are seeing was up 20%. A big part of that's coming through our CRO channel. So that business is very healthy. And I think it reflects some of the underlying strength in the market overall. There is just lot of studies being done. But our relationships have also evolved to become much more strategic. So they involved commitment by some of our partners to the portfolio of our products or to the entire platform. We are seeing more and more of our CRO partners really get trained up on all aspects of the platform and in some cases they are using it internally to drive efficiencies and often time they are also now expected by some of pharma in the industry to really be able to use all aspects of our platform. And they are winning RFPs because of that. And I think that's very important. So we see a much more strategic relationship forming with the CROs out there, as well as with some of the SIs like Accenture.

Donald Hooker

Yes. And I guess following on that stain, I'll just ask one quick follow up and jump off, but following on that question. Can you provide maybe some basic examples of how you are working with Accenture and Cognizant and other system integrators and how -- that you commented on the past. Is that an important channel? Can you talk about how maybe rough numbers or is that a certain percent of your new business? And how may be in simple terms you work with them now versus in the past?

Mike Capone

Sure. This is Mike. I'll take that one. I'm not going to comment on specific numbers because my CFO is checking he said no but the actual thing it's a very important channel for us. So examples I think that we discussed previously. We are in a very couple of large sponsors now where we are partnering with Accenture. They will do the broad based large scale change management and process redesign across the entire enterprise. They partner very closely with us on our implementation of the Medidata platform. And we've seen that successful in a couple of large sponsors that we mentioned previously. Accenture is also our BPO partner on payment. It's a phenomenal relationship and enables us to provide a world class service end-to-end for a clients and sponsors who desire that type of outsourcing model. And Cognizant also BPO, they do some BPO work around our EDC and some of our trial spinal randomization as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Essex of Morgan Stanley.

Brian Essex

Hi, good morning. And thank you for taking the question. Congrats on a quarter. Maybe if I can just follow up on a last question. You've noticed that particularly after your Analysts Day highlighted approximately 80% of your incremental revenue to get to $1 billion is going to come from density and intensity. Implying that more of I guess an internal or selling into your installed base as opposed to acquiring new customers. Can you maybe talk about the scale that you are getting out of sales and marketing? That the shift maybe towards more of general strategy and how much leverage we might anticipate out of that strategy?

Tarek Sherif

Yes. I guess I characterize it differently. We don't see as a shift to a channel strategy per se. So when we do talk about our partners whether it's CROs or SIs, they have gotten involved especially the SIs in doing more sort of full platform adoption scenario. They are doing a lot of the process work on the backend right. Whether the infrastructure, whether -- we bring the specialty knowledge, they bring the process redesign work and we've seen that work extremely well especially with the number of large pharma that have recently adopted the platform. I think if you kind of look at our up sell opportunity and cross sell opportunity, we have direct relationships with an awful lot of customers. That's still the primary driver of and component of our overall revenue. And so direct sales will continue to play a meaningful role and very important role. I wouldn't characterize it is as us moving more to a channel strategy. I think just the role that the channel play is evolving a bit as the industry kind of matures and gets a little bit more complex in certain ways.

Brian Essex

Okay. That's very helpful. And maybe a quick follow up for Rouven. With the guide up in professional services for the year but holding your total revenue guidance flat. I mean you are implying that subscription should be lower or maybe for the philosophy around how you are approaching guidance for the year.

Rouven Bergmann

Yes. Sure. I am happy to give a little bit more color, Brian. I think we've been very consistent the way we interpret our results that we are very pleased with the great numbers we put out. I also mentioned in part of my prepared remarks that on a full year basis here accelerate in our subscription revenue growth so there is definitely acceleration. And at the same time I also mentioned that we are comfortable with the current estimates that are slightly above the midpoint of our guidance. So it's not a one to one shift of professional services to cloud subscription. There is part of our professional services revenue that is driving faster growth and what we initially expected will benefit the full year. But the current estimate is what we feel comfortable with and where we have line of sight. So that's how we see it and in essence and in aggregate I think its strong performance in 2017 which held the business metric.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Steve Valiquette of Bank of America.

Steve Valiquette

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. And congrats and thanks for taking my question as well. And I know you don't like talking probably too much about individual customers but just regarding the press release from June 26 that you put out related to inVentiv. Just given their pending merger with INC Research. I was curious for that new multiyear contract that you just signed with inVentiv. Is that the final change in terms that we should expect to see between Medidata and inVentiv for a while now? Or is everything like when you be revisited with both INC Research and inVentiv once their merger closes?

Tarek Sherif

So let me take that -- let me kind of characterize it a little bit differently. INC is a really strong partner of Medidata who on pretty deep into the platform and we have a great relationship and they are an intense user of our overall platform. And I think that the inVentiv deal actually gives us an opportunity to broaden our footprint in the combined organization. So I don't know if it is specifically answers the question you had but I think we see it as a very good opportunity for us.

Steve Valiquette

Okay. I guess the following would just be what I was going to ask was with that new contract announcement is that put inVentiv even closer on par with INC Research in terms of level of solutions that you just currently using for Medidata or inVentiv still a pretty good size incremental revenue opportunity for you guys relative with what you are already doing with INC Research, so as far as negative inVentiv revenue opportunity beyond which you just signed for June 26. Is there a still a good incremental opportunity?

Tarek Sherif

So I won't speak to revenues directly but I would say that there is definitely a good incremental opportunity in the combined organization.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Berg from Needham & Company.

Scott Berg

Hi, everyone. Two quick questions for me. Don't know who want to take first one and congrats on a good quarter. And the first one is around the new -- yes, the first one is around new products and the bookings in your product. They seemed to be clearly driving some of the acceleration and revenue growth with the company. Could you give us a sense of how much those bookings are purely just up sell through existing customers? Are they truly impacting and maybe selling to your customer outside of your EDC core installed base?

Tarek Sherif

So, obviously in any typical quarter the vast majority of our booking comes from up sells into our existing base. And that's -- we made a good business out of that. That's why you see our intensity of spend on R&D is because in a vertical like our, you really -- what you want to do is you want to land and expand in your customer. And we've had a track record of almost 20 years of doing that. Having said that, some of the newer products whether the ones that we develop organically or one that we've acquired have opened up new customers to us. And they give us a total with that whatever the product is, whether it's eConsent or something else. It gives a total in the customer and then hopefully we bring in the rest of the platform as we done with our other customers we reenter with EDC.

Glen de Vries

I think it's related to-- it's Glen, to Dave's questions actually. We can and have done things like have people used Patient Cloud; we didn't use Ray or happily used Balance who were using Medidata for EDC. But that is exception not the rule, the one plus one equals three is key. So you -- absolutely you are seeing that Balance adoption on top of Ray. If you are a patient cloud customer, you are probably using it because it's automatic data integration. eConsent now works at patient cloud to give an acquisition example, eTMF workings cTMF and works with all of or backend master data management. So it's definitely that land and expand not just for our strategic marketing perspective but in terms of how we are designing the products.

Scott Berg

Great. Thank you. That's helpful. And actually kind of a follow up to one of target questions that was on your R&D spends. Your sequential growth and R&D spend was the largest in a while for the company. How much of that was acquisition related? Obviously, you made two smaller acquisitions, so relax four five months and how much that was just the stepping on the gas a little bit more to increase some of the innovation that you are working on?

Tarek Sherif

So it's both. So if you look at the general economy, people are complaining about their ability to hire. I think we've done a really good job of hiring ahead of the curve for the year. And that obviously means we get productive people onboard sooner. But it's also the acquisitions we've done. We see great opportunities as we talked about eConsent where we see a really great pipeline building. The same with eTMF, obviously we are already winning customers in the market place and we just got the product out the door. We see a huge opportunity there and we think it's important to be investing at the front end. So we have been aggressive there but it's well within the overall framework of profitability that we are going after for the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sterling Auty of JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi, guys. Maybe just a quick follow up on eTMF comment that you just made. When in terms of -- I saw the comment about the wins in the quarter. What was the factor that really drove the decision to go with your solutions? In other words, why did they choose you?

Mike Capone

This is Mike. I'll take that one. I think the simple answer is they really appreciate the fact that we could manage both regulated and non-regulated content on one platform. So ease of use perspective and the second is it's integrated with our platform. So it gives certain end-to-end solution which was lacking in the market up until now.

Sterling Auty

And then on a different topic. Just -- I am sorry if I missed you, if you talked about but mHealth and payment, maybe little additional color in terms of the traction that you saw in the quarter and maybe how material these are starting to get to some of the incremental bookings?

Mike Capone

So I'll take it from a product perspective and then Rouven you can take the numbers. So again Mike, Patient Cloud, we are now seeing one out of every five of our trials have some sort of either sensor or mobile app attached to it. So it is - with super exciting the growth there in terms of adoption and it's going to continue with eConsent we really feel excited about the opportunity there. And it was record quarter for Patient Cloud. On Payments, we are really at a great inflection point so Tarek told you about the four deals that we closed. Worldwide Clinical Trials, Global CRO really going to be a great aggregator for us in terms of getting out there . What I'll add is there huge network effect going on right now so as we talked to sites, site advisory board conference in London last month, sites are actually demanding the solution. So we are seeing a huge pull. So we feel like there is going to be great acceleration of Payments going forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jamie Stockton of Wells Fargo.

Jamie Stockton

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess maybe the first one; you guys have talked about how just getting some implementation done faster than you thought you would. It's kind of pull some business forward with pro services and hope you have a strong quarter there which is understandable. As we think about the sustainability of that revenue line though or the ability to grow at, can you talk about -- and I think last quarter you said that you had some strategic services that you are building up in areas like analytics that they were kind of more recurring in nature within their professional services line. So can you give us some sense for how meaningful those are becoming and how much that might contribute to that revenue line being able to sustain these high levels in 2018 and beyond?

Tarek Sherif

Yes. So happy to take that one. I think we feel good about the sustainability of the services line. As we said, we are really pleased with how that business is shaping up obviously from growth perspective but also from a margin perspective. And it wasn't hyperbole on my part. We have a great services team and we have a great services leader. And they just being kicking ass out there, really helping our customers achieve value from the platform. And so I think what gives us confidence about next year and beyond is that we feel like strategic services is playing more of a role. But there is just a need for folks who have in-depth knowledge about how to drive value out of whether it's our analytics or our payments or strategic monitoring or whatever, it is that our customer maybe focused on -- we bring the right skill set to the table and so that gives us that confidence.

Jamie Stockton

Okay. And then maybe just one more. There have been a bunch of questions about implied second half profitability and the higher R&D spends. I think both of the acquisitions that you guys have announced this year may have actually been announced after you initially gave your guidance for 2017. So I guess what I would love is if you could just give us some ballpark contribution from those two deals which I think might help explain some of the ramp especially in R&D spend in the second half of the year.

Tarek Sherif

So without getting into too many specifics on it. Yes, we did announce those deals after we gave guidance for the year. CHITA was around the time but in both cases we kind of contemplated at least some portion of the expense run rate as we were looking at our guidance for the year. So it's more or less in our numbers. Obviously, I think the thing that Rouven pointed to is we've done a good job of hiring more quickly to fill some of the roles that we had for the back half of the year. And we are just -- we are comfortable with the expense run rate. But as we said we are also reiterated our guidance for the year. So we are comfortable with the level of profitability.

Glen de Vries

And Dave seemed to be the star of all my answers today. Going back to his point around navigation and integration, it's not like there is a very specific to assign a piece of R&D to a module because we are doing things in integrated platform that especially as we migrate things forward or allowing people to navigate new ways and do new things and can make one plus one equals three from a backend data and orchestration perspective. I want to just make sure that you get that kind of color commentary on what all the things you are hearing from Tarek and Rouven applied that's why they applied. That's why you can't say, oh, this is a just a CHITA expense, it's a how the eTMF integrates into cTMF and EDC to Mike's point.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sandy Draper of SunTrust.

Sandy Draper

Thanks very much. Most of my questions have been asked and answered at this point. Maybe just one quick one and again not sure is this for Glen or Tarek but I think actually Rouven you mentioned that data analytics, Rouven I think it was revenue not customer was triple digit again. Maybe just flush out a little bit what exactly got mean in terms of what your customers are getting from the data or product or service and just help me understand what you guys were able to actually deliver in that day on the data analytics side. Thanks.

Glen de Vries

So it's comes into a couple categories all around similar capabilities. So we provide a various data. Warehousing, data legs, backend capabilities, we also have machine learning capabilities around product, modeling as Tarek talked about, some kind of AI technologies like machine learning that you can actually consume in some cases standalone products or products wrapped in services some of the things we've done around clinical data quality and some of the scientific innovation. It also is things that are getting baked into parts of our platform. So I think we use this analogy before that you can buy the thermostat or you can buy smart thermostat. Every single Medidata module that we find an opportunity to put in and analytics or data science component into we are doing it. So they are parts of that kind of pervade the rest of the platform as well. That's why such a big part of what we think that platform of the future needs to look like.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, I am showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I'd like to turn the call over to Tarek Sherif, CEO for closing remarks.

Tarek Sherif

I just want to thank all of you for joining us today. Obviously, it's been a good start to the year and we are looking forward to the back half of the year and beyond. Look forward to talking to all of you in a couple of minutes and on our next call. Thanks very much.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the call. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.