What To Do With ABN AMRO?

ABN AMRO (OTCPK:ABNRY) is a Dutch bank operating mainly in the Netherlands. They provide the full spectrum of products and services to corporates and retail customers. The bank has € 394B in assets, € 228B in deposits, and is very well capitalized, with a market cap of around € 21.7B; however, the free float is relatively low at 47% because the Dutch government still owns a sizeable stake in the company (via NLFI which is its investment vehicle) following the financial crisis. Revenues are distributed as follows:

Retail Banking:

The retail activity is operated at 100% in the Netherlands. It serves more or less five million retail clients (individuals) as well as roughly 300,000 small enterprises. This division is very profitable because the Dutch banking market is highly concentrated. Indeed, the Dutch Banking sector is among the less competitive in Europe as demonstrated by the 85% market shares of the five largest banking institutions. Moreover, the sector is less plagued by non-performing loans than the banking industry in other European markets and thus it enjoys a better profitability. ABN AMRO is the second largest actor in this market behind Rabobank with circa 23% market share in terms of deposits and mortgages.

Private Banking:

ABN has a strong European private banking franchise. The group is number one in the Netherlands, third in Germany and fourth in France. They serve around 100,000 clients across seven countries. In April 2017, they have sold their Asian operations in order to focus on their core European markets and reduce their cost income ratio.

Commercial Banking:

This business serves approximately 100,000 SME (companies with a turnover comprised between € 1M and € 250M). They offer all the products and services needed by SMEs as well as leasing solutions. As it might be expected, this business generates most of its revenues in the Netherlands where ABN is the second largest player in commercial banking (behind Rabobank).

Corporate & Institutional Banking:

The CIB division serves clients with a turnover superior to € 250M. ABN AMRO has a CIB presence in 16 countries and serves roughly 3,000 customers. The group has developed a strong expertise in the ECT sectors (Energy, Commodities, and Transportation) over many years. The bank provides also capital markets solutions (sales, trading, clearing) to financial institutions and has a clearing business (ABN clearing). The clearing business ranks among the top three worldwide clearers.

The following table tries to estimate the profitability of the different divisions. To accomplish that analysis, the equity allocated by segment has been estimated on the basis of the allocation of RWA between the different businesses.

We can see that the CIB segment accounts for the largest part of RWA whereas the Private Banking business is the smallest.

The retail and the private banking businesses are really good assets. They generate returns above the cost of capital, creating shareholders’ value. Indeed, the retail business has generated a stable ROE of 21% over the last three years whereas the private banking business has booked a decent ROE comprised between 12% and 14%. The commercial banking activity has generated an ROE of approximately 18% in 2016 whereas 2014 ROE was at roughly 3%. The improvement comes from a reduction in impairments. Indeed, the cost of risk has decreased from 145 bps in 2014 to -46 bps (thanks to reversals) in 2016. Of course, this low level of the cost of risk is not sustainable. Finally, the CIB business has generated a low ROE over the last three years, comprised between 3% and 5%. Even though the management did not report the annual cost of risk for this division due to accounting policy changes that were not reported for previous years, this division is still penalized by the elevated cost of risk in the ECT (Energy, Commodities, and Transportation) book.

The Dutch economy

The health of the Netherlands economy is very important for a bank generating 80% of its revenues in the country. Following challenging years after the financial crisis, the Dutch economy, like the rest of the Euro-zone, starts to benefit from an improving consumer confidence and international business environment, low unemployment levels, rising property prices and higher consumer spending. The left-hand chart shows that the GDP growth of the Netherlands is around 2.5% in Q1 2017 and superior to the GDP growth of the Eurozone. The right-hand chart demonstrates the lower unemployment rate in the Netherlands over the cycle which is supportive of better credit quality than other European countries.

The government debt-to-GDP ratio is among the best in Europe which gives the Government ammunitions to face challenging economic conditions. However, the private sector is highly indebted as demonstrated by the high households' debt-to-gross disposable income ratio and by the Non-financial corporations' debt-to-gross domestic product ratio. At first glance, this high level of debt is worrisome but it is more than offset by the net wealth of the Dutch population. A report published in 2013 by Allianz shows that people in the Netherlands are ranked fourth in the world in terms of net private assets. Net private assets are the sum of assets such as real estate properties, financial assets and investments less debt. As a result, the loan growth potential is probably lower than loan growth potential in other regions but the credit quality should remain strong.

The recent data show that households’ loan growth has been negative since 2012 and is below the growth rate of the Eurozone. Corporates loan is more volatile but it remains below the average growth rate of the Eurozone.

Outlook

Loan growth

The loan book is distributed as follows:

with the following evolution:

Even though people in the Netherlands are among the wealthiest persons in the world, the high level of debt is a headwind for loan growth. Moreover, the tax regulation concerning interest expenses deductibility has changed. Indeed, before 2013, interest expenses were deductible, thus the common habit was to make a loan which was not redeemable (interest only loans) in order to keep the balance high in order to maximize the tax benefit. The law changed in 2013 allowing getting the tax advantage only for fully redeemable loans. As the consequence, the mortgage loan book has changed drastically.

The weight of amortizing loans will increase year over year which is negative for loan growth because the portion of loan paid back every month reduces the stock of outstanding loans. Finally, the low interest rate environment does not allow earning a decent yield on saving products, pushing savers to pay back their mortgages instead of investing. As a result, mortgage loan growth has been marginally negative over the last five years.

The Dutch are different than other European people in their approach to consumer loans. They do not frequently use consumer loans to finance the purchase of goods (i.e.: appliances, cars …). Instead, they tend to use them during difficult economic periods in order to maintain a stable standard of living. As a consequence, given the favorable economic outlook, consumer loans are not expected to grow over the coming years.

Finally, the corporate loan book seems to be the only bright spot. Indeed, over the last five years, it grew by 2.1%. The recent recovery should improve this trend as better economic prospects should translate into higher investments. The ECT book (represents roughly 40% of total corporate loans), will remain the main driver because the company focuses on its core competencies and has the desire to expand its activities to adjacent sectors such as renewables energy, utilities, and basic materials. However, growth is likely to be lower than in the past. The company guides for a growth rate in line with the growth of world trade.

All in all, we can derive the following outlook in terms of volume growth for the coming years.

Net interest margin

ABN AMRO has a conservative approach concerning its interest rate exposure. They do swap their assets and liabilities into floating rates. As a result, interest income is predominantly driven by commercial margin and volume developments. Therefore, ABN AMRO is one of the less interest rate sensitive banks in Europe because all the benefits of higher rate (on the assets side) will be offset by higher costs on liabilities.

The following chart shows clearly the benefit of hedging its interest rate exposure in a declining interest rate environment. Indeed, the net interest margin was stable over the last few years despite the decline in interest rates. This margin stability has supported the net interest income resilience which was the key driver supporting the bank profitability.

In addition to benefiting of the hedging strategy, the group has been able to reprice its (pre-crisis) low margin mortgage business, improving the group net interest margin. However, this strategy is coming to an end. The following chart is an estimate of mortgage margin, computed as mortgage yield less the 10-year EUR swap rate. We can clearly see that margins before 2008 were significantly lower than current margins.

The bank may still benefit from deposit repricing; however, the potential benefit is small as highlighted by the already low 20 bps paid on deposit costs. The bank has consistently managed its deposit funding, reducing it deposit cost from 70 bps in 2015 to 20 bps in the first quarter 2017. Overall, the net margin should remain stable over the coming years even if a slight improvement is not out of the scope.

Costs

The company guides for a cost base flat between 2015 and 2020. This result is achieved by a combination of extra costs such as wage inflation, regulatory levies, digitalization and growth initiatives offset by the equivalent amount of cost savings coming from digitalization and process optimization and savings in the support & control activities. Therefore, the bank guides for a cost base of € 5,228 M in 2020 and a cost income ratio comprised between 56% and 58% by 2020.

We know the cost/income ratio and cost for 2020, thus we can compute the 2020 implicit revenues in order to understand if the management targets are reasonable.

First of all, the required CAGR to achieve the company guidance is in line with our forecasts as highlighted in the following table. The assumptions behind the NII estimates are: 2% loan growth and a NIM of 1.60% (implying an improvement of 8 bps).

Then, Bloomberg consensus estimates 2020 revenues at € 9,138.25M, which is also close to the implicit revenue target.

Costs of risk

The cost of risk has been the only driver of earnings growth in the last 3 years. The group cost of risk has decreased from 39 bps in 2014 to 4 bps in 2016.

Operating result has decreased between 2014 and 2016 despite the increase in revenues, meaning that costs have increased further. Impairments went down substantially, allowing operating profits before taxes to jump by 59%. Net profit is in line with operating before taxes; therefore all earnings growth comes from the reduction in the cost of risk.

Low interest rates are a headwind for revenues but a tailwind for the cost of risk. Indeed, the consequence of low interest rate is a decrease in interest expenses which reduces the financial burden for borrowers, thus reduce the level of bankruptcy. Moreover, central banks have supported asset valuation, thus collateral value has increased allowing collateral to cover losses in case of defaults. However, this driver is limited because the cost of risk may temporarily fall below zero but cannot be below zero forever. As a consequence, cost of risk will not be a growth driver anymore. The following table shows what would have been the ROE per segment between 2014 and 2016 if cost of risk was zero basis point for each segment.

We can see that simulating a cost of risk of zero in 2016 result in a minimal benefit (ROE increase from 11% to 11.4%). The reason is simple: cost of risk is already low in the retail and private banking division and even negative in the commercial segment. However, the simulation of a cost of risk of 20 bps (still below through-the-cycle average cost of risk of 25-30 bps) results in a clear deterioration of the group ROE. ROE decreases from 11% to 7.9%. Cost of risk improvement could only come from the ECT book (CIB division) which still faces elevated impairments. However, this improvement would be partially offset by a normalization of the commercial banking division (reversals cannot occur forever).

To get an idea, if the cost of risk normalizes immediately at 25 bps, ABN AMRO should increase its revenues or decrease its costs by € 567M in order to maintain an 11% ROE. In terms of revenue growth, a € 567M increase implies a 6.6% revenue growth. In terms of cost income ratio, it is equivalent to improve the cost income ratio from 65.9% to 59.3%. As a result, we think that the sustainable level of profitability is around 11%-12% for the group, as the slow revenue growth is offset by a slight deterioration in the cost of risk. This estimate is in the low range of the company guidance of 10%-13%. However, if ABN AMRO starts to distribute excess capital, ROE could reach the high end of the guidance.

Excess capital

Basel 4 is still an overhang for banks that want more clarity before becoming more shareholders friendly. Indeed, one of the potential requirements of Basel 4 would be the implementation of a 75% output floor on risk weights. Some Banks rely heavily on internal models to compute the risk weights of their credit portfolio. Internal models are based on their own history of credit losses. As a consequence, banks with historically good credit quality have lower risk weights (lower RWA) using the internal models than the standard models. To limit the modeling risk of internal models, the Basel committee would like to implement a floor which will prevent banks using risk weights that are too low in their internal models. It is not to rule out than Basel 4 fails to deliver a compromise because some governments (e.g.: French and Germany) are against the floor proposition. Indeed, some countries such as France and the Netherlands have their mortgage book insured by a pool of banks (e.g.: Credit Logement) or the government (e.g.: Nationale Hypotheek Garantie). As a result, mortgage loss rate is lower than average; therefore it deserves not to be penalized by a new regulation.

ABN AMRO considers that its CET1 ratio has to be superior to 13.5% by 2019 and the current CET1 ratio is 16.9% which is superior to the required 13.5%. However, we cannot assume that the difference is pure excess capital. Indeed, we have no visibility about the potential impact of Basel 4 but we know for sure that ABN will be one of the most impacted financial institutions. However, if Basel 4 is less harsh than assumed, we could probably see a large capital return for shareholders.

Conclusion

ABN AMRO is a defensive bank capable of withstanding economic turmoil. Indeed, the bank operates in one of the most profitable markets in the world characterized by a low level of competition, an affluent customer base, and a strong economy. Moreover, the interest rate sensitivity of the bank is managed very conservatively making the bank almost insensible to interest rate moves. However, the reduction in the cost of risk, which has been the main growth driver of operating performance over the last three years, will not repeat. As a consequence, ABN AMRO relies on topline growth and cost savings to grow earnings. The management targets a stable cost base. Therefore, all earnings growth has to come from topline growth. Unfortunately, volume growth is muted (low single digit growth), and NIM improvement is challenging (may benefit marginally from deposit repricing and higher ECT loan exposure). Furthermore, volume growth will mainly come from the CIB division (ECT book) which is riskier than other loan categories (it faces challenging economic situation with low oil and commodities price, excess of vessels). This riskier exposure could lead to an increase in the cost of risk, offsetting revenue growth. Finally, in terms of expectations, we are in line with the consensus and the management and give full credit to the management actions (volume growth of 2%, NIM of 1.60%, cost income of 56%, and a cost of risk of 20 bps). To conclude, we like ABN AMRO but consider that the stock is not mispriced. The only catalyst that we cannot value yet is the potential to deploy excess capital, but it all depends on the evolution of Basel 4 negotiations, over which we have no visibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.