Rubicon Project Acquires nToggle For Inventory AdTech

Advertising technology company The Rubicon Project (RUBI) has announced the acquisition of advertising inventory management firm nToggle for $38.5 million in an all cash deal.

nToggle has developed programmatic advertising technologies that help brands with ‘traffic shaping,' or toggling to reach the right inventory of prospect impressions.

The deal should be a medium-term positive for RUBI after it integrates nToggle in the coming months.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based nToggle was founded in 2014 to create a proprietary, algorithm-based system to help advertising buyers manage their real-time bidding requests to maximize their ROI.

Management is headed by CEO and co-founder Adam Soroca, who was previously Chief Product Officer at Millennial Media and before that the CPO at Jumptap.

nToggle says that its approach to programmatic ad buying can result in a 3X bid rate increase, a 5x win rate, and a 2x spend/QPS rate (Queries Per Second):

(Source: nToggle)

Investors in nToggle invested $5.6 million in a Series A funding round in February 2015 and include active venture capital firms Bessemer Venture Partners and Sigma Prime Ventures. Valuation of the investment wasn’t disclosed.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

RUBI has paid nToggle’s shareholders total cash consideration of $38.5 million, of which $3.4 million was held back to ‘cover a post-closing working capital adjustment and indemnification obligations of the nToggle securityholders,’ according to the 8-K filed by Rubicon. To view the full Agreement And Plan Of Merger, visit Exhibit 2.1 of the 8-K.

Additionally, Rubicon has ‘assumed all outstanding unvested in-the-money options and certain shares of restricted stock held by continuing employees, and issued an aggregate of 174,117 restricted stock units to the continuing employees under the Rubicon Project 2014 Inducement Grant Equity Incentive Plan.’

Other than the indemnification holdback, there appears to be no other contingent consideration associated with the transaction.

As of Rubicon’s March 31, 2017 10-Q filing, the company had $188 million in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, and $163.7 million in total liabilities.

Additionally, its 1Q 2017 cash flow from operations was $2.9 million, so combined with its existing financial resources, the acquisition doesn’t appear to present any undue hardship on Rubicon’s financial position.

Rubicon is acquiring nToggle in order to integrate its bid request optimization technologies in order to ‘make it easier for DSPs [Demand Side Platforms] to more effectively identify and target their key audiences, while also significantly reducing their infrastructure costs by compression inbound queries per second [QPS] by as much as 80%.’

Furthermore, the technology promises to reduce the number of duplicates and irrelevant bid requests that DSPs have to process by utilizing nToggle’s proprietary algorithm-driven system that ‘shapes’ traffic to increase the signal-to-noise ratio for bidders.

RUBI management provided updated guidance as follows,

The acquisition is expected to generate a modest increase in expenses in 2017. The nToggle technology, integrated with the Rubicon Project platform, is expected to generate higher fill rates that drive incremental revenue in 2018, and to have a positive effect on adjusted EBITDA.

Management cited ‘adjusted’ figures in the updated guidance, so investors should beware that those are not GAAP numbers, which are usually less generous.

Investors in RUBI have reacted somewhat negatively since the deal was announced, as the chart below indicates,

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I view the deal as a positive for RUBI, as the programmatic ad buying business is a technology-heavy industry where any efficiency edge that can be provided to DSPs and their clients will redound to RUBI’s bottom line over time.

