After The Amazon Apocalypse, It's Time To Look At Retailer Bargains

In this bullish market, some of those companies show very low PE ratios as compared with previous valuations.

Investment Thesis

On June 16th 2017, the financial market was hit by an earthquake: Amazon (AMZN) announced its intention to acquire Whole Foods Market (WFM). The reaction on this Friday morning was terrifying for many shareholders of brick & mortar food retailers:

It’s not a secret to anyone; Amazon is growing its market share everywhere and is sending its revenue to the sky compared with more classic retailers. In fact, revenue growth comparison over the past 10 years is just ridiculous:

Over the past 12 months, classic retailers have been seriously trailing the S&P 500 while AMZN is way ahead:

I’m a big believer that AMZN will continue to grow and “kill” businesses around it. However, there is something telling me there is an air of panic going on. When this happens, think of what a wise man once said: “Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful” – Warren Buffett

In this article, I’ll be looking at four dividend payers that have been seriously hit by the “Amazon Apocalypse” and determine if there is an opportunity:

Wal-Mart (WMT)

Costco (COST)

Target (TGT)

Kroger (KR)

The future of retail is online. Amazon is way ahead; others are catching up.

We all know many customers prefer to order their goods online. We also know the biggest online retailer is Amazon. But does it mean there is no room for others? WMT, for instance, made a substantial acquisition last year, paying $3 billion for Jet.com, a direct AMZN competitor. In their most recent quarter, WMT declared a revenue jump of 63% for their ecommerce platform (Q1 2018 press release). It was not possible to determine how much of this increase was coming from their recent acquisition. What concerns me here is that while the announcement sounds shocking (everybody likes to brag about a rise of 63% of their revenue), WMT's total revenue only rose by 1.4%.

While Costco's revenue growth is not as impressive as that of Amazon, this is still the brick & mortar retailer with the strongest revenue growth of the decade. Its business model is a bit different as it is based on members paying a yearly fee. While the exact numbers remain unknown, financial chief officer Richard Galanti declared digital sales represent about 4% of COST revenue. The company is way behind in the ecommerce industry as they weren’t even able to allow smartphone shopping for the 2016 holiday season. Still, their membership model is protecting their core business for now.

As far as TGT goes, the online channels aren’t an important growth driver right now. Management can brag all they want that their online division sales rose by 21.5% in their most recent quarter (source) but it is still not a significant part of their business:

This worries me as same stores sales declined by 1.9% and it seems the company is losing its grip on growth vectors after management hit a brick wall with their Canadian horror story.

Finally Kroger has been proven a leader in the food-sold-online industry. Back in 2014, KR acquired Vitacost.com and Harris teeter (and their ecommerce segment Express Lane) in order to structure its digital offering. More recently, KR has improved its Express Lane location by 50% to 640 order service locations and it is working with Uber (Private:UBER) delivery to improve customer satisfaction (CNBC). Management is well aware of potential threats and have act accordingly. Still, this hasn’t protected shares from tumbling by almost 40% over the past 12 months.

Are brick & mortar retailers undervalued now?

Are there any buying opportunities among those 4 giants retailers? Let’s first take a look at their PE ratio over the past 5 years:

This graph tells me a few thing about these companies:

#1 COST is being given a premium, probably due to its different business model and its sales growth over the past decade.

#2 WMT stock is rising in 2017 (+10.50% as of July 17) solely based on hope, seeing as earnings are not growing that fast.

#3 TGT seems to disappoint investors quarter after quarter and there is a a “losing faith” feeling around this one.

#4 KR has a hectic trajectory that does not give me a real sense of direction.

In order to get a better idea of each stock fair value, I will use a double stages dividend discount model. For all companies, I will use a discount rate of 10% and dividend growth rates of 4% for the first 10 years and 6% as a terminal rate (I’m assuming they will find a way to grow their business).

COST valuation

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $71.73 $54.16 $43.59 10% Premium $65.75 $49.64 $39.96 Intrinsic Value $59.77 $45.13 $36.33 10% Discount $53.80 $40.62 $32.69 20% Discount $47.82 $36.10 $29.06

As you can see, getting a value out of COST with such a model is not working properly. This is often the case with low yielding companies. However, even if I use 10% as a dividend growth rate for the first next year and reduce it to 8% afterward, I still get an overvalued stock:

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $309.23 $153.60 $101.77 10% Premium $283.46 $140.80 $93.29 Intrinsic Value $257.69 $128.00 $84.81 10% Discount $231.92 $115.20 $76.33 20% Discount $206.15 $102.40 $67.84

There is definitely no opportunity with COST at the current price.

WMT valuation

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $73.16 $55.24 $44.46 10% Premium $67.07 $50.64 $40.76 Intrinsic Value $60.97 $46.03 $37.05 10% Discount $54.87 $41.43 $33.35 20% Discount $48.78 $36.83 $29.64

In WMT's case, it is interesting to see that the DDM doesn’t give an interesting value. As shares trade over $75, we are far from having any deals, even if we consider a discount rate at 9%. I don’t really see how I could defend more generous dividend growth rates at this stage. I did sell my WMT shares back in 2016 when the company stopped meeting my 7 dividend growth investing principles. There is no opportunity with WMT either.

TGT valuation

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $86.08 $64.99 $52.31 10% Premium $78.90 $59.57 $47.95 Intrinsic Value $71.73 $54.16 $43.59 10% Discount $64.56 $48.74 $39.23 20% Discount $57.38 $43.32 $34.87

So far, TGT is the stock with the DDM value closest to the current stock value. The stock seems to be trading slightly under its fair value and one could argue in favor of using a 9% discount value or stronger dividend growth numbers. However, I would disagree with this approach as TGT isn’t showing any solid growth vector at the moment. Management failed to enter the Canadian market and same store sales are declining. There is no opportunity with TGT either.

KR valuation

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $17.22 $13.00 $10.46 10% Premium $15.78 $11.91 $9.59 Intrinsic Value $14.35 $10.83 $8.72 10% Discount $12.91 $9.75 $7.85 20% Discount $11.48 $8.66 $6.97

Finally, KR's valuation also seems quite off. Then again, since KR pays a 2.19% yield (as at July 17th 2017), so it’s hard to use the DDM to give a fair pricing. I would need to use a 9% discount and a 10% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years to value it at its current value:

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $43.06 $28.36 $21.02 10% Premium $39.47 $25.99 $19.27 Intrinsic Value $35.88 $23.63 $17.52 10% Discount $32.29 $21.27 $15.77 20% Discount $28.70 $18.90 $14.02

Such dividend growth seems unlikely to happen as well. No deal on KR either... this is a big disappointment!

Final Thoughts

After giving a severe look at 4 retailers competing against Amazon, it seems that none of them are providing a buying opportunity to investors. I would wait for an additional pullback in Costo as I like the membership business model. Having written that, those four companies will continue to pay solid dividends in the years to come. All companies have a payout ratio that is still under control at the moment; there is no reason to treat them as if they will fail shareholders with a broken dividend policy.

Therefore, if you are willing to take a bet against Amazon and you are looking for steady income payment, a company like WMT and COST would definitely be my choice.

Disclaimer: I hold AMZN in my DividendStocksRock portfolios. I have sold WMT back in November 2016.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

